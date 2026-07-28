SonicWall Joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing

SonicWall leverages Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5 to secure its code and help defenders outpace AI-driven attackers

MILPITAS, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today confirmed it is a participant in Anthropic's Project Glasswing and is testing Claude Mythos 5 for defensive cybersecurity work. Through the initiative, SonicWall is applying the model to vulnerability discovery and code review across its own software to find and remediate security issues before they can be exploited.

Project Glasswing is an Anthropic-led industry effort that gives participating security teams access to Claude Mythos 5, a frontier model not available to the general public, for defensive security research. Anthropic launched the program to help close the gap between attackers using AI to accelerate vulnerability discovery and defenders' ability to find and fix those same issues first.

"Security vendors are not exempt from the pressure every software maker is under right now," said Chandro Prasad, SonicWall Chief Product Officer. "Vulnerabilities move from disclosure to exploitation faster than most patch cycles can keep up with. Participating in Project Glasswing gives our security team another way to find and close gaps in our own code before an attacker does. That is the standard we hold ourselves to, and this program is a meaningful way to raise it further."

As part of the program, SonicWall's security research team is incorporating the model directly into its defensive testing workflows, while contributing findings and best practices back to Anthropic to help refine the framework for the broader cybersecurity community.

"Attackers already share tools and techniques at scale, and it's time that defenders do the same," continued Prasad. "Programs like Glasswing work because participants commit to feeding what they learn back into the broader effort, not just using the access for their own benefit."

Project Glasswing includes participants across the technology and critical infrastructure sectors. Through it, SonicWall is able to contribute its learnings from working with over 17,000 partners, including managed service providers and small and mid-sized businesses – organizations that are frequent targets of attack. More information about the program is available at Anthropic's official announcement.

To learn more, visit SonicWall at www.sonicwall.com .

About SonicWall

For more than 30 years, SonicWall has championed a partner-first model that combines purpose-built technology, cloud-delivered security services and real-time threat intelligence to help businesses prevent breaches, reduce risk and stay operational in the face of evolving modern threats. We are committed to deliver the best security outcomes for our customers where others deliver features and functions. Through its unified cybersecurity portfolio and global community of over 17,000 partners, SonicWall enables managed service providers to actively manage, continuously optimize and measurably protect networks, cloud environments, endpoints and applications. The company is redefining cybersecurity around outcomes that matter to business leaders, including breach prevention, compliance achievement, cost efficiency and reduced human error, because protection is not about what a product can do but about what it actually delivers.

SOURCE SonicWall Inc.