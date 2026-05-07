Sonny's Gentlemen's Club Weighs In on the OnlyFans Paradox: Why Gentleman's Clubs Are Thriving in the Age of Unlimited Digital Content

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonny's Gentlemen's Club, a Chandler, Arizona based hospitality venue serving the Phoenix metro area for over two decades, is weighing in on a counterintuitive industry trend. In an era where adult content is free, unlimited, and available from the privacy of any smartphone, conventional wisdom says gentleman's clubs should be dying. The data tells a different story.

Sonny's Gentlemen's Club

Across the country, established clubs are reporting steady attendance and, in many cases, growth. Industry veterans point to a counterintuitive truth: the more content moves online, the more valuable in-person experiences become.

"Everyone assumed the internet would kill us," says Jeff Oursland, Co-Owner and Spokesman for Sonny's Gentlemen's Club and Crazy Girls Cabaret. "What actually happened is the opposite. People got tired of scrolling. They realized a screen can't replicate being somewhere."

The phenomenon mirrors broader consumer behavior trends. Vinyl record sales have surged despite Spotify. Live concert revenue has exploded despite YouTube. Bookstores are experiencing a renaissance despite Amazon. In each case, the digital version made the physical experience more, not less, valuable.

"Our core guest has always been the guy between 35 and 60 who works hard and wants to unwind somewhere real," Oursland explains. "That hasn't changed. What's changed is we're also seeing more couples than ever. Husbands bringing their wives, date nights, people using the club to add a little spark to their relationship. That's been one of the most interesting shifts in the last few years."

Oursland notes that the clubs have actually benefited from the mainstreaming of adult content online. "The stigma has dropped significantly. People are more comfortable acknowledging that they enjoy nightlife, entertainment, and yes, adult spaces. OnlyFans made all of that more mainstream, not less. Now we've got couples walking in together who wouldn't have dreamed of it ten years ago."

Industry analysts suggest the trend reflects a deeper shift in consumer psychology. As daily life becomes increasingly mediated through screens, experiences that require physical presence carry a premium.

"We're not competing with OnlyFans," Oursland says. "We're the antidote to it. You can't scroll through atmosphere."

About Sonny's Gentlemen's Club

Located in Chandler, Arizona, Sonny's Gentlemen's Club has served the Phoenix metro area for over two decades, offering premium entertainment, VIP experiences, and upscale hospitality. Visit https://sonnysgentlemensclub.com.

About Crazy Girls Cabaret

Crazy Girls Cabaret brings high-energy entertainment and a vibrant atmosphere to Arizona's adult nightlife scene, featuring top-tier performers and full-service hospitality. Visit https://crazygirlscabaret.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff Oursland

(480) 963-6632

[email protected]

SOURCE Sonny's Gentlemen's Club