SonicWall Partner XimpleIT Deploys Cloud Secure Edge to Deliver Zero Trust Security to Legal Industry Clients

Colorado-based MSP replaces legacy VPN infrastructure with Zero Trust architecture after client breach, delivering enterprise-grade protection to law firms

MILPITAS, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today announced that XimpleIT, a Colorado-based managed service provider (MSP) specializing in legal industry clients, has deployed SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge to deliver Zero Trust Network Access across its customer base of law firms of all sizes. The deployment replaces legacy VPN infrastructure that left legal clients exposed to credential-based attacks and lateral movement, replacing it with identity-aware, policy-enforced access that treats every connection as untrusted by default.

The engagement began when a regional law firm approached XimpleIT following a breach caused by an unpatched legacy VPN. The incident exposed a fundamental security gap common across the legal industry: as client work migrated to cloud-based applications and hybrid environments, the underlying security architecture had not followed. Legacy VPN access provided attackers a binary point of entry, once inside, there was no further enforcement, no segmentation and no visibility into where a compromised credential had traveled.

XimpleIT recognized that the legal industry operates under a dangerous assumption: that because work has moved to cloud-based applications, security is largely handled. In practice, distributed workforces, overseas contractors, SaaS platforms, and remote collaboration tools are not secure by default. When combined with hybrid environments and expanding attack surfaces, the result is significant exposure with minimal visibility and even less control.

By deploying SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge, XimpleIT replaced that model with Zero Trust architecture that verifies both user identity and device before granting access, eliminating implicit trust and preventing lateral movement across client environments. The platform delivers granular access controls, continuous monitoring and the centralized visibility that law firms handling sensitive client records and privileged communications require, without the operational overhead that makes enterprise security impractical at SMB scale.

"Having somebody, a real person, who checks in regularly, provides assistance implementing new solutions, and helps us win deals is a big differentiator. That is rare," said Juan Serna, Founder and IT Director, XimpleIT. "SonicWall gives us the platform and the partnership to walk into a law firm and tell them, with confidence, that their data is protected, not just monitored."

That confidence is not incidental. It is the product of a security architecture that actually holds up under scrutiny, backed by a vendor relationship that treats the MSP as a business partner rather than a transaction. For XimpleIT, that combination has become a competitive advantage in a vertical where trust is the currency, and the cost of getting security wrong is measured in client relationships, not just downtime.

"XimpleIT represents exactly what the MSP opportunity looks like when a partner invests in the right architecture and the right relationships," said Michael Crean, Senior Vice President of Managed Services at SonicWall. "The legal industry is a high-value target, as it contains sensitive information, client records, financial data, privileged communications – and attackers understand what is at stake. XimpleIT understood that legacy perimeter models were not built for this environment and made the decision to fix that before the next breach, not after."

The legal industry is not an isolated case. Across regulated and risk-sensitive verticals, MSPs are rethinking how security gets delivered, and deployments like XimpleIT's reflect that shift in real terms. The legal industry, increasingly targeted by ransomware operators who recognize the value of the data involved, cannot rely on architectures designed for a perimeter that no longer exists. Zero Trust, delivered through a managed platform, closes that gap while giving firms of all sizes access to enterprise-grade controls they could not otherwise afford or operate independently.

For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com.

About SonicWall

For more than 30 years, SonicWall has championed a partner-first model that combines purpose-built technology, cloud-delivered security services and real-time threat intelligence to help businesses prevent breaches, reduce risk and stay operational in the face of evolving modern threats. We are committed to deliver the best security outcomes for our customers where others deliver features and functions. Through its unified cybersecurity portfolio and global community of over 17,000 partners, SonicWall enables managed service providers to actively manage, continuously optimize and measurably protect networks, cloud environments, endpoints and applications. The company is redefining cybersecurity around outcomes that matter to business leaders, including breach prevention, compliance achievement, cost efficiency and reduced human error, because protection is not about what a product can do but about what it actually delivers.

SOURCE SonicWall