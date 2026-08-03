- Tajikistan's national carrier to modernize its fleet and expand its network with the 737-8

- 737 MAX to complement the Central Asian airline's planned 787 Dreamliner fleet

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Somon Air today announced the delivery of the airline's first 737 MAX, as the Tajik national carrier continues to modernize its fleet and grow its network. The 737-8 is the first of two airplanes leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) to be delivered and represents the first 737 MAX in Tajikistan.

Somon Air Receives Its First Boeing 737 MAX Jet

"Considering the central geographic location of Tajikistan and the improved range capability of Boeing 737-8, this fleet expansion gives Somon Air opportunity to open new routes with improved economics considering the new aircrafts' fuel efficiency," said Abdulkosim Valiev, CEO of Somon Air. "Somon Air greatly values its unique long-term relationship with the Boeing company and looks forward to continuous growth of its fleet by adding more efficient and modern Boeing aircraft."

The 737-8 is central to Somon Air's fleet renewal strategy and will be used to fly short- and medium-haul routes across Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. With longer range and stronger operating economics than previous-generation airplanes, the 737-8 gives Somon Air the flexibility to serve high-demand routes while positioning the airline for future growth, including planned service to London, Beijing and Guangzhou.

Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE, added, "DAE is delighted to a part of this momentous occasion, delivering both Somon Air's first Boeing 737-8, and the first Boeing 737-8 in Tajikistan. This aircraft is part of a two aircraft commitment, and we are excited to further our relationship with Somon Air. We wish the management team success in deploying these aircraft across their network. DAE Capital has over 190 Boeing 737 MAX Family aircraft in its fleet, and the family form a key pillar of our commitment to operating the newest, most fuel-efficient aircraft."

As the most versatile variant of the 737 MAX family, the 737-8 can carry up to 210 passengers depending on configuration, with a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km). The 737 MAX will support Somon Air's fleet modernization by reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes they replace.

"We're honored by Somon Air's trust in Boeing, and the 737 family, as they evolved from a regional carrier into an emerging international presence over the past 20 years," said Paul Righi, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Eurasia, India and South Asia. "The 737-8 is the right airplane for the airline's modernization, and we look forward to supporting Somon Air's continued growth for many years to come."

Last year, Boeing and Somon Air announced the airline's commitment to purchase up to 14 fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes.

About Somon Air

Somon Air is the national airline of Tajikistan and the country's leading commercial carrier. Since beginning operations in 2008, the airline has maintained an all-Boeing fleet and provides passenger service from its hub at Dushanbe International Airport. Somon Air currently flies six Next-Generation 737 airplanes to 29 destinations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

About DAE

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE's fleet comprises approximately 1,000 aircraft, and serves over 200 airline customers in over 85 countries from its 8 office locations in Dubai, Dublin, London, Amman, Singapore, Miami, Seattle, and San Francisco.

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

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SOURCE Boeing