SONiC Foundation Welcomes Upscale AI as a Premier Member to Advance Open AI Networking Infrastructure

Upscale AI will help shape the AI fabric roadmap and take on key leadership positions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) Foundation, an open source network operating system (NOS) hosted under the Linux Foundation, today announced that Upscale AI has upgraded its membership to Premier to help shape the future of AI networking infrastructure. A pure-play AI networking company, Upscale AI optimizes infrastructure from end-to-end, including silicon, systems, and the software substrate. Upscale AI's platform is built on SONiC and other open standards.

"Upscale AI's Premier membership reflects the growing role SONiC plays as the horizontal software layer for next-generation AI networking," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT at the Linux Foundation. "We're excited to deepen this collaboration as the industry scales AI fabrics with openness, performance, and resilience."

Upscale AI has been heavily involved in the SONiC ecosystem, optimizing SONiC for large-scale AI clusters and advancing congestion control and reliability for deterministic workloads. The company was also one of the top contributors at the 2025 SONiC Hackathon, delivering advanced debugging and log correlation.

"Looking ahead, Upscale AI will deploy SONiC across our full product portfolio," said Barun Kar, CEO of Upscale AI. "SONiC is a core pillar of our software strategy. We are building AI-native reliability, validation, and lifecycle security frameworks on SONiC while advancing reference architectures and operational best practices with the broader SONiC ecosystem. This commitment strengthens software integrity, accelerates innovation, and ensures production-grade deployments at scale."

As a Premier member of the SONiC Foundation, Upscale AI will help shape the AI networking roadmap. Additionally, Upscale AI's executives will assume leadership positions across the SONiC Foundation, with Aravind Srikumar on the Governing Board, Deepti Chandra on the Outreach Committee, and Santhosh K Thodupunoori on the Technical Steering Committee (TSC).

Upscale AI joins existing SONiC Foundation Premier member organizations, including Alibaba, Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Google, Intel, Marvell, Microsoft, Nexthop AI, Nokia, and Nvidia. To learn more about the SONiC Foundation and how to get involved, visit www.sonicfoundation.dev.

