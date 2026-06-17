Sony Electronics Expands Enterprise AV Ecosystem with Cisco-Verified Display Certification for BRAVIA® Professional Display BZ-P Series

Building on a Legacy of Deep Alliance Integrations, Sony's Newest Professional Displays Deliver Seamless, Automation-Driven Collaboration to the Modern Workspace

PARAMUS, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics today announced that its newly introduced BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series has been certified under Cisco's Collaboration Devices certification program as a verified display. This milestone strengthens Sony's long-standing dedication to open enterprise ecosystems, offering robust compatibility and a native, seamless integration with market-leading video meeting and smart room infrastructure.

In addition to seamless setup, reliable performance, and smarter hybrid collaboration for modern workspaces, Sony's BRAVIA Professional Display BZ-P Series is adding a new Cisco-verified display certification. This translates to less complexity, faster deployment, easier integration, and a better meeting experience for teams.

This new certification builds directly on Sony's foundational partnership with Cisco, which previously brought certification to models like the FW-32BZ30J, FW-100BZ40J, and, most recently, the BZ-L Series. With the introduction of the newest Pro BRAVIA BZ-P Series, Sony elevates this integration to support the evolving demands of intelligent, hybrid corporate environments.

Unlocking the Intelligent Workspace

The Cisco certification ensures that when a Pro BRAVIA BZ-P display is connected to a compatible Cisco Collaboration Device, the hardware acts as a unified system. It unlocks native automation, verified image quality, low-latency performance, standby/wake reliability, self-configuration, and basic security practices, reducing the need for custom control programming.

By eliminating complex programming bottlenecks, this deep integration delivers tangible, targeted benefits across the entire commercial AV value chain:

For Consultants & Designers: The certification provides peace of mind when specifying high-performance enterprise systems. Knowing that the display hardware and collaboration nodes are validated at the engineering level provides confidence that the display has been tested by Cisco for compatibility, robustness, image quality, latency, standby reliability, self-configuration, basic security practices, and a clean, reliable system architecture.

For Integrators: The certified pairing turns hardware deployment into a more efficient, repeatable workflow. Native handshake protocols significantly reduce on-site setup time, mitigate configuration errors, and minimize post-installation support tickets, maximizing project profitability and deployment velocity.

For End Users: Corporate users gain a friction-free meeting experience. The display intelligently senses the presence of a Cisco-certified unit, waking up and configuring inputs automatically. It ensures optimized image quality, low-latency performance, and a reliable user interface, allowing teams to focus entirely on collaboration rather than managing the technology.

A Continued Commitment to Value

"As we continue to prioritize creating long-term value for our customers, aligning with industry leaders like Cisco is critical," said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. "Building out a diverse, deeply integrated ecosystem of partners elevates the capabilities of our professional displays. It transforms the screen from a passive piece of glass into an active, intelligent partner in the workplace, creating a more robust, user-friendly experience that streamlines day-to-day corporate communication."

Experience the latest Pro BRAVIA BZ-P Series and AV solutions June 17-19, 2026, at InfoComm 2026 in Las Vegas. Visit the Sony booth C8301 to learn more.

For more information on Sony's full lineup of professional displays and alliance solutions, please visit pro.sony.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.