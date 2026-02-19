Winners announced for the 2026 Sony Women in Technology Award with Nature

Three early- to mid-career researchers across science and engineering, recognised at second awards.

NEW YORK and LONDON and BERLIN and TOKYO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") and Nature today announce the 2026 recipients of the Sony Women in Technology Award with Nature. Now in its second year, the award recognises exceptional early- to mid-career women researchers in technology (including science, engineering and mathematics), who through their research are driving a positive impact on society and the planet. The award grants each winner a prize of $250,000 to support and accelerate their technological research.

This year's winners are:

Early-career

Dr. Xiwen Gong, was awarded this year's early career prize for her research on the molecular and interfacial design of solution-processed semiconductors enabling continuous health monitoring and therapeutic interventions, advancing precision, and personalised healthcare.

Mid-Career

Dr. Ellen Roche, selected for her interdisciplinary research in applying innovative technologies to the development of implantable and wearable medical devices, as well as building robotic and computational simulators for enhanced testing of device/ tissue interaction with the goal of improving cardiac care.

Dr. Zhen Xu, selected for her pioneering work, as a co-inventor of the field of histotripsy, to allow non-invasive surgery using ultrasound without incision or injury. Xu's research in histotripsy addresses major global health challenges across cancer, neurology, and cardiovascular medicine and histotripsy treatment of liver tumors has received FDA approval.

"We are honored to celebrate this year's Sony Women in Technology Award with Nature winners and finalists. Their pioneering contributions reflect the progress and impact this award was created to champion," says Hiroaki Kitano, Chief Technology Fellow of Sony Group Corporation. "These exceptional researchers are pushing the frontiers of science and technology, while inspiring the next generation of women to pursue bold, transformative ideas that benefit both society and the planet. We look forward to championing their work and evolving the program in the years ahead. "

Speaking on the award, Magdalena Skipper, Editor in Chief of Nature, said:

"The Sony Women in Technology Award with Nature celebrates the ingenuity and impact of early and mid-career women researchers whose technology innovations are shaping a better future for society and the planet. This year's finalists exemplify the transformative power of technology when combined with creativity and scientific excellence. Their excellence and dedication serve as an inspiration for the next generation of women in STEM, and we are proud to celebrate their contributions to making a more inclusive future for research and technology."

