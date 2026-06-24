SonicWall Brings Frontier AI to the Mid-Market and SMB, the Segment Enterprise-First Vendors Leave Behind

As a founding Trusted Access for Cyber partner in the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, SonicWall integrates GPT-5.5-Cyber to deliver enterprise-grade AI defense through the channel, to the businesses that need it most and have been served last.

MILPITAS, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For most of the industry's history, the most advanced cybersecurity technology reached the largest, best-funded security teams first. SonicWall is closing that gap. Today the company announced it is among the first to join the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program as a founding Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC) partner, bringing GPT-5.5-Cyber to the mid-market and SMB organizations that enterprise-first vendors structurally cannot reach.

Every other vendor in this program is built to serve the top of the market. SonicWall is built to serve the rest of it.

Frontier AI is not just another capability; it is a force multiplier, and in cybersecurity, who it amplifies matters enormously. Attackers already share tools, move fast, and operate at a scale most security teams struggle to match. A 200-person manufacturer faces the same AI-accelerated threats as a global bank, with a fraction of the budget and none of the headcount. The Daybreak Cyber Partner Program is built to close that gap by putting OpenAI's most capable models to work inside the products and services that defenders rely on every day. SonicWall is part of it to ensure that the advantage reaches the businesses an enterprise-focused market routinely overlooks.

"SonicWall has spent three decades on a single conviction: that mid-market and SMB organizations deserve the same quality of protection as the Fortune 500, without the complexity, the headcount, or the cost," said Paul Ilse, CEO of SonicWall. "Joining OpenAI Daybreak as a founding TAC partner is a direct extension of that conviction. A 200-person company running SonicWall should have access to the same quality of AI-assisted defense that a large enterprise can build with a full security team and an unlimited budget. That is exactly what we are working toward."

SonicWall is deploying GPT-5.5-Cyber through OpenAI Daybreak as part of its defensive security workflows, pairing advanced AI reasoning with deep platform context across threat detection, policy management, and remediation. The near-term integration roadmap includes AI-assisted policy management, faster threat triage, and remediation guidance embedded in the workflows that MSPs and MSSPs already operate. The approach works within existing environments, so partners and customers benefit without ripping and replacing infrastructure or learning a new platform.

The reason SonicWall can reach this segment when others cannot comes down to delivery. The program reaches mid-market and SMB organizations through SonicWall's 100% channel model and its global community of over 17,000 partners, one of the largest networks of resellers, managed service providers, and distributors in the industry. Frontier AI only protects organizations at scale when someone has both the architecture to deploy it and the reach to deliver it broadly. Enterprise-first vendors have neither for this segment. SonicWall has both. For channel partners, that means the AI capabilities once reserved for large enterprise security teams are now embedded in the managed services and solutions they already deliver.

"The asymmetry in this industry has always run in the wrong direction, and not just between attackers and defenders," said Chandro Prasad, Chief Product Officer at SonicWall. "The most advanced protection has consistently reached the largest enterprises first and the businesses that keep the economy running last. Daybreak through SonicWall flips that. This capability should not be reserved for the organizations that can already afford every advantage. We are putting it in reach of the mid-market and SMB, through the partners who already serve them."

This is consistent with SonicWall's conviction that security should be judged by outcomes, not features. SonicWall Unified Management provides the platform context that turns frontier AI capability into measurable results for customers, including breach prevention, reduced risk, and operational continuity, across every market segment. The model is the input. The outcome is the product.

To learn more, visit SonicWall at www.sonicwall.com.

About SonicWall

For more than 30 years, SonicWall has championed a partner-first model that combines purpose-built technology, cloud-delivered security services and real-time threat intelligence to help businesses prevent breaches, reduce risk and stay operational in the face of evolving modern threats. We are committed to deliver the best security outcomes for our customers where others deliver features and functions. Through its unified cybersecurity portfolio and global community of over 17,000 partners, SonicWall enables managed service providers to actively manage, continuously optimize and measurably protect networks, cloud environments, endpoints and applications. The company is redefining cybersecurity around outcomes that matter to business leaders, including breach prevention, compliance achievement, cost efficiency and reduced human error, because protection is not about what a product can do but about what it actually delivers.

SOURCE SonicWall Inc.