HBeyond Revealed as Tenant in Record-Breaking Lease at Soloviev Group's 9 West 57th Street

Soloviev Completes 10-Year Lease Deal Averaging $327.50 Per Rentable Square Foot with Next-Generation Investment Company

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soloviev Group, a leader and pioneer in commercial and residential development for more than five decades, today announced a record-setting lease deal with a next-generation investment company at its flagship tower, 9 West 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan, according to Chairman Stefan Soloviev.

The tenant, HBeyond, has signed a 10-year lease averaging $327.50 per rentable square foot, the highest rate ever achieved for the renowned building and what we believe to be the highest rent ever recorded in the New York City commercial marketplace. The group will occupy 5,063 square feet on the northwest corner of the 50th floor, featuring the tower's best views of Central Park.

Founded by entrepreneur and investor Gonzalo Hevia Baillères, HBeyond is a multinational holding company which operates across venture capital, public and private markets, as well as the creation of new businesses. Currently, it has a strong emphasis on US-based innovation in AI and technology.

The move to 9 West 57th Street marks a major development for the ambitious firm, which currently operates from New York, Miami and Mexico City.

The new office will serve as HBeyond's official headquarters, reflecting the firm's commitment to its next phase of growth and global impact and re-enforcing New York's position as the center of investment and innovation.

"The price speaks for itself," said Stefan Soloviev, Chairman of Soloviev Group.

Prior to this transaction, the city's most expensive lease was for $320 per RSF.

Over the last several years, 9 West 57th Street has attracted the strongest roster of commercial tenants in New York City, most recently welcoming The U.S. Soccer Federation, Hess Group, Beaconlight Capital, and Platinum Equity. The property's distinguished list of tenants also includes long-term large footprint occupiers Apollo Global Management, CHANEL, Loews Corporation, Qatar Investment Authority, Coatue, Veritas and Standard Industries. Additionally, recent additions of Mousse Partners, Davidson Kempner, Tikehau Capital, Jain Capital, PointState Capital, and Panco Operations.

The soaring skyscraper recently completed major upgrades to the lobby, elevator modernization, and building system technology. Additionally, as part of its renewed commitment to bolstering the tenant experience, 9 West 57th Street introduced new amenities including a 20,000 square foot amenity floor, offering unparalleled Central Park views, modern conferencing, multi-functional meeting space, a grab and go coffee bar, executive dining, and a hospitality area.

The CBRE team of Howard Fiddle, John P. Maher, Gregg Rothkin, Alex Leopold, and Tara Rhodes represented ownership in the transaction.

ABOUT SOLOVIEV GROUP

Soloviev Group brings successful development across community-focused verticals such as logistics, railroads, agriculture, grain storage, prime beef production, renewable energy, commercial and residential development, hospitality, and philanthropy. For more information, visit solovievgroup.com .

SOURCE The Soloviev Group