SonicWall Expands MSP Portfolio with Simplified Endpoint Protection

Delivers enterprise endpoint detection and response (EDR) with optional fully managed MDR, at a price accessible to small- and medium-sized businesses

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today announced the launch of SonicWall Endpoint Security, a unified endpoint protection solution purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs) serving small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Available as a standalone Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tool or as a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, fully managed by the SonicSentry security operations center, the platform brings powerful threat protection, automated threat response and one-click ransomware restore. The solution is powered by SonicWall's patented Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI™) engine to stop advanced threats in real time.

The launch responds to an urgent gap in the SMB security market. One in three SMBs are expected to experience a cyberattack, yet 60% of MSPs that suffer a breach never fully recover. Many affordable endpoint tools marketed to this segment are stripped-down versions of enterprise platforms, trading away the advanced detection capabilities needed to stop today's most sophisticated threats. SonicWall Endpoint Security closes that gap.

"MSPs shouldn't have to choose between enterprise-grade protection and margin viability," said Chandro Prasad, SonicWall Chief Product Officer. "SonicWall Endpoint Security ends that trade-off. It gives MSPs and their customers the same detection and response technology enterprises rely on, built into a platform that's easy to deploy, easy to manage and priced for real-world budgets."

Enterprise-Grade Protection Without Enterprise Complexity

SonicWall Endpoint Security combines next-generation antivirus (NGAV) and EDR into a single, lightweight agent managed from a unified, multi-tenant console.

Key features include:

Advanced Threat Prevention: Powered by behavior-based heuristic scanning, patented RTDMI™, and automated storyline responses (STAR) for precise threat hunting.

Powered by behavior-based heuristic scanning, patented RTDMI™, and automated storyline responses (STAR) for precise threat hunting. Verified Protection: VB100 listed by Virus Bulletin.

Instant Ransomware Recovery: One-click rollback restores compromised endpoints to a known-good state in minutes.

One-click rollback restores compromised endpoints to a known-good state in minutes. Zero-RMM Deployment: Secure Remote Shell enables direct deployment without requiring third-party remote monitoring and management tools.

Secure Remote Shell enables direct deployment without requiring third-party remote monitoring and management tools. Built-In Value: Device control built in and easy integration to other SIEM and ticketing tools for streamlined work

Fully Managed by SonicSentry

For MSPs and partners without an existing security practice, SonicWall Endpoint Security is also available as a fully managed MDR service through SonicSentry. SonicWall's 24/7 SOC handles deployment, threat hunting, incident response and policy management, giving partners always-on protection and expert response without hiring additional analysts or carrying the operational burden of running a SOC themselves.

Firewalls.com, an MSP that ran SonicWall Endpoint Security through its beta program, said the platform's simplicity and depth were evident from deployment, enough that the company chose to run it in its own environment as well.

"Deployment was seamless, management was intuitive, and the preconfigured policies let us deliver meaningful protection right away," said Johnny S. Casiano III, Director of Professional Services at Firewalls.com. "We evaluated the platform thoroughly through the beta program, and there is no stronger endorsement than trusting the same technology to protect our own business that we confidently recommend to our customers."

Built for the Way MSPs Do Business

SonicWall Endpoint Security is available in three tiers designed to match how MSPs build and price their services. Endpoint Security Advanced, delivers core NGAV and EDR protection. Endpoint Security Premier, adds extended telemetry retention for deeper forensic visibility. MDR for Endpoint Security adds SonicWall's 24x7x365 SOC, managed threat hunting, and best-practice-led policy management. All three tiers are specifically priced to be accessible to SMBs.

Available Now

SonicWall Endpoint Security is available today through SonicWall's global partner network on monthly or term subscriptions and integrates with the broader SonicWall Unified Management ecosystem alongside SonicWall's firewall and cloud security offerings.

To learn more, visit SonicWall at www.sonicwall.com .

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a partner-first unified cybersecurity portfolio that helps SMBs, MSPs, and IT teams consolidate network, endpoint, cloud, and threat response across hybrid environments. For more than 30 years, SonicWall has championed a partner-first model that combines purpose-built technology, cloud-delivered security services and real-time threat intelligence to help businesses prevent breaches, reduce risk and stay operational in the face of evolving modern threats. We are committed to delivering the best security outcomes for our customers where others deliver features and functions. Through its unified cybersecurity portfolio and global community of over 17,000 partners, SonicWall enables managed service providers to actively manage, continuously optimize and measurably protect networks, cloud environments, endpoints and applications. The company is redefining cybersecurity around outcomes that matter to business leaders, including breach prevention, compliance achievement, cost efficiency and reduced human error, because protection is not about what a product can do but about what it actually delivers.

SOURCE SonicWall Inc.