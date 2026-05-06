SOSS Bros Expands University Partnerships with "Playoff SOSS" Activation at JMU Duke Club Golf Classic

HARRISONBURG, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSS Bros, a fast-growing condiment brand redefining the category through its signature "creamy hot sauce," continues its expansion across university partnerships with the debut of "Playoff SOSS" at James Madison University's 41st Annual Duke Club Golf Classic.

The activation marks a strategic step in the brand's broader push into collegiate communities, bringing its co-branded product concept directly to alumni, student-athletes, and coaches at one of JMU's premier donor events.

Playoff SOSS at James Madison University

"At SOSS, we've always believed the strongest brands are built through real communities," said Hesham Hafez, co-founder of SOSS Bros. "Being part of an event like the Duke Club Golf Classic allows us to connect with people who are deeply invested in the university and its culture."

The Duke Club Golf Classic, a longstanding tradition within JMU Athletics, brings together leading alumni contributors, student-athletes, and head coaches in a setting that reflects the competitive spirit and legacy of the university. Within this environment, SOSS Bros introduced Playoff SOSS as a product designed to capture the energy of college athletics and elevate everyday experiences.

Known for its distinctive creamy texture and balanced heat, SOSS Bros' approach to hot sauce challenges traditional formats, offering a product that sits between thin sauces and thicker condiments. The Playoff SOSS concept builds on this foundation while aligning with the identity and culture of campus communities.

The JMU activation follows a series of university collaborations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including partnerships with George Mason University and the University of Maryland, as the brand continues to scale its co-branded campus model.

Rather than focusing solely on distribution, SOSS Bros has prioritized in-person activations and community-driven engagement, using live events to introduce its products, gather real-time feedback, and build lasting brand connections.

As the company expands, it plans to further develop its university partnership strategy, bringing new co-branded concepts and experiential activations to campuses nationwide.

For more information, visit https://www.sossbros.com.

Media Contact:

Karim Hafez

Co-Founder, SOSS Bros

[email protected]

703 469 9399

SOURCE SOSS Bros LLC