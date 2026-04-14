Solv Wellness Expands Perimenopause and Menopause Support with New Essentials Line

New daily supplements deliver science-backed, non-hormonal support for hot flashes, joint comfort, and urinary tract health in midlife women.

ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solv Wellness, a women's health company dedicated to elevating care for women in perimenopause, menopause, and beyond, today announced the launch of its new Essentials product line, expanding its portfolio with credible, science-backed supplements designed to support women across a range of common menopausal symptoms. With more than 1 million women entering menopause each year in the US1, the launch reflects growing demand for trusted support grounded in solid science.

Solv Wellness® introduces its new Essentials line, expanding the company’s trusted, science-backed support for women in perimenopause, menopause, and beyond. The line includes Hot Flash Relief, Joint Support, and Urinary Health supplements for practical, non-hormonal daily menopause support.

"We built the Essentials line to meet a simple standard: the products have to be credible, practical, and grounded in real science," said Terri Wade, CEO of Solv Wellness. "That is the standard physicians expect from Solv Wellness, and it is the standard women should expect from any brand serving them in menopause."

Solv Wellness is known for its clinical product line—GennaMD™ for maximum UTI defense, Via® vaginal moisturizer, and Māge® 3-in-1 probiotic for women—which delivers clinical-strength support through doctor-recommended formulations. The new Essentials line embodies the same commitment to quality, credibility, and innovation in an everyday collection designed to address common concerns during menopause and beyond.

Science-Backed Support for Hot Flashes, Joint Health, and Urinary Wellness

Solv Wellness Hot Flash Relief is a once-daily, non-hormonal supplement designed to support women navigating hot flashes and night sweats. The formula features rhapontic rhubarb root extract, clinically proven to reduce hot flashes by up to 90% versus placebo. 2

Solv Wellness Joint Support is a dual-action formula that combines clinically studied high-potency curcumin with undenatured type II collagen, creating one of the most advanced formulas for fast-acting and long-term synergistic benefits in a small once-daily capsule. In a 3-month placebo-controlled clinical study, many users felt improved joint discomfort within 7 days. 3

Solv Wellness Urinary Health expands the company's urinary health portfolio with a once-daily whole cranberry fruit supplement for everyday urinary tract support. GennaMD remains Solv Wellness' clinical-strength option recommended by urologists for maximum UTI defense.

"Menopause products should meet rigorous healthcare standards, not merely marketing claims," said Brooke Faught, DNP, WHNP-BC, MSCP, FAANP, IF. "Women deserve trusted support and solutions that are scientifically validated, clinically developed, and backed by companies like Solv Wellness that prioritize the advancement of women's health while upholding the highest of clinical standards."

Built on Solv Wellness' Science-Backed Standard

This new Essentials line builds on what has long set Solv Wellness apart: a commitment to scientific rigor, strengthened by the credibility and reputation the company has built with healthcare professionals. For more than 15 years, Solv Wellness has helped women better understand and address common but often uncomfortable symptoms of menopause with solutions grounded in science and trusted by the clinicians they turn to for care.

"Clinicians and customers trust us because we have built Solv Wellness to a healthcare standard," Wade added. "This expansion gives women access to credible, science-backed solutions across a wider range of needs, whether they are looking for everyday symptom support, clinical-strength care, or both."

The new Solv Wellness Essentials line is available at solvwellness.com.

About Solv Wellness

Since 2010, Solv Wellness has been advancing science-backed solutions for women at midlife and beyond. What began with a focus on pelvic health has grown into a broader commitment to supporting women's health across menopause wellness. Along the way, Solv Wellness has built strong credibility with healthcare professionals, whose trust has helped make the company a respected source for patients seeking meaningful, evidence-based support they can rely on. Solv Wellness is the company behind GennaMD™, a clinical-strength, non-antibiotic UTI supplement; Via®, an advanced vaginal moisturizer; and Māge®, a 3-in-1 pre- and probiotic. The company's expanding Essentials line also includes targeted support for Urinary Health, Hot Flash Relief, and Joint Support, bringing meaningful, evidence-based solutions to more of the health concerns women face in midlife and beyond.

For more information about Solv Wellness and its product offerings, visit solvwellness.com.

Healthcare professionals can learn more by visiting hcp.solvwellness.com.

Contact Info:

Candice Mailman

Marketing Director

[email protected]

+1 (609) 731-9646

Statements in this release have not been evaluated by the FDA.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

1Peacock, K., & Ketvertis, K. M. (2023). Menopause. National Library of Medicine; StatPearls Publishing. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK507826/

2Kaszkin-Bettag, M., Ventskovskiy, B. M., Solskyy, S., Beck, S., Hasper, I., Kravchenko, A., Rettenberger, R., Richardson, A., & Heger, P. W. (2009). Confirmation of the efficacy of ERr 731 in perimenopausal women with menopausal symptoms. Alternative therapies in health and medicine, 15(1), 24–34.

3Thanawala, S., Shah, R., Alluri, K. V., Somepalli, V., Vaze, S., & Upadhyay, V. (2021). Comparative bioavailability of curcuminoids from a water-dispersible high curcuminoid turmeric extract against a generic turmeric extract: a randomized, cross-over, comparative, pharmacokinetic study. The Journal of pharmacy and pharmacology, 73(6), 816–823. https://doi.org/10.1093/jpp/rgab028

SOURCE Solv Wellness®