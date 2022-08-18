Sorey & Hoover Founder Earns Prestigious National Legal Honors

Dan Sorey recognized by Best Lawyers in America and named to the Nursing Home Trial Lawyers Association – Top 10

LONGVIEW, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorey & Hoover, LLP founder Dan Sorey has been named to the 2023 list of Best Lawyers in America, recognized among the top Personal Injury litigators in the country.

This is Mr. Sorey's third consecutive year to be recognized by Best Lawyers, one of the oldest and most respected peer-review attorney guides in the United States.

Honored for his work on behalf of plaintiffs, Mr. Sorey represents clients injured as the result of the negligence of others. His expertise includes 10 years of service as a law enforcement officer, which provides him many unique abilities, including the capacity to analyze accident reports and prepare and present compelling narratives for trial and during mediation. He is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Selection to Best Lawyers is based upon a comprehensive review of nominees by lawyers within the same geographical region who share a practice focus, with final selections made by the Best Lawyers research team.

Mr. Sorey's Best Lawyers recognition comes shortly after he was named to the Nursing Home Trial Lawyers Association – Top 10. The invitation-only organization is composed of the Top 10 attorneys from each state who represent individuals or families in nursing home claims.

"Whether it is a personal injury case or a nursing home claim, my goal each and every day is to help our clients through a difficult time in their lives," said Mr. Sorey. "To be honored for this work – and in the case of Best Lawyers, recognized by my peers – is truly special."

Sorey & Hoover, LLP is a Texas-based law firm with an impressive track record in personal injury, intellectual property and business litigation. With offices in Longview, Houston, and Waco, Texas, the team of skilled courtroom litigators has a reputation for providing each and every client creative and zealous representation with a personal touch. Learn more about the firm at https://soreylaw.com/

Media Contact:

April Arias

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Sorey & Hoover, LLP