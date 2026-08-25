Southeast Asia Data Center Investment to Reach USD 35.08 Billion by 2031 | Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand & Singapore - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest report highlights the continued expansion of Southeast Asia's data center market, with investments projected to grow from $15.72 billion in 2025 to $35.08 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.32%. The region currently has 306 operational data centers across nine key countries, with another 173 facilities in the pipeline. Upcoming data center capacity is nearly four times the region's current operational capacity, with Malaysia leading the upcoming IT load pipeline at over 6 GW and Thailand emerging as another major growth market with around 3.5 GW of future capacity. This significant capacity expansion reflects the growing infrastructure requirements for cloud computing, AI, big data, edge computing, and IoT.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Southeast Asia Data Center Market

Pages-:296

Region:1

Countries:7

Company: 244

Segment:10

Southeast Asia Data Center Market Snapshot

Market Size – Investment (2031) USD 35.08 Billion Market Size – Investment (2025) USD 15.72 Billion CAGR - Investment (2025-2031) 14.32 % Market Size - Area (2031) 5.83 Million Square feet Power Capacity (2031) 1,435 MW Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments Covered Facility Type, Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standard, Geography Geographic Analysis Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Rest of Southeast Asia Countries

Southeast Asia Data Centers: The Next Phase of Capacity Growth

Southeast Asia has around 306 existing data centers, with Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia having a strong presence in the region.

Malaysia is a major hyperscale growth market, particularly through Johor, and currently leads the region in upcoming IT load pipeline with over 6 GW planned.

Southeast Asia's upcoming data center capacity is nearly four times its current operational capacity, indicating the scale of planned development across the region.

Indonesia remains one of the largest operational data center markets in Southeast Asia, with Jakarta and surrounding regions accounting for a strong concentration of facilities.

Thailand's future data center pipeline is estimated at around 3.5 GW, with Bangkok serving as the country's major data center hub.

View Insights On 479 Data Center Facilities Across 9 Key Countries in Southeast Asia Data Center Market

Malaysia Continues to Emerge as a Prime Destination for Data Center Investments

Malaysia continues to attract data center investments due to its strategic location between major Southeast Asian markets, robust digital infrastructure, and competitive land and energy costs compared with neighboring Singapore.

In September 2025, ZDATA Technologies, a Chinese data center operator, sought a $500 million loan to finance its upcoming data center project in Gelang Patah, Johor Bahru, near the Singapore border.

The Malaysian government is actively introducing initiatives and strategic programs to strengthen the country's AI ecosystem. AI growth is supported by strong FDI in digital infrastructure and government strategies to position Malaysia as a regional hub for AI development. Johor is a major data center hub, driven by its proximity to Singapore, land availability, and strong power connectivity.

Malaysia is also expanding its renewable energy capacity to support the growing demand from energy-intensive sectors such as data centers. The government aims to achieve 70% renewable energy in its power mix by 2050, driven by solar, hydropower, and green hydrogen initiatives.

More Insights: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/malaysia-data-center-market-size-analysis

Singapore Remains a Leading Data Center Investment Destination in Asia

Singapore remains a leading business and investment destination in Asia, supported by its strategic location, strong financial ecosystem, political stability, and global connectivity. Its strong position in ease of doing business, foreign investment, and digital readiness makes it a natural gateway for regional and international enterprises.

The establishment of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) is expected to benefit the data center sector, as supply constraints in Singapore are encouraging operators to establish a presence in Johor.

As of December 2025, Singapore has 45 operational data centers with 5,101.4 thousand sq ft of white floor space, along with 6 upcoming facilities covering around 652.5 thousand sq ft. However, Singapore remains one of the world's most expensive markets for data center development, with very limited land availability.

Looking ahead, Singapore's data center market is expected to expand steadily, supported by AI computing, cloud adoption, submarine cable connectivity, and regional digital services. Future development is likely to focus on high-efficiency, high-density, and sustainable facilities, rather than a significant increase in the number of data centers.

