SONiC Foundation Welcomes Supranett as a Premier Member to Advance Open Networking for AI Infrastructure

Exaware, TeraHop and Infrawaves join as General Members, further accelerating global ecosystem momentum across AI Networking, enterprise and cloud data centers

Summary

The SONiC Foundation welcomes Supranett as a Premier Member and Exaware, TeraHop and Infrawaves as General Members, further expanding the global ecosystem advancing open networking for AI, enterprise and cloud infrastructure.

The new members bring expertise in AI infrastructure, cloud networking and production deployments that will strengthen collaboration and accelerate innovation across the SONiC community.

The continued growth of the SONiC ecosystem reflects increasing industry adoption of open, vendor-neutral networking as organizations build scalable, high-performance infrastructure for AI, cloud and enterprise environments.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) Foundation, an open source network operating system (NOS) hosted under the Linux Foundation, today announced that Supranett has joined the Foundation as a Premier Member. The Foundation also welcomed Exaware, TeraHop and Infrawaves as General Members, further expanding the global ecosystem advancing open networking across AI infrastructure, cloud, enterprise and telecommunications.

AI infrastructure is scaling rapidly and organizations are increasingly adopting open, interoperable networking platforms that can support large GPU clusters while providing flexibility across hardware vendors. SONiC has emerged as a leading open source NOS for AI and cloud environments, enabling organizations to build high-performance networks without vendor lock-in.

"As AI infrastructure becomes increasingly critical, open networking is essential to delivering the scale, performance and flexibility organizations need," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager of networking, edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation. "We're excited to welcome Supranett as a Premier Member alongside Exaware, TeraHop and Infrawaves. Their participation strengthens the SONiC community and accelerates innovation for the next generation of AI and cloud networking."

As a Premier Member, Supranett will help shape the future direction of the SONiC ecosystem by contributing AI-optimized networking capabilities upstream and collaborating with the community on next-generation AI-native networking architectures. The company's expertise in building large-scale AI infrastructure and production deployments will help advance SONiC's capabilities for increasingly demanding AI workloads.

The addition of Exaware, TeraHop and Infrawaves as General Members further reflects growing global adoption of SONiC across production environments spanning hyperscale cloud providers, enterprises, telecommunications networks and AI data centers. Together, these organizations expand the Foundation's technical expertise and reinforce industry momentum behind open, vendor-neutral networking.

Supporting Quotes

"At SUPRANETT, we believe the future of AI demands a network as open and dynamic as the models it powers. By joining the SONiC Foundation as a Premier Member, we are committing our technical expertise to build AI-native fabrics that unlock the full potential of next generation GPU architectures. Our goal is to ensure maximum efficiency and scalability for AI data centers worldwide."

– Yue Gong, CEO, Supranett

"SONiC is an important open source-based building-block for DC/AI networking. We join the SONiC community to provide an end-to-end certified networking solution — hardware, software, support and a day-one working system on site. We're glad to build that with the rest of the community."

– Ronen Hovav, CEO, Exaware

About the SONiC Foundation

The SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) Foundation, hosted by the Linux Foundation, supports the development and adoption of SONiC, an open source network operating system originally developed for hyperscale cloud environments. Today, SONiC powers production networks across cloud providers, enterprises, telecommunications providers, and AI infrastructure worldwide. Built on an open, vendor-neutral architecture, SONiC enables organizations to deploy and manage network infrastructure across multiple hardware platforms while avoiding vendor lock-in. Its growing ecosystem of contributors and member organizations continuously advances features, reliability, and scalability through open collaboration. To learn more about the SONiC Foundation and how to get involved, please visit https://sonicfoundation.dev.

Media Contact

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE SONiC