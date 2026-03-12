Applications Now Open for the 2027 Sony Women in Technology Award with Nature

NEW YORK and LONDON and BERLIN and TOKYO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation (Sony) and Nature today announced the application cycle for the 2027 Sony Women in Technology Award with Nature is now open. The annual award, launched to champion promising women researchers during crucial phases in their research and career development, recognizes three outstanding early‑ to mid‑career women researchers in technology—including science, engineering, and mathematics—whose work is driving positive impact for society and the planet.

Applications for the 2027 award cycle will be accepted from March 12, 2026 at 12:00 AM GMT through June 5, 2026 at 11:59 PM GMT.

The 2027 award recipients will be announced in early 2027. Each of the three winners will receive a prize of USD $250,000 to support and accelerate work related to their research, as well as an opportunity to showcase their achievements on nature.com.

Submissions will be evaluated by a judging panel of independent, esteemed technologists, scientists, and experts from around the world, including Nature Editor in Chief Dr. Magdalena Skipper and Hiroaki Kitano, Chief Technology Fellow of Sony Group Corporation. Applications will be assessed on the merits of ambition, innovation, conceptual excellence, impact, and social significance.

Hiroaki Kitano commented:

"Following the inspiring achievements of previous cohorts of winners and finalists of the Sony Women in Technology Award with Nature, we continue to be encouraged by the breadth and depth of groundbreaking research being led by women across the globe. This award was created to champion bold ideas with real‑world impact, and we look forward to discovering the next group of researchers whose work across a diverse range of disciplines – not only engineering and the sciences, but also entertainment and emerging technologies -- will help shape a better future for society and the planet."

Commenting on Nature's continued role in the program, Dr. Magdalena Skipper said:

"The achievements of the winners and finalists of this award are a real inspiration. They demonstrate how creativity and excellence in research can translate into real world impact and help shape a better future for society. Yet globally, women remain significantly underrepresented in research and technology — accounting for only about one in three researchers and just 35% of STEM graduates worldwide, according to UNESCO figures. At Nature, we are proud to continue our partnership with Sony to highlight and support exceptional women researchers and engineers whose work makes a meaningful difference. We encourage women conducting research across a diverse range of fields to be proud of the value of their contributions; innovative and groundbreaking ideas at every stage deserve to be seen and supported."

The award is open to women researchers conducting research and development in technology. Eligible researchers working within a university, research institute, or university spin-out company are encouraged to apply. For more details about eligibility, please refer to the award site here.

