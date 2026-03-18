Sony Honored as One of "2026 World's Most Ethical Companies®" for the Eighth Time

TOKYO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") today announced that it has been named one of the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for the eighth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute, the US-based global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

2026 World's Most Ethical Companies 8-Time Honoree

This year's list includes 138 companies from across 19 countries and regions, and 41 industries. These companies were evaluated across five categories: Ethics and Compliance, Governance, Culture of Ethics, Environmental and Social Impact, and Third-party management. The Institute reviewed each company's ethical operations, focusing on areas such as exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics and compliance practices.

This award recognizes Sony's commitment to its Purpose and to delivering Kando through creativity and technology, guided by our long‑term "Creative Entertainment Vision" and the ethical conduct of all Sony Group employees. Being recognized as one of Ethisphere's World Most Ethical Companies inspires us to further enhance Sony's Ethics and Compliance program guided by our Code of Conduct and our ethical culture, to create value from a long-term perspective.

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For more information about Sony's corporate ethics and compliance-related efforts, please refer here.

https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/csr_report/

The complete list of 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at:

https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees

About Sony Group Corporation

Sony Group Corporation is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. Across its business segments - Game & Network Services; Music; Pictures; Entertainment, Technology & Services; and Imaging & Sensing Solutions - Sony's purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology.

For more information, visit: https://www.sony.com/en/

*"World's Most Ethical Companies" and "Ethisphere" names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC.

SOURCE Sony Group Corporation