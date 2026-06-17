Sony Electronics' Professional Display Solutions Announces Winners of Annual Sony AV Partner Awards

The Company's Honors Celebrate Top Collaborators Demonstrating Excellence in Pro AV Integration, Distribution, and Consulting

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics' Professional Display Solutions of America team named the 2026 winners of its annual Sony AV Partner Awards. The awards, which launched last year, honor exceptional achievements among integrators, distributors, consultants, and channel partners. Winners were selected by a panel of Sony judges who analyzed professional display sales, field collaboration, and business growth. Statues were distributed during InfoComm 2026 to acknowledge the honor.

"We are fortunate to collaborate with some of the most committed and highest-performing companies in the pro AV industry," said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. "Together, we're working to elevate one another's businesses for the benefit of our end users. Recognizing the partners who have contributed most to our success is an honor because our efforts are a direct reflection of their focused dedication and support."

Categories and winners for 2026's Sony AV Partner Awards include:

Distributor of the Year: Almo Pro AV

Integrator of the Year - North America: CTI

Integrator of the Year – U.S.: FORTÉ

Integrator of the Year - Canada: Matrix Video Communications

Integrator of the Year – National Sales Partners: CDW

Top Growth Integrator of the Year: Solutionz, Inc.

Emerging Partner of the Year: Inter Technologies Corporation

Alliance Partner of the Year: Peerless-AV

Digital Signage Partner of the Year: VITEC

Technology Partner of the Year: Crestron Electronics

Consultant of the Year: NV5

For more information about Sony's presence at InfoComm 2026, please visit: https://pro.sony/infocomm or schedule a meeting with Sony at https://pro.sony/ue_US/infocomm-2026-registration-form. Follow the company on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.