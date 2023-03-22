Sorey & Hoover Partner Earns Texas Rising Stars Honor

Geoffrey Hoover listed among the top young personal injury attorneys in the state

LONGVIEW, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorey & Hoover, LLP Partner Geoffrey Hoover has been named to the 2023 list of Texas Rising Stars, an exclusive legal listing that recognizes the top young lawyers in the state.

Mr. Hoover, who is honored for his work as a plaintiff's personal injury attorney, is marking his eighth year on the Rising Stars list. Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Hoover is an experienced litigator who has tried more than 30 jury trials to verdict. A zealous advocate for his clients, he has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars from some of the largest and most powerful corporations and insurance companies in the world.

In addition to Texas Rising Stars, Mr. Hoover has been named to The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 list every year since 2014. He was also listed among America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys®.

"We are so pleased for Geoff," said Sorey & Hoover Founder Dan Sorey. "His hard work and tireless pursuit of what's best for his clients make him an incredible personal injury attorney. We are so happy to see him recognized in this way."

"My goal each and every day is to help my clients – to fight for them during what is often the most difficult time of their lives," said Mr. Hoover. "To be recognized for that work is nice but knowing that recognition comes from my peers is icing on the cake."

To be eligible for Texas Rising Stars, attorneys must be age 40 or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, selects honorees using its rigorous selection process which includes lawyer surveys, candidate evaluation, and peer reviews. The complete listing of this year's honorees will appear in the Texas Rising Stars edition of Super Lawyers Magazine and at https://www.superlawyers.com/.

Sorey & Hoover, LLP is a Texas-based law firm with an impressive track record in personal injury, intellectual property, and business litigation. With offices in Longview, Houston, and Waco, Texas, the team of skilled courtroom litigators has a reputation for providing each and every client creative and zealous representation with a personal touch. Learn more about the firm at https://soreylaw.com/.

