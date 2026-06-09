Sonny's Gentlemen's Club Marks Two Years Under New Ownership With a Reinvented Hospitality Standard

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonny's Gentlemen's Club, a long-established Chandler, Arizona hospitality venue, today marks two years under new ownership. Since the ownership transition in June 2024, the venue has implemented a comprehensive overhaul of its operations, security, hospitality standards, and guest experience, positioning itself among the most professionally operated gentleman's clubs in the Phoenix metro area.

Team planning @ Sonny's Gentlemen's Club

The two-year transformation reflects a broader industry shift. Walk into a modern gentleman's club and the service standards rival those of a boutique hotel. Trained hospitality staff. Comprehensive security protocols. Professional performer management. VIP experiences with personalized attention.

"When we took over two years ago, we set out to run Sonny's the same way you'd run any upscale hospitality venue," says Jeff Oursland, Co-Owner and Spokesman for Sonny's Gentlemen's Club and Crazy Girls Cabaret. "Staff training, operational standards, guest experience protocols. The old stereotypes don't match reality anymore. If you walked in expecting a dive, you'd be surprised."

Under new ownership, the venue rebuilt its performer relations framework around autonomy, transparency, and clear workplace standards.

"Our entertainers are independent professionals," Oursland explains. "They set their own schedules, manage their own client relationships, and work in an environment with clear protocols. Happy performers create better experiences, which creates repeat guests."

Security was rebuilt from the ground up. Sonny's now employs trained security teams with hospitality backgrounds, emphasizing de-escalation and guest experience over intimidation.

"Security used to mean a bouncer at the door," Oursland notes. "Now it means trained professionals managing an environment. Our security team is part of the hospitality experience, not separate from it."

The guest mix has evolved alongside the changes. "We see our core demographic, successful men in their 40s and 50s, but increasingly we're hosting couples, bachelorette parties, industry gatherings, even corporate guests coming in after a dinner," Oursland adds. "The professionalization has opened the door to audiences who wouldn't have considered walking through it a decade ago."

"Two years in, the response from our guests, our entertainers, and our community tells us we made the right calls," Oursland says. "We're competing with every other way people can spend their entertainment dollars. That means the experience has to be seamless, professional, and premium. Otherwise, why would anyone choose us?"

About Sonny's Gentlemen's Club

Located in Chandler, Arizona, Sonny's Gentlemen's Club has served the Phoenix metro area for over two decades, offering premium entertainment, VIP experiences, and upscale hospitality. Visit https://sonnysgentlemensclub.com.

About Crazy Girls Cabaret

Crazy Girls Cabaret brings high-energy entertainment and a vibrant atmosphere to Arizona's adult nightlife scene, featuring top-tier performers and full-service hospitality. Visit https://crazygirlscabaret.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff Oursland

+1 (480) 963-6632

[email protected]

SOURCE Sonny's Gentlemen's Club