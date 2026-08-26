Soris Pain & Vascular Institute Launches Physician-Led Outpatient Platform, Names Dr. Yuji Okuno Founding Physician and Dr. Osman Ahmed Chief Medical Officer

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soris Pain & Vascular Institute today launched its physician-led outpatient platform for musculoskeletal pain and vascular care and named Yuji Okuno, MD, PhD, as Founding Physician and Osman Ahmed, MD, FSIR, FCIRSE, as Chief Medical Officer.

Soris was formed to bring hospital-level interventional treatments, including musculoskeletal embolization and vascular care, into more accessible outpatient settings, guided by a simple mission: bring patients back from pain to the lives they love.

Soris Pain & Vascular Institute Dr. Yuji Okuno - Founding Physician, Soris Pain & Vascular Institute Dr. Osman Ahmed - Chief Medical Officer, Soris Pain & Vascular Institute

Dr. Okuno, who originated genicular artery embolization for knee osteoarthritis, and Dr. Ahmed, who has helped establish the procedure in the United States, will help shape the clinical standards, protocols and physician education that the platform is built on. Soris also aims to advance the field of musculoskeletal embolization through physician education, clinical collaboration and continued engagement with emerging research.

Soris has also launched its new website, www.sorispainvascular.com, where patients can learn about treatment options and request appointments, and physicians can explore employment and partnership opportunities with the organization.

"Dr. Okuno and Dr. Ahmed have already played an important role in shaping the clinical foundation of Soris," said Eisuke Makimura, Chief Executive Officer of Soris Pain & Vascular Institute. "Their guidance will be central as we develop new clinics, recruit physicians and bring minimally invasive treatment options to more communities. We are excited to build on their expertise as Soris expands access to care in markets where these services may not be readily available today."

"This is an important step in our broader mission of creating hope through healthcare," said Keita Hamaguchi, President and Chief Executive Officer of CUC America, Soris' parent company. "By supporting physicians, advancing innovative care models and building sustainable outpatient practices, we can make specialized treatment available to more patients and more communities."

Dr. Yuji Okuno, Founding Physician

Dr. Okuno will advise Soris on musculoskeletal embolization techniques and clinical protocols, educate Soris physicians and leadership on emerging academic and clinical findings, and participate in selected physician education and training initiatives as the field continues to develop.

"MSK embolization techniques have the potential to provide meaningful options for patients whose pain has not been adequately addressed by conventional treatment," said Dr. Okuno. "By sharing clinical knowledge and continuing to evaluate the latest evidence, we can help advance the field while maintaining a strong commitment to safety, quality and appropriate patient selection."

Dr. Osman Ahmed, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Ahmed is a Professor of Radiology at the University of Utah and completed fellowship training at Stanford University. In his advisory role as Chief Medical Officer, he will advise Soris on clinical quality, operational excellence, and the development of standardized care models. Physician training and education will be a major focus of his role as Soris develops a standardized outpatient model for advanced interventional care.

"Physician education, strong clinical protocols and rigorous quality standards will be essential as the organization grows," said Dr. Ahmed. "Soris has the opportunity to support talented physicians while giving more patients access to minimally invasive treatments that may improve function, reduce pain and enhance quality of life."

Expanding Access to Minimally Invasive Care

Soris is focused on advanced outpatient treatments for musculoskeletal pain and vascular disease. Priority services include genicular artery embolization for knee osteoarthritis, tennis elbow embolization, shoulder artery embolization, venous ablation and angioplasty for appropriate arterial conditions.

The organization is actively developing clinics across Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Florida, Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Florida and Texas are immediate physician recruitment priorities, including the Orlando, Tampa, Dallas and Houston markets.

Physician Partnership Opportunities

Soris is seeking interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons and interventional cardiologists interested in building outpatient practices, as well as established practice owners considering a partnership, joint venture, acquisition or other transition model.

Soris funds site development and equipment and provides the operational infrastructure a practice needs to run, including revenue cycle management, human resources, credentialing, EMR/PACS, compliance, staffing, marketing, physician referral development and administrative support. This model is designed to allow physicians to focus more of their time on patient care and clinical growth.

Qualified physicians interested in employment or partnership opportunities can learn more and submit an inquiry through the "Build Your OBL with Soris" section at www.sorispainvascular.com/about/physician-partnerships/.

About Soris Pain & Vascular Institute

Soris Pain & Vascular Institute is a physician-led outpatient platform focused on minimally invasive treatments for musculoskeletal pain and vascular disease.

Soris is developing clinics across the United States, starting in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Florida, Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina. The organization combines physician leadership, evidence-informed clinical protocols and outpatient infrastructure to expand access to specialized interventional care.

To learn more, request an appointment or explore physician partnership opportunities, visit www.sorispainvascular.com/about/physician-partnerships/ or www.sorispainvascular.com/about/sell-your-practice/

About CUC America

CUC America is the parent company of Soris Pain & Vascular Institute and supports physician-led healthcare platforms in podiatry, vein care and endovascular treatments. Through its brands, including Beyond Podiatry and Soris, CUC America works to expand access to specialized outpatient care while preserving local clinical leadership.

To learn more, visit www.cuc-us.com.

SOURCE CUC America Inc