South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

South Atlantic Bank

Feb. 5, 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. ("South Atlantic" or the "Company") (OTCQX: SABK), the parent of South Atlantic Bank (the "Bank"), announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2024. 

Commenting on the dividend, K. Wayne Wicker, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "2023 was a challenging year for the banking industry. Despite the difficult operating environment, I am pleased with our Company's performance for the year. We are excited to announce our second consecutive cash dividend following our inaugural cash dividend payment in the first quarter of 2023. We sincerely thank all our shareholders for their continued support in the success of our Company."

About South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: SABK) is a registered bank holding company based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Company's banking subsidiary, South Atlantic Bank, is a full-service financial institution spanning the entire coastal area of South Carolina, and is locally owned, controlled and operated. The Bank operates twelve offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Bluffton, Hilton Head Island and Beaufort, South Carolina. The Bank specializes in providing personalized community banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, and treasury management, including South Atlantic Bank goMobile, the Bank's mobile banking app. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.SouthAtlantic.bank.

Available Information

The Company maintains an Internet website at www.southatlantic.bank/about-us/investor-relations. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual meeting materials, annual reports, and quarterly earnings reports. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SABK/overview).

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its website (under www.southatlantic.bank and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.southatlantic.bank/about-us/investor-relations/). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

Contacts:

K. Wayne Wicker, Chairman & CEO, 843-839-4410

Matthew Hobert, EVP & CFO, 843-839-4945

