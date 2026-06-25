Somethings Names Dr. Amber W. Childs Chief Clinical Officer and Patrick Sims Senior Vice President of Sales

One of the Fastest-Growing Youth Behavioral Health Startups in the Country Deepens Its Clinical Leadership and Commercial Reach as Demand Accelerates

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Somethings, one of the fastest-growing youth behavioral health platforms in the country, today announced the appointments of Dr. Amber W. Childs, Ph.D., as Chief Clinical Officer and Patrick Sims, MS, CPHQ, as Senior Vice President of Sales.

Youth suicide is rising, one in five high school students has seriously considered it, and most will wait months before reaching any kind of support. Somethings was built to close that gap, connecting teens and young adults ages 13 to 26 with Certified Peer Specialist mentors who have navigated their own behavioral health crises, including suicidal ideation, and are trained to help others through theirs. Among youth who enter the platform with suicidal ideation, 59 percent resolve it within 90 days.

The two hires deepen the company's clinical leadership and commercial reach as it scales this equity-focused, peer-led model to the populations the traditional behavioral health system has struggled most to serve. Demand for Somethings' peer support model has tripled in the past year, with the launch of multiple Medicaid health plan partnerships, and a state RHT partnership set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Patrick Sims and Dr. Childs were brought on to support Somethings'next phase of growth with new states including state Medicaid programs, RHT partnerships and health plan partnerships.

Dr. Childs joins as Chief Clinical Officer to deepen the clinical infrastructure behind Somethings' lived experience model. She will work alongside Dr. Nick Nissen and Somethings' existing clinical leadership team to strengthen the company's approach to outcomes measurement, quality, and equitable care delivery.

Dr. Childs is an award-winning licensed clinical psychologist, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine, and one of the country's leading experts in youth mental health innovation, data-driven care transformation, and health equity. She has spent her career at the frontier of clinical and digital innovation, large-scale implementation of evidence-based practices, and broader system change, most recently serving as Chief Clinical Officer at BeMe Health and Co-Director of the Division of Quality and Innovation at Yale New Haven Psychiatric Hospital. She is co-founder of the Yale Measurement-Based Care Collaborative and founder of M-Select, a digital mental health solution for youth. Dr. Childs is an appointed member of the Forum for Youth and Family Well-Being of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and an ambassador for the American Academy of Pediatrics Center of Excellence on Social Media and Youth Mental Health. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CNBC, CBS, BBC, Huffington Post and more.

"I am so pleased to be joining the incredible work and impact that is well underway at Somethings. Together, we'll continue to use innovation to bring us back to the healing basics of human connection, relationships and community, all while keeping lived experience and youth voices at the center."

Dr. Amber W. Childs, Ph.D., Chief Clinical Officer, Somethings

"Amber understands what most of the field is still catching up to: lived experience isn't a gap in the care model, it's the foundation. As we scale into new states and partnerships, her clinical expertise and health equity lens will help us deepen our impact without losing what makes Somethings different. I couldn't be more excited to have her on this team."

Patrick Gilligan, Founder and CEO, Somethings

Patrick Sims joins as Senior Vice President of Sales to scale Somethings' commercial partnerships to support the growing demands and partnership requests. He brings a decade of experience building enterprise partnerships across the healthcare system, most recently as Vice President of Growth at Drive Health and previously as VP of Growth at Foodsmart, the nation's largest telehealth dietitian network, where he led partnerships with health plans, health systems, and employers that reached more than two million Americans.

Sims will lead Somethings' expansion with Medicaid managed care organizations, and state agencies, bringing the company's peer-led model to the populations that need it most and that the traditional behavioral health system has struggled most to reach.

"States and health plans are turning to peer support to close care gaps the traditional system hasn't solved. Patrick Sims knows how to build the partnerships that bring a model like ours to scale. With him leading our commercial growth, we can get Somethings into the hands of the young people who need it most, faster."

Leslie Courtney, Chief Commercial Officer, Somethings

About Somethings

Founded in 2021, Somethings is a digital behavioral health platform providing peer support to teens and young adults ages 13-26. By combining trained peer mentors, technology-enabled care, and partnerships with schools and healthcare organizations, Somethings helps young people navigate life's challenges and build resilience. Learn more at somethings.com

Media Contact:

Drew Englander

[email protected]

203-858-4346

SOURCE Somethings