South Florida Donor Network Sets Regional Record for Organ Donation and Transplantation in June

Highest monthly totals for organ donors and organs transplanted in the history of South Florida's donation service area just three months after the organization began operations

MIAMI, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida Donor Network (SFDN) today announced a historic milestone in its mission to save and heal lives through organ donation. During June 2026, the organization facilitated 79 organs transplanted from 24 heroic organ donors, positioning the organization to meet the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) performance expectations and marking the highest monthly totals for both organs transplanted and CMS organ donors in the history of South Florida's federally designated donation service area.

Joe Ferreira, president and chief executive officer of South Florida Donor Network Tyre Gray, chief administrative and legal officer of South Florida Donor Network

The achievement surpassed the area's previous records of 77 organs transplanted in a single month and 23 CMS organ donors, representing a new benchmark for organ donation and transplantation across South Florida.

The milestone comes just three months after SFDN assumed responsibility for organ procurement services throughout the region, demonstrating the organization's early impact in collaboration with donor families, hospital partners and transplant centers.

"Every donor represents a heroic act of generosity, every transplant represents another person given a second chance at life, and every family who says 'yes' leaves a legacy that extends far beyond a single moment," said Joe Ferreira, president and chief executive officer of South Florida Donor Network. "While we're proud of this milestone, what matters most is what these numbers represent: more lives saved, more families finding hope and more patients receiving the gift of life. We are incredibly grateful to our hospital partners, donor families and our dedicated team for making this historic achievement possible."

The record reflects the collective efforts of clinical teams, hospital partners, and donation professionals who work around the clock to honor donor wishes and maximize every opportunity to save lives through organ donation.

"This achievement is especially meaningful because it reflects what is possible when an entire community comes together around a shared mission," said Tyre Gray, chief administrative and legal officer of South Florida Donor Network and a kidney transplant recipient. "Although we've only recently begun serving South Florida, our commitment has been clear from day one: to honor every donor, support every family with compassion and help ensure that as many lives as possible are saved through transplantation."

More than 109,000 people nationwide, 6,300 in the state of Florida, are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. One organ donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and enhance dozens more through tissue donation.

South Florida Donor Network encourages everyone to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor by visiting DonateLifeFlorida.org and discussing their decision with their loved ones.

For more information, visit SFLDonor.org.

Michelle Ayala | vdV Consulting

786-208-6072 | [email protected]

SOURCE South Florida Donor Network