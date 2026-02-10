Somethings Raises $19.2M in Series A Funding to Expand Peer Support for Today's Youth

New funding will help more teens and young adults feel seen, supported, and connected when it matters most.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Somethings, a digital mental health platform designed for teens and young adults, today announced it has raised a Series A of $19.2 million total funding. The round was led by Catalio Capital, with participation from existing investors General Catalyst and Tusk Ventures.

As youth suicide has increased 62 percent and one in five high school students has seriously considered attempting suicide (CDC, 2023), the mental health needs of young people are accelerating faster than the systems designed to support them. Traditional models—often reactive, clinical, and difficult to access—are failing to reach youth early, when support can matter most.

Somethings was built to reinvent the way teens access mental health care, offering a fundamentally different approach to youth mental health—one grounded in human connection, relatability, and early intervention—by making it effortless for teens to connect with people who genuinely understand what they're going through.

Through partnerships with schools, health plans, and community organizations, Somethings connects youth ages 13–26 with Certified Peer Specialist mentors (21+)—young adults with lived experience navigating mental health challenges who are professionally trained to provide support and guidance before concerns escalate into crises.

To date, Somethings has supported more than 11,000 teens through partnerships with state agencies and Medicaid health plans across the United States. Through these partnerships, Somethings has worked with 200+ schools and 250+ community organizations, achieving a 65% reduction in depression and a 60% reduction in suicidal ideation among participating youth.

"This funding allows us to scale a model that is already working—meeting young people where they are, when they need support most," said Patrick Gilligan, Founder and CEO of Somethings. "Peer connection is powerful. When paired with the right training, clinical oversight, and technology, it can fundamentally change how young people experience mental health support and do so at scale."

Somethings is built for the realities of being a teenager today. Through a secure, HIPAA-compliant mobile app, youth can connect with peer mentors on-demand, including after school and late evenings—when isolation and emotional distress are often highest. There are no waitlists, no transportation barriers, and no stigma—just immediate, relatable support delivered in a format teens trust.

The platform responsibly leverages AI to scale human care. Somethings' proprietary technology never interacts directly with youth; instead, it equips peer mentors with tools that enhance engagement, support safety screening, and enable rapid clinical escalation when risk is detected. Technology is used to amplify human connection, not replace it.

The Series A funding will support:

Expansion of Somethings' partnerships with Medicaid programs, state governments, schools and healthcare organizations

Continued investment in peer mentor training, clinical oversight, and youth centered outcomes

Product and platform enhancements to improve accessibility and engagement

Growth of the team to support long term impact and sustainability

With this milestone, Somethings is reaffirming its commitment to building a future where every young person has someone to talk to and doesn't have to struggle alone.

About Somethings

Founded in 2021, Somethings is a digital mental health platform providing peer support to teens and young adults ages 13-26. By combining trained peer mentors, technology-enabled care, and partnerships with schools and healthcare organizations, Somethings helps young people navigate life's challenges and build resilience. Learn more somethings.com

