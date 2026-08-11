South Florida Donor Network Honors 80-Year-Old Miami Woman as Oldest Known DCD Lung Donor in Transplant History

Mary Joanne Palmer's selfless decision to donate her lungs offers renewed hope for patients awaiting lifesaving transplants

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida Donor Network (SFDN), the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) serving six counties across South Florida and The Bahamas, announced today a historic milestone in organ donation and transplantation: Mary Joanne Palmer, an 80-year-old Miami resident, has become the oldest known donor of lungs recovered through donation after circulatory death (DCD) to be successfully placed for transplantation.

Mary Joanne Palmer, whose lifesaving lung donation made transplant history. Sam and Mary Joanne Palmer, who shared more than five decades together.

The family of Palmer, who passed away on June 5, 2026, made the lifesaving gift possible through the decision to say yes to donation. Her lifesaving gift provided a second chance at life for a 65-year-old woman who received a successful lung transplant in Florida.

"Over 55 years ago, upon my first encounter with 'My Mary,' I felt like God had sent me my forever mate. Mary didn't feel the same at the moment, but over time, I wore her down until she saw and believed as I did. During our 5+ decades together, Mary had always been a giving, generous, and caring person," said Sam Palmer, Mrs. Palmer's husband. "I am so elated that her giving nature, even after her death, has enabled someone else a second chance at life. But that's 'My Mary' for you. I thank God for the love and joy that we shared with each other. Love you forever, Mary Joanne Palmer!"

Palmer's donation represents an important advancement in transplantation, demonstrating how innovations in donor evaluation, preservation and transplantation continue to expand opportunities for patients awaiting lifesaving organs. Historically, age and other factors have limited the number of potential organ donors, but advances in medical science have allowed transplant teams to evaluate and successfully use organs from a broader range of donors.

"Mary Palmer's gift is an extraordinary example of the impact one person can have on the lives of others," said Joe Ferreira, CEO of South Florida Donor Network. "Her generosity and her family's decision have created a legacy and demonstrated that the opportunity to save lives through organ donation is not limited by age. We are deeply grateful to Mary and her loved ones for this remarkable act of compassion."

Donation after circulatory death (DCD) allows organ recovery to occur after the irreversible cessation of circulatory and respiratory function following the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment. Through continued advances in transplantation, DCD donation has become an increasingly important pathway to expand the donor pool and help more patients receive lifesaving transplants.

"Every donor has a story, and every donation represents hope for families waiting for a lifesaving transplant," said Tyre Gray, Chief Administrative & Legal Officer of South Florida Donor Network. Gray himself received a kidney transplant in 2012. "Mary Palmer's legacy reminds us that donation is a gift that can transcend generations. Her family's decision to give others a chance at life will continue to make an impact throughout our community and beyond."

Palmer's family, including her husband, Sam, supported the decision to give the gift of life through organ donation. Their generosity reflects the profound impact that donors and their families have on transplant recipients, their loved ones and communities across South Florida.

For more information about SFDN, visit SFLDonor.org. SFDN encourages everyone to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor by visiting DonateLifeFlorida.org and discussing their decision with their loved ones.

Michelle Ayala | vdV Consulting

786-208-6072 | [email protected]

SOURCE South Florida Donor Network