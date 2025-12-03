Surreal Idle Game "Tingus Goose" Makes Stellar Debut on Steam

Absurd goose-growing simulator lands Steam front page, hits top 100 sellers, and receives widespread critical acclaim

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indie developer Sweaty Chair Studio, along with co-publishers Playsaurus and UltraPlayers, today announced the successful launch of their latest incremental game, Tingus Goose. Available now on Steam, this premium, hand-drawn idle game quickly resonated with players worldwide, generating six-figure sales within its first 24 hours, hitting the Steam front page, and securing a spot among Steam's top 100 best-sellers and boasts extremely positive reviews.

Tingus Goose Ball Screenshot

Tingus Goose is a surreal and absurd incremental experience, inviting players into a world where goose seeds are planted into unsuspecting medical patients to cultivate towering goose trees. Players strategically position "Blossoms" throughout the tree, guiding cascading newborn babies to bounce and generate money through carefully planned physics-driven interactions.

Key Features:

A Strange New World: Players plant goose seeds into patients, carefully tending and nurturing their growth into bizarre and towering goose trees, illustrated entirely by MasterTingus in a distinctive, surreal art style.

Deep Incremental Mechanics: Across 17 unique chapters, players unlock over 150 items and upgrades, offering substantial depth and customization to maximize efficiency and gameplay strategies.

Physics-Based Gameplay: Falling babies interact dynamically with Blossoms and Specimens, allowing players to optimize their builds and progression in delightfully unpredictable ways.

Premium Experience: A single-purchase game without advertisements or microtransactions, specifically optimized for PC players looking for an authentic, immersive idle game experience.

Early critical reception mirrors player enthusiasm:

DualShockers (8/10): "A bizarre experience all around."

GameGrin (8/10): "An equally charming and disturbing clicker game."

SIFTER (9/10): "The weirdest game I have ever played," praising its potential as one of the standout indie titles of the year.

The Escapist: Described the game as "a shining example of an incremental clicker game," highlighting its unique blend of cozy aesthetics and unsettling themes.

The game's launch was also prominently covered by major gaming outlets, including Noisy Pixel and Bleeding Cool, reaching a wide audience beyond the traditional incremental gaming community.

"With Tingus Goose, we wanted to blend the compelling numerical gameplay of idle games with an unforgettably surreal artistic vision," said Brian Zou, founder of Sweaty Chair Studio. "Seeing players embrace such an unusual concept in record numbers on launch day has truly validated our creative direction."

"At Playsaurus, we've published many incremental games, but Tingus Goose is truly unlike anything we've seen before," said Austin Oblouk, CEO of Playsaurus. "Its immediate success underscores that gamers crave innovation and depth, even within established genres."

Tingus Goose is available now on Steam, with a special launch discount for a limited period.

Play Tingus Goose on Steam

