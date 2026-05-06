SOSS Bros Expands University Partnerships with University of Maryland Debut at Maryland Day

COLLEGE PARK, Md., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSS Bros, a fast-growing sauce brand known for its signature "creamy hot sauce," expanded its university partnerships with a debut at the University of Maryland's Maryland Day, introducing its products to students, alumni, and the broader community.

The activation marked a key moment for the brand as it continues to build its presence through campus-based experiences and community-driven events.

SOSS Bros UMD Sauce at Maryland Day

SOSS Bros traces its origins to a chipotle-based sauce developed more than a decade ago that became a favorite among friends and family. The idea to turn the recipe into a business took shape after a 2023 wedding in Egypt, when a friend jokingly offered $100 for a single bottle, signaling early demand.

Shortly after, the founders produced their first batch of more than 300 bottles out of a small ghost kitchen. The entire run sold out within a month, prompting the team to begin scaling production while maintaining the original flavor profile.

"Maryland Day is about community, and that's exactly how SOSS started," said Hesham Hafez, co-founder of SOSS Bros. "It began as something we made for friends and family, and now we get to share it with a broader audience through a university like Maryland."

SOSS Bros differentiates itself with what it describes as a creamy hot sauce, offering a texture that sits between traditional thin hot sauces and thicker condiments. The company emphasizes balanced flavor and what it calls intentional heat, designed to complement food rather than overwhelm it.

The Maryland Day collaboration reflects the company's broader strategy of engaging with communities through university partnerships, live events, and direct interaction with consumers.

As SOSS Bros continues to grow, it plans to expand its footprint through additional campus collaborations and experiential activations.

For more information, visit https://www.sossbros.com.

Media Contact:

Hesham Hafez

Co-Founder, SOSS Bros

[email protected]

305 339 3999

SOURCE SOSS Bros LLC