CatchLight and Sony Electronics Collaborate to Expand Visual Reporting Capacity in Local Newsrooms

Collaboration will provide access to reliable camera and video equipment, training,

and technical support for CatchLight Local Visual Desk members

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchLight, the organization investing in the power of images to inform and connect, today announced a new strategic equipment initiative with Sony Electronics (Sony) that will put powerful professional camera and video tools directly in the hands of local visual journalists.

Ellen Schmidt / MinnPost / CatchLight Local / Report for America Catchlight and Sony Electronics are collaborating to invest in local visual journalism.

The growing relationship between CatchLight and Sony comes as local newsrooms face limited staffing, shrinking resources, and growing demand for visual reporting. High-quality visual journalism depends on reliable equipment that can capture clear images, video, and audio in the unpredictable conditions local journalists face every day. With Sony and other collaborators, CatchLight is expanding access to the tools and support local newsrooms need to strengthen their visual capacity and tell deeper, more nuanced stories.

Through the initiative, Sony will provide 24 professional Alpha camera and video kits to select CatchLight Local member newsrooms, including 16 CatchLight Local Fellows and Report for America Corps Members. Each kit includes professional equipment, including full-frame cameras, telephoto zoom lenses, digital shotgun microphones, and external flash with wireless radio control.

"Access to high-quality camera equipment is one of the greatest barriers to entry for visual journalists who help us better understand the world around us," said Elodie Mailliet, CEO of CatchLight. "This partnership with Sony helps close that gap by equipping visual journalists with the resources they need to document the people, issues, and events shaping their communities."

In addition to equipment kits, Sony will also provide access to Sony Pro Support memberships, technical support representatives, and online training sessions that can be accessed through CatchLight's learning library.

"Sony looks to collaborate with organizations with similar goals and CatchLight's mission couldn't be better aligned with our joint purpose to help empower emerging visual journalists," said Theresa Alesso, president, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. "By providing access to in-demand professional imaging technology, as well as industry connections and placements, we're proud to help support an initiative that is elevating careers and enhancing storytelling while fulfilling a need in local newsrooms – for the benefit of all."

CatchLight Local is a collaborative, proven, and scalable model that helps local newsrooms strengthen visual journalism, deepen community trust, and expand representation. The program pairs newsrooms with dedicated fellows who produce in-depth, locally grounded visual reporting, while the CatchLight Local Visual Desk provides shared editorial expertise, production support, and distribution opportunities that individual newsrooms may struggle to sustain on their own.

About CatchLight

CatchLight is a visual-first media organization that leverages the power of visual storytelling to inform, connect, and transform communities. We bring resources and organizations together to discover, develop and amplify visual storytellers at all levels. The organization invests in the future of visual storytelling through several innovative programs. CatchLight Local seeks to establish the long-term sustainability of visual journalism by working with partner newsrooms and community-based visual journalists to provide inclusive, in-depth, accurate, and locally contextualized information to the public. Annually, CatchLight Global provides three visionaries a fellowship which includes field grants to develop long-form storytelling projects, engage audiences, and continue their work as innovators and leaders defining the future of the field. CatchLight Live is the organization's live programming, including its landmark Summit and the CatchLight Live tour: an immersive, multimedia event series that blends powerful photojournalism, live storytelling, and live music.

CatchLight is supported by philanthropic funders and partners who believe in the power of visual journalism to inform, connect, and strengthen communities including: Arnold Ventures, Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, Enlight Foundation, The John S and James L Knight Foundation, Kresge Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, Press Forward, Report for America, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, and their education partner PhotoWings.

About Sony Electronics

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.