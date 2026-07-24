Solve Cases While You Work: Desktop Detective Launches on Steam August 19

The idle detective RPG from the creator of Desktop Defender sits in the corner of your screen and now has a release date.

Trailer: YouTube | Review codes: reserve by responding to this email

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Developer Conradical Games and publisher Playsaurus are proud to announce that Desktop Detective (Steam) launches August 19, 2026 for Windows and Mac via Steam. The idle detective RPG lives quietly in the corner of the screen, letting players investigate crime scenes, gather clues, and grow stronger while they work, browse, or game.

Detective Gameplay Loot Detective Gameplay Crime Scene

Desktop Detective is the follow-up to Desktop Defender, the corner tower defense game whose demo reached the top three most played demos on Steam before launching in November 2025 to a Very Positive review rating. Desktop Detective's own free demo arrived in June and quickly became one of the most played demos on Steam.

In the full game, players level up to earn permanent upgrades and new crime scenes, hunt rare gear with huge bonuses, and reset their runs through Ascension to unlock powerful cross-ascension upgrades, with more than 200 pieces of loot to discover. Always on but never in the way, the game can be resized and repositioned to fit any setup, and players choose whether to stay passive or play actively.

ABOUT DESKTOP DETECTIVE

Desktop Detective is an idle detective RPG that sits in the corner of your screen while you do other things.

Investigate crime scenes and gather clues while you go about your day

Gain XP, level up, and earn rewards such as permanent upgrades or new crime scenes

Hunt rare loot with huge bonuses and create broken builds

Ascend to earn Ascendium and unlock cross-ascension upgrades

Adjust the game's size and position to fit your setup, staying passive or playing actively

STEAM STORE PAGE

Wishlist Desktop Detective: store.steampowered.com/app/4225890/Desktop_Detective

MEDIA ASSETS

Announce trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=40bk0MYOHRs

Screenshots and key art: available on request from [email protected]

PRESS CONTACT

Playsaurus

19495192196

[email protected]

ABOUT CONRADICAL GAMES

Conradical Games is the independent studio behind Desktop Defender and a growing family of corner games, small desktop games designed to run beside your other windows.

ABOUT PLAYSAURUS

Playsaurus is a California-based game studio and publisher. Most well known for developing and publishing incremental games.

SOURCE Playsaurus Inc.