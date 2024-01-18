South Atlantic Bank Named One of "America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024" by Newsweek

News provided by

South Atlantic Bank

18 Jan, 2024, 09:22 ET

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Atlantic Bank (OTCQX: SABK), was recognized as one of "America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024" by Newsweek. The study analyzed all regional banks in the United States, more than 9,000 institutions, and awarded only the top 250 banks.

The study criteria included profitability, financial relevance, risk exposure, and overall health and stability of the financial institution. South Atlantic Bank received a five-star rating.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's best banks. Our focus on meeting the unique financial needs of the coastal communities of South Carolina and supporting our customers with personalized service has fueled our success. Our team looks forward to growing our footprint along the Carolina coast," said K. Wayne Wicker, Chairman and CEO of South Atlantic Bank.

About South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: SABK) is a registered bank holding company based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with over $1.6 billion in total assets.  The Company's banking subsidiary, South Atlantic Bank, is a full-service financial institution spanning the entire coastal area of South Carolina, and is locally owned, controlled and operated.  The Bank operates twelve offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.  The Bank specializes in providing personalized community banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporations.  Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, treasury management. The Bank also offers digital banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more.  For more information, visit www.SouthAtlantic.bank

Contacts:  K. Wayne Wicker, Chairman & CEO, 843-839-4410

SOURCE South Atlantic Bank

