Soloviev Group Unveils New Amenity Spaces with 9 West 57th Street Nearing Full Occupancy

Only Two Premium Office Opportunities Remain Available at Iconic, Class A Midtown Tower

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soloviev Group, a leader and pioneer in commercial and residential development for more than five decades, today revealed an image of the world-class amenity space and disclosed that the flagship building, 9 West 57th Street, is nearing full occupancy, underscoring continued demand for premier, class A office space.

Visual of updates to the world-class amenity floor at 9 West 57th Street.

Stefan Soloviev, Chairman of Soloviev Group, said: "Filling 9W is something that has never been done before and has always been a moderate goal of mine because I put a lot of time into this building throughout my life. My father assembled 17 parcels and bet everything he had to build this amazing building and though our business styles clashed as did we, its somewhat satisfying that through it all we collectively made 9 West 57th Street the best building in the world."

The announcement follows a series of high-profile transactions at the property, including an April lease on the 50th floor averaging $340 per rentable square foot (RSF), believed to be the highest office lease ever achieved in New York City commercial real estate history.

Included within the recently signed transactions are two existing tenants. Both organizations are expanding their footprints at the property through new long-term leases. Their decisions to do so further demonstrate sustained tenant confidence and satisfaction in 9 West 57th Street.

Additional signed transactions include:

Webster/SFI signed a 10-year lease for 5,063 RSF on the 50th floor averaging $315 per RSF. The deal was represented by Paul Amrich and Neil King of CBRE.

Infinedi Partners signed a 10-year lease for 7,080 RSF on the 50th floor averaging $297.50 per RSF. The deal was represented by Troy Elias of Cushman & Wakefield.

An undisclosed existing tenant has finalized a 12-year expansion lease for 21,194 RSF on the 48th floor, represented by Neil King of CBRE.

Continuim LLC signed a seven-year lease for 5,154 RSF on the 30th floor averaging $240 per RSF. The deal was represented by Jonathan Anapol of Prime Manhattan.

Halle Capital Management signed a seven-year lease for 6,877 RSF on the 30th floor averaging $230 per RSF. The deal was represented by Michael Movshovich and Grant Potter of Cushman & Wakefield.

Redding Ridge Asset Management, existing tenant, signed a 10-year lease for 8,097 RSF on the 23rd floor averaging $217.50 per RSF.

Catch Hospitality Group signed a 15-year lease for 20,688 USF for a new fine dining concept in the former Cucina 8 ½ space.

Only two office spaces remain available for lease at the building: 11,155 RSF on the 50th Floor, marketed at $400/RSF, and 12,874 RSF on the 48th Floor.

The soaring skyscraper recently completed major upgrades to the lobby, elevator modernization, and building system technology. Additionally, as part of its renewed commitment to bolstering the tenant experience, 9 West 57th Street introduced new amenities including a 20,000 square foot amenity floor, offering Central Park views, modern conferencing, multi-functional meeting space, a grab and go coffee bar, executive dining, and a hospitality area. Plans for slight modifications to the spaces are underway.

Over the last several years, 9 West 57th Street has attracted the strongest roster of commercial tenants in New York City, most recently welcoming HBeyond, The U.S. Soccer Federation, Hess Group, Beaconlight Capital, and Platinum Equity. The property's distinguished list of tenants also includes long-term large footprint occupiers Apollo Global Management, CHANEL, Loews Corporation, Qatar Investment Authority, Coatue, Veritas and Standard Industries. Additionally, recent additions of Mousse Partners, Davidson Kempner, Tikehau Capital, Jain Capital, PointState Capital, and Panco Operations.

The CBRE team of Howard Fiddle, John P. Maher, Gregg Rothkin, Alex Leopold, and Tara Rhodes represented ownership in the transaction.

ABOUT SOLOVIEV GROUP

Soloviev Group brings successful development across community-focused verticals such as logistics, railroads, agriculture, grain storage, prime beef production, renewable energy, commercial and residential development, hospitality, and philanthropy. For more information, visit solovievgroup.com .

SOURCE The Soloviev Group