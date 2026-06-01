Solv Wellness Partners with Mia Syn, MS, RDN, to Help Women Navigate Menopause Supplements

The physician-recommended women's health brand spotlights trusted, targeted options for women in perimenopause, menopause and beyond.

ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Up to 80% of women experience vasomotor symptoms, including hot flashes and night sweats, and more than 50% of postmenopausal women experience genitourinary syndrome of menopause, which includes vaginal, urinary and sexual symptoms. Despite how common these experiences are, women are left sorting through the rapidly growing supplement category consisting of vague claims, one-size-fits-all solutions, and conflicting guidance at a time when they need clear, credible support.

Solv Wellness partners with Mia Syn, MS, RDN, Forbes Health Advisory Board member, to spotlight simple, daily healthy aging tips and science-backed support for women navigating menopause during National Women’s Health Month.

Solv Wellness, a physician-recommended menopause and women's health brand, recognizes the need for trusted, science-backed education and targeted support for women experiencing these common age-related health changes.

Cutting Through the Noise with Science-Backed Support

For Women's Health Month, Solv Wellness collaborated with registered dietitian and national on-air nutrition expert Mia Syn, MS, RDN, to spotlight proactive wellness routines and trusted options for women navigating menopause. The collaboration includes TV broadcast segments.

"As a dietitian, I know how overwhelming the supplement aisle can be, especially for women navigating new symptoms in perimenopause and menopause," said Syn. "Symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, or vaginal and urinary discomfort can really impact daily life. It's important to look for targeted solutions, credible science, and brands that are transparent about their ingredients."

What Solv Wellness Offers

Solv Wellness' portfolio is designed to help women build effective, proactive routines for common needs that become more prevalent at midlife and beyond, including:

GennaMD™, a urologist-recommended, clinical-strength cranberry UTI supplement made with verified 36 mg PAC from 100% soluble, pure cranberry juice extract for maximum defense against UTI-causing bacteria.

Via®, a non-hormonal, pH-balanced vaginal moisturizer made with high-quality hyaluronic acid to help replenish the body's naturally occurring moisture.

Māge®, a 3-in-1 women's prebiotic and probiotic formulated with clinically studied strains to help support gut, vaginal and urinary tract microbiome balance.

Solv Wellness Hot Flash Relief , a once-daily, non-hormonal supplement powered by rhapontic rhubarb root extract, clinically proven to reduce hot flashes by up to 90% versus placebo. 1

a once-daily, non-hormonal supplement powered by rhapontic rhubarb root extract, clinically proven to reduce hot flashes by up to 90% versus placebo. Solv Wellness Joint Support, an advanced formula combining high-potency curcumin with undenatured type II collagen for fast-acting and long-term benefits in a small once-daily capsule. In a 3-month placebo-controlled clinical study, many users felt improvement in joint comfort within 7 days. 2

Solv Wellness Urinary Health, a once-daily whole cranberry fruit supplement for everyday urinary tract support that expands the company's urinary health portfolio.

Expert Guidance for Women's Health Month

"Women are being asked to make health decisions in a supplement category that can feel crowded, confusing and full of overpromises," said Terri Wade, Solv Wellness CEO and Co-Founder. "Solv Wellness was built as a healthcare company first and foremost. Our products are rooted in science, made with clinically studied ingredients and recommended by leading healthcare professionals."

To learn more about Solv Wellness and its portfolio of science-backed women's health products, visit solvwellness.com. Healthcare professionals can learn more by visiting hcp.solvwellness.com.

About Solv Wellness

Since 2010, Solv Wellness has been advancing science-backed solutions for women at midlife and beyond. Along the way, Solv Wellness has built strong credibility with healthcare professionals, whose trust has helped make the company a respected source for patients seeking meaningful, evidence-based support they can rely on. Solv Wellness is a women's health brand focused on supporting women at midlife and beyond with doctor-recommended products rooted in science. Their portfolio includes its clinical line, GennaMD™, Via®, Māge® and the Solv Wellness Essentials line, with targeted support for urinary tract health, hot flash relief, joint comfort for everyday wellness.

Contact Info:

Candice Mailman

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

+1 (609) 731-9646

1Kaszkin-Bettag, M., Ventskovskiy, B. M., Solskyy, S., Beck, S., Hasper, I., Kravchenko, A., Rettenberger, R., Richardson, A., & Heger, P. W. (2009). Confirmation of the efficacy of ERr 731 in perimenopausal women with menopausal symptoms. Alternative therapies in health and medicine, 15(1), 24–34.

2Thanawala, S., Shah, R., Alluri, K. V., Somepalli, V., Vaze, S., & Upadhyay, V. (2021). Comparative bioavailability of curcuminoids from a water-dispersible high curcuminoid turmeric extract against a generic turmeric extract: a randomized, cross-over, comparative, pharmacokinetic study. The Journal of pharmacy and pharmacology, 73(6), 816–823.

SOURCE Solv Wellness®