More Insights: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/singapore-data-center-market-size-analysis

Indonesia Remains One of the Largest Operational Markets in Southeast Asia

Indonesia emerges as a key player in the Southeast Asia data center market, showcasing substantial growth potential. Government-led digital transformation, rising AI adoption, and expanding submarine connectivity are driving continued investment in the country's data center infrastructure.

In May 2025, Microsoft launched its first data center in Indonesia, which is expected to contribute around $2.5 billion to the economy and create 60,000 jobs by 2028. The initiative will also support digital training for one million people, with 840,000 already participating in AI capability-building.

Indonesia is also advancing its renewable energy transition to support its net-zero carbon emissions target by 2060. The country aims to generate more than 48% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, supporting the growing energy requirements of data centers.

The country is also advancing its "100 Smart Cities Movement" to address rapid urbanization through technology-enabled public services. Jakarta and Nusantara are key examples, with initiatives including IoT-based flood management in Jakarta and the development of Nusantara as a sustainable "forest city" supported by renewable energy.

More Insights: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/indonesia-data-center-market-analysis-2026

Thailand Emerges as a Key Player in the Southeast Asia Data Center Market,

Thailand's upcoming data center projects are expected to address growing demand for data storage and cloud services across Thailand and the wider ASEAN region. Once developed, these projects are expected to enhance the country's cloud computing and AI capabilities while creating new employment opportunities.

The Thai government has set ambitious goals, including the development of 100 smart cities by 2040. Policies such as the Smart City Development Plan and Thailand 4.0 are designed to support urban transformation.

Thailand's cloud-first policy, part of the broader Thailand 4.0 initiative, requires government agencies to prioritize cloud services for their IT infrastructure needs. The policy aims to improve efficiency, reduce costs, enhance cybersecurity, and create a more agile public sector.

Thailand offers foreign ownership flexibility, access to pre-approved energy and fiber infrastructure, and various incentives through the EEC, making it an attractive location for data center investment in Southeast Asia. Bangkok is the preferred location, with major investments from colocation providers such as ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, AIS Business (CSL), OneAsia Network, True IDC, Internet Thailand, Telehouse, and SUPERNAP Thailand

More Insights: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/thailand-data-center-market-size

Why the Philippines Is Becoming an Attractive Alternative to More Expensive Regional Markets

The Philippines is gaining attention as a cost-competitive data center market in Southeast Asia, supported by its strategic location, expanding subsea connectivity, government incentives, and growing energy infrastructure. Its position within the APAC network corridor further strengthens its appeal to data center investors.

Data center construction costs in the Philippines average around $6–$7 million per MW, lower than in several regional markets, including Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia. This cost advantage makes the country attractive for investors seeking greater value from regional expansion.

Land costs also remain competitive. As of 2025, land purchase prices ranged from around $120–$200 per sq m, among the lowest in the APAC region, further supporting the Philippines' position as an emerging alternative for data center development.

More Insights: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/philippines-data-center-colocation-market

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the Southeast Asia data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Southeast Asia data center market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Southeast Asia data center market by 2030?

What are the key trends in the Southeast Asia data center market?

How much MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Southeast Asia data center market by 2030?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Southeast Asia data center market by 2030?

Get Access to complete Southeast Asia data center report - Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026–2030.

Major Companies in the Southeast Asia Data Center Market

The Southeast Asia data center market has the presence of key investors such as Bridge Data Centres, Digital Realty, Equinix, AirTrunk, NTT DATA, Princeton Digital Group, DayOne, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Vantage Data Centers, and others.

New Entrants include A-FLOW, Aslan Energy Capital, Beeinfotech PH, BRIGHT RAY, BW Digital, CloudHQ, CtrlS Datacenters, DAMAC Digital, NEXTDC, ZDATA Technologies, STACK Infrastructure and several others.

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the Southeast Asia data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Southeast Asia data center market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Southeast Asia data center market by 2030?

What are the key trends in the Southeast Asia data center market?

How much MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Southeast Asia data center market by 2030?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Southeast Asia data center market by 2030?



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Source: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence