Sony Electronics and VITEC collaborate to deliver integrated IPTV and digital signage solution on BRAVIA® Professional Displays

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics and VITEC today announced a strategic global collaboration aimed at transforming experiences in corporate environments, entertainment venues, hospitality, healthcare, and public facilities through the seamless integration of Sony's BRAVIA professional displays with VITEC's IPTV and digital signage platform. This collaboration delivers an end-to-end IPTV and signage ecosystem that enhances visual experience and eliminates the need for external media players, offering a simpler-to-deploy, native Android-based app for Sony's displays.

Sony Electronics and VITEC are collaborating to provide an integrated IPTV and digital signage solution for BRAVIA Professional Displays

At its heart, the integration of Sony's BRAVIA professional displays with VITEC's Avedia IPTV and digital signage platform brings a powerful player-less IPTV solution directly to the display's system-on-a-chip (SoC). The Android-based BRAVIA professional display's deployment tools offer smooth deployment of VITEC's Avedia player software directly onto Sony displays without the need for additional hardware. This all-in-one approach reduces installation complexity, streamlines management, and lowers the total cost of ownership for end users.

The combined technology, orchestrated by VITEC's CMS can support thousands of displays – covering a wide range of screen sizes – while maintaining centralized control. From live IPTV channels to interactive signage and targeted advertising, users can adapt content in real time to maximize engagement and revenue opportunities.

"By combining Sony's world-class display technology with VITEC's powerful IPTV and signage platform, we are delivering a game-changing solution across many verticals," said Rik Willemse, Head of Professional Display Solutions Europe, Sony Europe. "This collaboration allows operators and end users to create dynamic, engaging environments while simplifying installation and reducing operational complexity," said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions America, Sony Electronics Inc.

This integration is designed with flexibility and reliability in mind, providing robust performance even in large-scale deployments with demanding requirements. Centralized content control, redundancy features, and support for the latest security standards ensure that any setup can rely on the system for mission-critical operation with end-to-end content protection.

"This strategic global collaboration between VITEC and Sony marks the beginning of an evolving collaboration focused on delivering innovative, secure, and scalable IPTV and digital signage solutions worldwide. By integrating our technologies and expertise, we are committed to providing customers with seamless, future-ready platforms and workflows that address the diverse needs of modern organizations," said Eli Garten, Senior Vice President, Global IPTV and Partner Solutions, VITEC.

Both Sony and VITEC are committed to sustainability and operational efficiency. Sony's BRAVIA professional displays, known for their best-in-class energy efficiency, also feature energy-saving technologies such as light sensors and automatic power-down modes, while the Android-based architecture reduces the need for additional peripheral devices. VITEC's GreenPEG initiative focuses on energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact, with a five-point strategy to reduce the carbon footprint across its entire value chain. In addition to IPTV and digital signage solutions, VITEC's end-to-end offering includes head-end encoding and streaming, IP gateways and video wall systems to manage, distribute and display content across using any network.

This powerful collaboration combines VITEC's global expertise in IPTV and digital signage solutions with the industry-leading Sony professional displays to offer an end-to-end video streaming solution across many verticals. The solution aims to meet the demands of modern audiences by incorporating their preferred tools, while ensuring operational simplicity, scalability, and sustainability.

For more information, please visit Sony Professional.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics, and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution, and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry-leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About VITEC

VITEC is a market-leading provider of IPTV, Video Streaming and Digital Signage Solutions that help organizations harness the power of video to engage, empower and evolve. VITEC is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, archiving and streaming over IP. Our end-to-end video streaming solutions enable customers to capture TV and video content directly from any source and manage its delivery, as channels or within digital signage screens, to any connected device via an existing network. From corporate, broadcast and venues, to accommodation, government and military, VITEC has global expertise in delivering complex, proAV solutions.

VITEC's award-winning IPTV platform is a powerful suite of services for content management, digital signage, video archiving, and video wall processing. Our encode/decode solutions are 100% hardware based, including PCIe cards with SDK for custom design or OEM for high-performance video systems.

Headquartered in Paris, France, we have a global reach through our offices across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Making a difference with green initiatives, VITEC is the first Zero Carbon MPEG company and encourages customers to 'buy GreenPEG' for continued environmental efforts to reduce greenhouse gases.

https://www.vitec.com/

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.