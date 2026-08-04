Sony Electronics Launches SEL100400 - FE 100-400mm F5.6-8 OSS, The Perfect Hobbyist's Super-Telephoto Zoom Lens

Delivering Outstanding Mobility and Excellent Image Quality Across the Entire Zoom Range

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics introduces SEL100400 - FE 100-400mm F5.6-8 OSS, a super-telephoto zoom lens for 35mm full-frame Alpha™ E-mount cameras. Despite its super-telephoto reach of up to 400mm, the lens stays compact and lightweight, weighing just 654g (approx.). Its latest optical design incorporates two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements and two aspherical elements, delivering excellent image quality and clear rendering across the entire zoom range no matter how far away the subject is. The lens also features fast, precise AF (autofocus) and built-in optical image stabilization to support handheld shooting, letting you quickly capture moving subjects such as birds, sports, trains, and aircraft.

Introducing the compact and lightweight SEL100400 - FE 100-400mm F5.6-8 OSS super-telephoto zoom lens for 35mm full-frame Alpha™ E-mount cameras, which features fast, precise autofocus and built-in optical image stabilization to support handheld shooting.

"With the needs of a large set of hobbyist photographers in mind, from birders to parents, we used our expertise in professional lens technology to create a high-quality, affordable super-telephoto zoom lens that will go the distance," said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics.

Pricing and Availability:

The SEL100400 - FE 100-400MM F5.6-8 OSS will be available for a suggested retail price of $849.99 USD / $1,079.99 CAD from September 2026.

Key Features of SEL100400 - FE 100-400mm F5.6-8 OSS:

Compact, Lightweight Design for Easy Handling, Even for First-Time Super-Telephoto Users

The lens delivers a 100-400mm super-telephoto zoom range in a compact, lightweight body weighing approximately 654g, making it easy to carry. That portability also eases handling during handheld shooting and speeds up framing. You can capture powerful images of subjects that are hard to approach, such as birds and sports scenes, and use the 'compression effect' (which makes the distance between nearby subjects and distant background elements appear shorter) for landscape work unique to super-telephoto lenses. With an optional SEL20TC teleconverter*1, you can double your reach, up to 800mm, or up to 1,200mm in APS-C mode.

Sharp Detail Through the Entire Zoom Range Means You Can Capture the Details That Matter

Excellent image quality holds whatever the shooting distance, thanks to an optical design with two ED glass elements and two aspherical elements that suppress color bleeding and distortion for clear rendering across the entire zoom range. The subject stands out against natural, soft bokeh, helped by a 9-blade circular aperture and optimization of spherical aberration. Its close-up performance is strong too: a minimum focusing distance of 0.86 m at the telephoto end and 1.13 m at the wide end, with a maximum magnification of 0.41x, lets you shoot flowers, insects, and other nearby subjects as easily as distant ones.

Fast, Precise AF and Built-In Optical Image Stabilization for Moving Subjects

The linear motor drive delivers fast, precise, and quiet AF (auto focus) to track moving subjects. The lens also supports high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE (auto exposure) tracking at up to approximately 120 frames per second*2 with the full-frame mirrorless α9 III camera.

Built-in optical image stabilization suppresses camera shake during handheld shooting and keeps framing stable, even with distant subjects. The lens also works with the camera body's Active Mode image stabilization and coordinated image stabilization control*3, for high-quality stills and movies with reduced blur when shooting handheld. It also supports the camera body's breathing compensation function*4, which corrects changes in angle of view caused by shifts in focus position during movie recording.

Usability and Reliability Built for Outdoor Adventures with Dust and Moisture Resistance

A customizable focus hold button, focus mode/range switching dial, and zoom lock switch give you quick operation across shooting scenes and comfortable ultra-telephoto handling. A dust and moisture resistant design*5 helps you keep shooting with confidence when the weather changes unexpectedly. The supplied lens hood helps prevent flare and ghosting that can degrade image quality.

The SEL100400 - FE 100-400MM F5.6-8 OSS product video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/n0PeWyK0nV4

For more information, visit:

https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/lenses/all-e-mount/p/sel100400

https://www.sony.ca/en/electronics/camera-lenses/sel100400

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new SEL100400 - FE 100-400MM F5.6-8 OSS and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators.

*1. When the 2x teleconverter 'SEL20TC' is attached. Sold separately.

*2. Based on Sony test conditions. Continuous shooting speed may decrease depending on shooting conditions. When focus mode is set to AF-C, continuous shooting speed varies depending on the lens attached. Please check the lens compatibility information support page for details.

*3. Please refer to support information for compatible cameras.

*4. Please refer to support information for compatible cameras. When this function is set to [On], angle of view and image quality may change slightly. Depending on the lens, compensation may not be fully effective even when this function is set to [On].

*5. Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture resistant.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products.

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SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.