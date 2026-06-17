Sonesta Brings the Ultimate Summer Cool Down to Soccer Fans with Rita's Italian Ice

"Rita's Treat Trucks" to pop up at select Sonesta properties in Miami, Philadelphia, and Jersey City, giving away 200 free custom ices per event to guests and locals.

NEWTON, Mass., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) is excited to team up with Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the largest Italian Ice concept in the world, to help soccer fans celebrate in the coolest way possible.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

As passionate fans from across the country and around the globe travel to support their favorite soccer teams, Sonesta is surprising guests and local communities with an unexpected, refreshing way to showcase their team alliances this summer. To beat the intense summer heat, Sonesta will host Rita's Treat Trucks at select hotels in key host cities. During specific match times, the trucks will each give away 200 free Italian ices!

To further elevate the partnership, Rita's and Sonesta have crafted a custom menu featuring vibrant Rita's Italian Ice flavors that mirror the official team kits of the competing nations; whether fans are rooting for the light blue of Uruguay or the teal of Germany, they can taste their team's colors.

Fans, hotel guests and locals can catch the Rita's Treat Trucks at the following Sonesta locations:

Philadelphia | June 22nd at Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square

Team Playing: France (blue) vs Iraq (green)

Flavors: Blue Raspberry vs Green Apple

Hours of Operations: 4pm-7pm

Location:1800 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Miami | June 24th at Signature Inn by Sonesta Miami

Team Playing: Scotland (blue) vs Brazil (yellow)

Flavors: Blue Raspberry vs Lemon

Hours of Operations: 5pm-8pm

Location: 7330 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33166

New York/New Jersey | June 25th at Sonesta Simply Suites Jersey City

Team Playing: Ecuador (yellow) vs Germany (white)

Flavors: Lemon vs Wild Black Cherry

Hours of Operations: 3pm-6pm

Location: 21 2nd St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

About Sonesta

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company in the U.S. according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,100 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 13 brands in 10 countries. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta®; The James™, Classico Collection by Sonesta™, Sonesta Hotels, Resorts & Cruises®; MOD Collection by Sonesta™, Sonesta Select®; Sonesta Essential®, Sonesta ES Suites®, Sonesta Simply Suites®, Red Lion Hotels, Inns & Suites by Sonesta®; Signature Inn® by Sonesta; Americas Best Value Inn by Sonesta™ and Canadas Best Value Inn by Sonesta™. Redefining hospitality through its award-winning Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty program, Sonesta offers guests the opportunity to earn and redeem points for unparalleled value and personalized experiences. Sonesta Travel Pass members receive the best rates, earn immediate points towards free nights, and accelerated status progression based on stays. Join now at https://www.sonesta.com/join-travel-pass. For more information about Sonesta visit Sonesta.com or to join our portfolio visit Franchise.Sonesta.com, email [email protected] or call 617.658.1596.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 600 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

Media Contact: Lorie Juliano | Sonesta Global Head of Communication| [email protected]

SOURCE Sonesta International Hotels Corporation