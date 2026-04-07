Something Big Is Coming from Celluma -- See the Reveal April 16

Celebrating 15 years of innovation, Celluma invites consumers and healthcare professionals alike to an exclusive live reveal event.

TUSTIN, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPhotas, Inc., the makers of Celluma Light Therapy and a pioneer in therapeutic LED light therapy, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with what may be its most significant announcement yet.

Since 2011, Celluma has led science-backed innovation in low-level light therapy —delivering professional-grade, FDA-cleared solutions trusted worldwide. Now, as the company marks this significant milestone, it's preparing to introduce the newest innovation in light therapy.

Celluma is already the clinical gold standard with the most award-winning LED devices on the market. What comes next? Find out by registering for our April 16th fireside chat. Join Celluma Founder Patrick Johnson for a live reveal.

To commemorate the occasion, BioPhotas will host a live Fireside Chat on Thursday, April 16 at 10:30am PDT, featuring Founder Patrick Johnson in conversation with industry expert Barry Eichner of Lipgloss + Aftershave. During the event, attendees will receive an exclusive first look at the new product, along with insights into the evolution of light therapy and what's coming next.

"This marks a pivotal moment for our company," said Curtis Cluff, CEO of BioPhotas, Inc. "For 15 years, we've led the evolution of low-level light therapy with devices designed for the clinic as well as for the home. What we're unveiling next reflects not only where we've been — but where this category is going."

Celluma's journey began with the launch of the Celluma PRO, a flagship device that quickly became a clinical gold standard. Today, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio, from portable, targeted LED devices, to advanced, multi-panel systems, supporting skin health, hair restoration, pain management, body contouring, and overall wellness.

With patented, shape-taking technology and a commitment to clinically proven performance, Celluma continues to set the standard for trusted, effective, results-driven light therapy.

Now, the next chapter is about to begin.

Attendees of the Fireside Chat will:

Hear directly from the company's founder about the future of light therapy.

Gain exclusive insights from industry leaders.

Be the first to experience Celluma's newest innovation.

Be entered into a special live limited promotional giveaway.

Reserve your spot now — this reveal will be shared here first.

Register for the April 15 Fireside Chat here: Register for the BIG Reveal Event & Fireside Chat | Celluma Light Therapy

About BioPhotas, Inc.

BioPhotas, Inc. is the creator of Celluma Light Therapy, a globally recognized leader in LED light therapy solutions. With a focus on science-backed innovation, Celluma devices are FDA-cleared & Medical CE Marked for multiple indications including acne, aging skin, hair growth, and pain management. Trusted by professionals and consumers alike, Celluma delivers safe, effective, and clinically proven light therapy for use at home or in the clinic.

Kathryn Feather

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(714) 978-0080

SOURCE BioPhotas, Inc.