CUC America Announces Strategic Collaborations with Dr. Yuji Okuno and Dr. Osman Ahmed to Advance MSK Embolization and Expand Access to Minimally Invasive Pain Treatment in the United States

Global pioneer of embolotherapy and leading U.S. interventional radiologist join forces with CUC America to build a scalable Office-Based Laboratory (OBL) platform

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CUC America, a leading provider of advanced vascular and interventional care, today announced strategic collaborations with Dr. Yuji Okuno, MD, PhD, a global pioneer in endovascular pain treatment and founder of genicular artery embolization (GAE), and Dr. Osman Ahmed, MD, FSIR, FCIRSE, a nationally recognized leader in interventional radiology, to accelerate the adoption of musculoskeletal (MSK) embolization and expand access to innovative, minimally invasive therapies across the United States.

These collaborations represent a significant step forward in advancing embolotherapy for chronic musculoskeletal pain by combining world-class clinical expertise with a scalable outpatient care delivery model through CUC America's growing network of Office-Based Laboratories (OBLs).

Background — Addressing the Significant "Unmet Medical Need" in Chronic Pain

Chronic musculoskeletal pain remains a major healthcare challenge in the United States, affecting millions of patients and significantly reducing quality of life. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a substantial portion of the adult population continues to experience persistent pain despite available therapies, underscoring the need for more effective and less invasive treatment options.

Traditional approaches—including medication management, physical therapy, and surgery—are often insufficient or burdensome for patients. MSK embolization introduces a fundamentally different approach by targeting abnormal blood vessels associated with inflammation, offering a promising alternative for patients who have not responded to conventional treatments.

Global Clinical Leadership — Combining Pioneer Innovation with U.S. Expertise

Dr. Okuno is widely recognized as a pioneer in embolotherapy for chronic pain and the originator of genicular artery embolization (GAE) for this disease state, a breakthrough minimally invasive treatment targeting abnormal neovessels associated with inflammation. His work has redefined treatment approaches for conditions such as osteoarthritis and other chronic musculoskeletal disorders, and has been adopted internationally as an emerging standard of care.

Through an advisory agreement with CUC America, Dr. Okuno will support the development and expansion of the company's OBL platform in the United States, with a focus on:

Medical Quality and Standardization — Establishing protocols to ensure consistent, high-quality treatment and patient safety across OBL facilities

— Establishing protocols to ensure consistent, high-quality treatment and patient safety across OBL facilities Physician Training and Education — Developing structured training programs and certification systems to support physician skill development

— Developing structured training programs and certification systems to support physician skill development Clinical Oversight and Decision-Making Systems — Building scalable frameworks for physician guidance and treatment consistency

— Building scalable frameworks for physician guidance and treatment consistency Marketing and Brand Development — Leveraging clinical leadership to support education, awareness, and responsible promotion

— Leveraging clinical leadership to support education, awareness, and responsible promotion Physician Network Expansion — Supporting recruitment and development of a high-quality, aligned physician network

Dr. Ahmed, a Professor of Radiology at the University of Utah with fellowship training from Stanford University, is a leading U.S. expert in interventional radiology and embolization. He has played a key role in advancing MSK embolization in the United States, including early adoption of genicular artery embolization and leadership in clinical research, education, and innovation.

Together, these collaborations bridge global innovation with U.S.-based clinical leadership—creating a differentiated platform for advancing minimally invasive pain treatment.

Strategic Expansion — Building a Scalable OBL Platform for Interventional Care

CUC America is actively developing a national platform of Office-Based Laboratories designed to deliver advanced, minimally invasive procedures in a more accessible, patient-centered outpatient setting.

Through these collaborations, the company is accelerating:

Expansion of OBL Network

Scaling access to MSK embolization and related procedures across key U.S. markets Clinical Excellence and Standardization

Implementing best-in-class protocols guided by global and U.S. clinical leadership Physician Training and Recruitment

Creating structured education and certification pathways to attract and develop physicians Multi-Specialty Platform Development

Expanding beyond MSK embolization to support interventional radiology, cardiology, and other minimally invasive specialties

CUC America plans to build on its existing strategy to expand OBL locations nationwide, creating a scalable infrastructure for delivering high-quality, outpatient-based care.

Comments from Key Stakeholders

Keita Hamaguchi, President and CEO, CUC America

"Dr. Okuno's pioneering work and Dr. Ahmed's leadership in interventional radiology represent a powerful combination of global innovation and clinical excellence. These collaborations significantly strengthen our ability to build a scalable platform that delivers advanced, minimally invasive care while supporting physician development and improving patient outcomes. This initiative is fully aligned with our mission of creating hope through healthcare."

Dr. Yuji Okuno, MD, PhD

"I am pleased to collaborate with CUC America to expand access to embolotherapy for patients in the United States. By sharing clinical knowledge and supporting physician development, we can help establish a new standard of care and improve quality of life for patients suffering from chronic pain."

Dr. Osman Ahmed, MD, FSIR, FCIRSE

"Our goal is to expand access to minimally invasive therapies that can meaningfully improve patients' quality of life. By combining clinical innovation with a scalable care model, we have an opportunity to redefine how musculoskeletal conditions are treated and bring these advanced options to a much broader population."

Building a Platform for Physician Collaboration

These initiatives are designed to engage physicians who are interested in adopting advanced interventional techniques and participating in a collaborative, innovation-driven care model.

CUC America aims to partner with forward-thinking physicians across interventional radiology, cardiology, and related specialties who are committed to advancing minimally invasive therapies and contributing to the evolution of outpatient-based care.

About CUC America

CUC America is a healthcare platform dedicated to delivering advanced, minimally invasive treatments through a patient-centered approach. As part of the global CUC group, the organization is focused on expanding access to innovative care models through a growing network of Office-Based Laboratories across the United States.

Learn more at https://www.cuc-us.com

SOURCE CUC America Inc