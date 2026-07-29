Solving the data dispute: RailPulse Sets Binding Standard for Data in Demurrage and Storage Charge Dispute Resolution

In an industry first, GPS location data from certified telemetry devices installed on subscriber railcars and shared through the RailPulse platform will serve as the common standard

CARY, N.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RailPulse, LLC is simplifying demurrage and storage charge dispute resolution. Starting Oct. 1, 2026, RailPulse location and time data submitted by subscribers and generated through the RailPulse platform will serve as the definitive record, subject to limited exceptions, for participating subscribers and RailPulse member railroads, including CPKC, CSX, G&W, IAIS, NS, UP and Watco.

Demurrage and storage charges, which are assessed when railcars remain at a facility beyond agreed time limits, have long been a source of friction between shippers and railroads. Historically, disputes have been hampered by multiple, and occasionally conflicting, sources of information. The RailPulse framework creates a shared dataset of telemetry-based location and time data, easing the claims and resolution process and timeline.

Through this approach, participating parties will work from a single set of arrival, departure, and dwell events derived from certified devices on subscriber-equipped railcars, enabling them to resolve disputes more quickly. While accessorial charges will continue to be billed under each railroad's existing process, the RailPulse data will give shippers a more precise set of data as they bring demurrage and storage disputes to their rail providers.

"The new standardized framework is another step in the vision for RailPulse as delivering a better overall customer experience," said Mike McClellan, RailPulse Founder and Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Norfolk Southern. "Having standardized data that shippers and railroads alike agree on resolves a long-standing friction point."

"For shippers, demurrage and storage disputes can absorb significant time and attention before the underlying issue is even addressed," said Steve Skeels, Chief Mechanical Officer, Nucor Corporation. "When railroads and shippers are working from more precise data, the process becomes more disciplined, more transparent, and better suited to reaching resolution without unnecessary back-and-forth."

"The rail industry benefits when all parties are working from the same facts. RailPulse's use of trusted, neutral telemetry data as a standard for dispute resolution is a meaningful step forward for transparency, efficiency, and stronger collaboration across the rail ecosystem," said Makoto Yokoo, Vice President Supply Chain and Logistics, Bunge North America.

The framework applies between participating RailPulse subscribers beginning on the effective date and reflects a broader effort to establish shared standards for railcar operational data. As participation expands, this approach can provide greater consistency in how location-related demurrage and storage disputes are evaluated and resolved among parties using the RailPulse platform.

This development underscores the role of shared, neutral data infrastructure in addressing longstanding operational challenges. By establishing a single source for railcar location and timing, RailPulse enables stakeholders to resolve disputes with greater clarity and efficiency, while enhancing their existing commercial relationships and processes.

About RailPulse

RailPulse, formed in 2020 by a diverse group of industry leading stakeholders, includes Bunge, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX Corporation, GATX Corporation, Genesee & Wyoming Inc., The Greenbrier Companies, Norfolk Southern Corporation, Nucor Corporation, Railroad Development Corporation, TrinityRail, TTX Company, Union Pacific Railroad, and Watco Companies LLC. The RailPulse coalition is dedicated to transforming the rail industry through accelerating the adoption of GPS and other telematics technologies delivered through an open-architecture railcar telematics platform. The platform emphasizes data standardization, cloud storage, and delivering actionable insights to enhance service levels, visibility, safety, and efficiency in North American rail-based supply chains. Visit railpulse.com to learn more about the RailPulse initiative.

RailPulse

David Shannon

[email protected]

(814) 883-9293

SOURCE RailPulse, LLC