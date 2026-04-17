BioPhotas Inc., Manufacturer of the Celluma SERIES of Light Therapy Devices, Celebrates 15th Year Anniversary and Introduces Revolutionary New Product

TUSTIN, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPhotas, Inc., the market leader in therapeutic LED light therapy devices, today celebrates its 15th anniversary and marks the occasion by introducing a revolutionary new device, further expanding the Company's award-winning Celluma SERIES of Light Therapy Devices.

The first LED mask of its kind. Boost skin health & treat hair loss at the same time in one comfortable, custom-fit device. FDA-cleared, clinically-proven, professional-grade performance. Only from Celluma. The same efficacy and award-winning technology behind all the Celluma devices, the MYSTIQUE is the only dual treatment LED mask available.

The Celluma MYSTIQUE is the first FDA-cleared LED mask indicated for the treatment of acne, facial wrinkles, and hair loss on the scalp all in a single device. In the coming weeks, the company expects regulatory registration for MYSTIQUE sales in the United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, and Mexico.

Commenting on the latest addition to the product line, BioPhotas Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer Patrick Johnson said: "The mask segment of the light therapy market has grown rapidly since the end of the pandemic. However, our assessment was that most of these devices mimic the appearance of professional-grade technology, but not the science of low-level light therapy. As a result, many are likely ineffective and potentially unsafe. Our users have been asking us for years: 'When is Celluma going to make an LED mask?' Our answer has always been: 'When we can make a Celluma mask.' That is exactly what we've accomplished with Celluma MYSTIQUE. It's the same technology as our flagship Celluma PRO now in the form of a mask that offers more value than any other LED mask on the market."

To commemorate the milestone, BioPhotas hosted a live Fireside Chat featuring Celluma inventor Patrick Johnson in conversation with industry expert Barry Eichner of Lipgloss + Aftershave. Attendees received an exclusive first look at Celluma MYSTIQUE, along with insights into the evolution of light therapy and what's coming next.

The Celluma MYSTIQUE is powered by the same advanced control electronics found across the Celluma SERIES. It delivers five treatment protocols and can run two treatments simultaneously, allowing users to treat the face and scalp at the same time. No other device on the market offers this.

MYSTIQUE also incorporates Celluma's patented, flexible, shape-taking design, enabling a customized fit to the contours of the face and scalp. This ensures both comfort and the consistent delivery of a safe, effective dose of light energy.

Curtis Cluff, Chief Executive Officer of BioPhotas, Inc. added: "Celluma MYSTIQUE represents a major step forward not just for our product line, but for the category as a whole. For 15 years, we've led the evolution of low-level light therapy through clinically validated, professional-grade solutions. With MYSTIQUE, we've brought that same standard of performance into an entirely new form factor, without compromise. Users can expect the same trusted results as our flagship Celluma PRO, with visible improvements in as little as four weeks when used three times per week. Unlike many devices on the market, MYSTIQUE is built on proven technology, designed by our engineering team in California, and manufactured in the United States with our North American partners."

The MYSTIQUE is available for pre-orders today at Celluma.com, offered at a special introductory price of $795 USD for a limited time. The Company expects to ship U.S. orders by the end of May 2026. Upon full release, MYSTIQUE will retail at a price of $895 USD.

To learn more about Celluma MYSTIQUE and all the devices in the Celluma SERIES, visit www.celluma.com.

About BioPhotas, Inc.

BioPhotas, Inc. is the creator of Celluma Light Therapy, a globally recognized leader in LED light therapy solutions. With a focus on science-backed innovation, Celluma devices are FDA-cleared for multiple indications including acne, aging skin, hair growth, and pain management. Trusted by professionals and consumers alike, Celluma delivers safe, effective, and clinically proven light therapy for use at home or in the clinic.

Kathryn Feather

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(714) 978-0080

SOURCE BioPhotas, Inc.