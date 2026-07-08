Nucor Joins RailPulse™ as Shipper Member, Advancing Data-Driven Operational Excellence in Rail

CARY, N.C., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RailPulse™, the industry coalition advancing railcar telematics and supply chain visibility, today announced that Nucor Corporation has joined the coalition as a Shipper industry group member. Nucor's participation brings a deeply operational perspective to RailPulse governance and reinforces the coalition's focus on deploying telematics to improve safety, efficiency, and performance across rail-based supply chains.

Nucor Corporation

RailPulse is a coalition of forward-thinking railcar owners and stakeholders dedicated to improving rail shipping through a neutral, open-architecture railcar telematics infrastructure that provides real-time information on a car's location, health, and condition. RailPulse was formed in 2020 to increase safety, efficiency, and visibility in the rail industry by fostering the development and use of GPS and other telematics technologies.

Nucor's participation reflects its leadership in industrial logistics and its commitment to using technology and data to drive continuous operational improvement. As the largest steel producer in the United States, Nucor operates a significant private railcar fleet that plays a critical role in moving raw materials and finished products across its network of mills and facilities. Its logistics strategy emphasizes efficiency, asset reliability, and disciplined operational execution across a complex, rail-dependent supply chain.

"Nucor's operational discipline and its commitment to continuous improvement make them an outstanding addition to the RailPulse coalition," said David Shannon, General Manager of RailPulse. "RailPulse exists because the real challenge in rail telematics isn't the technology, it's alignment. When shippers and railroads are operating from different data, efficiency breaks down. By creating a shared, trusted source of truth for railcar performance, RailPulse enables companies like Nucor and their railroad partners to work from the same information, act faster, and make better decisions together. That's what drives meaningful improvements in asset utilization, network fluidity, and service reliability across the entire rail system."

Nucor's decision to join RailPulse builds on its ongoing efforts to deploy telematics across its railcar fleet and apply data to high-impact operational use cases. These include monitoring railcar handling and impact events, analyzing dwell times at facilities, identifying opportunities to improve asset utilization, and proactively detecting misuse or damage that can lead to increased maintenance costs. By converting real-time railcar data into actionable insights—and sharing the appropriate data with supply chain partners through the RailPulse platform—Nucor is working to improve fleet reliability, reduce cost, and enable better-coordinated operations with the railroads serving its facilities.

"Real-time visibility into our railcar fleet is critical to maintaining the level of operational performance our business requires," said Jason Himmer, Nucor's General Manager of the Logistics Group. "We are focused on using telematics data to better understand how our assets are performing in the field, how they are being handled, how they are cycled through our facilities, and where there are opportunities to improve. Equally important, RailPulse gives us a consistent, trusted data foundation that we can share with our railroad partners, allowing us to align on the same information and work together to improve handling, reduce inefficiencies, and optimize the movement of our products across the network."

Nucor joins Bunge as Shipper industry members on the RailPulse Board, further strengthening shipper representation in the coalition's governance and standards-setting work.

RailPulse believes the future of rail shipping requires an industry-wide approach that fosters innovation and uses technology to improve efficiency, safety, and service. Through its coalition model and shared infrastructure, RailPulse brings railcar owners, railroads, shippers, and other stakeholders together to help shape the industry's future.

About Nucor

Nucor is North America's largest and most diversified manufacturer of steel and steel products, and one of the world's largest recyclers of scrap metal. Nucor provides steel and steel product solutions to customers across the major sectors of the economy, including nonresidential construction, infrastructure, automotive, defense, energy and heavy equipment. A pioneer of electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking technology, Nucor recycles scrap metal into a diverse portfolio of steel and steel products through an energy-efficient process that produces steel with significantly lower carbon emissions than traditional blast furnace steelmaking. With approximately 33,000 teammates across more than 300 facilities in North America, Nucor fosters a performance-based culture built on teamwork, safety, and innovation. Nucor is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Learn more at Nucor.com.

About RailPulse

RailPulse, formed in 2020 by a diverse group of industry leading stakeholders, includes Bunge, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX Corporation, GATX Corporation, Genesee & Wyoming Inc., The Greenbrier Companies, Norfolk Southern Corporation, Railroad Development Corporation, TrinityRail, TTX Company, Union Pacific Railroad, and Watco Companies LLC. The RailPulse coalition is dedicated to transforming the rail industry through accelerating the adoption of GPS and other telematics technologies delivered through an open-architecture railcar telematics platform. The platform emphasizes data standardization, cloud storage, and delivering actionable insights to enhance service levels, visibility, safety, and efficiency in North American rail-based supply chains. Visit railpulse.com to learn more about the RailPulse initiative.

Media Contact:

RailPulse

David Shannon

[email protected]

(814) 883-9293

SOURCE RailPulse, LLC