AerCap Orders 15 787 Dreamliner Jets to Meet High Demand

AerCap is the world's largest owner of 787 Dreamliner jets

Agreement includes substitution rights for the 787-10, giving AerCap customers more capacity and operational flexibility

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and AerCap today announced that the leasing industry's biggest 787 Dreamliner customer placed a new order for 15 787-9 jets. This latest purchase increases AerCap's 787 Dreamliner portfolio to approximately 140 airplanes.

The agreement includes substitution rights for the 787-10, giving AerCap the flexibility to switch to the larger 787 Dreamliner variant that delivers more capacity and new opportunities for its airline customers.

Boeing and AerCap today announce that the leasing industry’s biggest 787 Dreamliner customer placed a new order for 15 787-9 jets.

"The addition of these 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes to our fleet further strengthens our position as the world's largest owner of 787 jets," said Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap. "As demand for modern, fuel-efficient widebody airplanes continues to grow, this transaction enables us to provide our customers with greater access to one of the industry's most versatile and sought-after airplane families. The 787 has consistently demonstrated strong operating economics and exceptional performance across a wide range of route networks."

AerCap's 787 Dreamliner fleet portfolio is attractive to airlines seeking to renew their fleets and achieve their sustainability goals. As the largest member of the 787 Dreamliner family, the 787-10 will boost an airline's capacity with 50 more seats than the 787-9, while reducing fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces. As airlines deal with near-term macro-economic uncertainties, AerCap's extensive portfolio helps customers to grow or replace older widebody airplanes without committing to direct purchases.

"AerCap's continued investment in the 787 Dreamliner family underscores the airplane's role in enabling long-haul connectivity and superior economics for airlines," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We deeply value this partnership and look forward to supporting AerCap and its customers as they open and sustain new long-haul routes to further connect the world."

AerCap was the first lessor to take delivery of the 787 Dreamliner in 2013. The 787 Dreamliner has since become the standard for new generation widebody airplanes, opening more than 540 new nonstop routes between city pairs that were never previously served and carrying more than 1.3 billion passengers since entering service.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is headquartered in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Memphis, Miami, Singapore, London, Dubai, Shanghai, Amsterdam and other locations around the world.

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

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SOURCE Boeing