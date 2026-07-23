SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results, Declares an Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026.

View PDF SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

"We continue to make progress on our priorities of balance sheet growth, opportunistic hiring, active share repurchases and building our artificial intelligence capabilities," said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "The second quarter featured solid loan growth, a stable net interest margin, unchanged deposit costs, and improved efficiency. Asset quality trends also improved, with a decline in non-accruals and charge-offs of just 6 basis points. Over the past year, we've retired nearly 5% of our share count, raised our dividend by 11% and grown tangible book value by 13%. We remain focused on delivering for our shareholders."

Highlights of the second quarter of 2026 include:

Returns

Reported diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.35, up 11% year over year on a reported basis and 2% year over year on an adjusted basis

Net Income of $230 million

Return on Average Common Equity of 10.2%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 17.6%*

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.36%*

Book Value per Share of $94.17

Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $58.72, an increase of 13% year over year, after raising the dividend by 11%, and repurchasing nearly 5% of the Company's shares over the past year

Performance

Net Interest Income of $576 million, an increase of $14 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter

Noninterest Income of $97 million, a decrease of $3 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to mortgage banking income; Noninterest Income represented 0.57% of average assets for the second quarter of 2026*

Noninterest Expense of $358 million, a decrease of $2 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to OREO and loan related expense

Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP), of 3.78%

Net charge-offs totaled $8 million, or 0.06%* of average loans

$16 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.30% of loans

Efficiency Ratio improved to 50% from the prior quarter

Balance Sheet

Loans increased by $1.4 billion, or 11%*, compared to the prior quarter and increased by $3.6 billion, or 8%, year over year; deposits increased by $474 million, or 3%*, and increased by $2.7 billion, or 5%, year over year; ending loan to deposit ratio of 90%

Total deposit cost of 1.76%, unchanged from the prior quarter

Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.7%, 13.5%, 9.4%, and 11.1%, respectively†

Subsequent Events

The Board of Directors of the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.60 per share to $0.66 per share; the dividend is payable on August 14, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2026

∗ Annualized percentages

† Preliminary

Financial Performance





















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2026

2025

Interest Income











































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 744,652

$ 721,571

$ 748,106

$ 782,382

$ 746,448

$ 1,466,222

$ 1,471,088

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities











































purchased under agreements to resell



93,607



95,258



100,640



99,300



94,056



188,866



177,982

Total interest income



838,259



816,829



848,746



881,682



840,504



1,655,088



1,649,070

Interest Expense











































Deposits



244,216



238,522



250,189



257,271



241,593



482,738



487,550

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements











































to repurchase, and other borrowings



18,094



16,702



17,442



24,714



20,963



34,796



39,025

Total interest expense



262,310



255,224



267,631



281,985



262,556



517,534



526,575

Net Interest Income



575,949



561,605



581,115



599,697



577,948



1,137,554



1,122,495

Provision for credit losses



15,919



10,808



6,605



5,085



7,505



26,727



108,067

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses



560,030



550,797



574,510



594,612



570,443



1,110,827



1,014,428

Noninterest Income











































Operating income



96,726



100,098



105,753



99,086



86,817



196,824



172,437

Securities losses, net



—



—



—



—



—



—



(228,811)

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



—



—



—



—



—



—



229,279

Total noninterest income



96,726



100,098



105,753



99,086



86,817



196,824



172,905

Noninterest Expense











































Operating expense



357,749



359,524



364,196



351,453



350,682



717,273



691,502

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense (8)



—



—



4,494



20,889



24,379



—



92,385

FDIC special assessment



—



—



(3,835)



—



—



—



—

Total noninterest expense



357,749



359,524



364,855



372,342



375,061



717,273



783,887

Income before Income Tax Provision



299,007



291,371



315,408



321,356



282,199



590,378



403,446

Income tax provision



68,985



65,551



67,686



74,715



66,975



134,536



99,142

Net Income

$ 230,022

$ 225,820

$ 247,722

$ 246,641

$ 215,224

$ 455,842

$ 304,304















































Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)











































Net Income (GAAP)

$ 230,022

$ 225,820

$ 247,722

$ 246,641

$ 215,224

$ 455,842

$ 304,304

Securities losses, net of tax



—



—



—



—



—



—



178,639

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



—



—



—



—



—



—



(179,004)

Initial provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans and UFC from











































Independent, net of tax



—



—



—



—



—



—



71,892

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense,











































net of tax (8)



—



—



3,529



16,032



18,593



—



71,687

Deferred tax asset remeasurement



—



—



—



—



—



—



5,581

FDIC special assessment, net of tax



—



—



(3,012)



—



—



—



—

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$ 230,022

$ 225,820

$ 248,239

$ 262,673

$ 233,817

$ 455,842

$ 453,099















































Basic earnings per common share

$ 2.36

$ 2.29

$ 2.48

$ 2.44

$ 2.12

$ 4.66

$ 3.00

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.35

$ 2.28

$ 2.46

$ 2.42

$ 2.11

$ 4.64

$ 2.99

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 2.36

$ 2.29

$ 2.48

$ 2.60

$ 2.30

$ 4.66

$ 4.47

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 2.35

$ 2.28

$ 2.47

$ 2.58

$ 2.30

$ 4.64

$ 4.45

Dividends per common share

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.54

$ 1.20

$ 1.08

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



97,300,899



98,544,242



100,063,315



101,218,431



101,495,456



97,919,136



101,452,777

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



97,676,767



98,922,258



100,618,796



101,735,095



101,845,360



98,292,252



101,835,756

Effective tax rate



23.07 %



22.50 %



21.46 %



23.25 %



23.73 %



22.79 %



24.57 %

Adjusted effective tax rate



23.07 %



22.50 %



21.46 %



23.25 %



23.73 %



22.79 %



23.19 %



Performance and Capital Ratios





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,







2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2026

2025



PERFORMANCE RATIOS









































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.36 %

1.37 %

1.47 %

1.49 %

1.34 % 1.36 % 0.95 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.36 %

1.37 %

1.48 %

1.59 %

1.45 % 1.36 % 1.42 %

Return on average common equity (annualized)



10.19 %

10.11 %

10.90 %

11.04 %

9.93 % 10.15 % 7.17 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



10.19 %

10.11 %

10.92 %

11.75 %

10.79 % 10.15 % 10.68 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



17.62 %

17.59 %

19.10 %

19.62 %

18.17 % 17.60 % 13.73 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



17.62 %

17.59 %

19.14 %

20.81 %

19.61 % 17.60 % 19.72 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



50.00 %

51.05 %

49.65 %

49.88 %

52.75 % 50.52 % 56.75 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



50.00 %

51.05 %

49.56 %

46.89 %

49.09 % 50.52 % 49.65 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



25.31 %

26.12 %

24.23 %

24.59 %

25.47 % 25.71 % 36.00 %

Book value per common share

$ 94.17

$ 92.21

$ 91.38

$ 89.14

$ 86.71











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 58.72

$ 56.90

$ 56.27

$ 54.48

$ 51.96























































CAPITAL RATIOS









































Equity-to-assets



13.3 %

13.3 %

13.5 %

13.6 %

13.4 %









Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



8.7 %

8.6 %

8.8 %

8.8 %

8.5 %









Tier 1 leverage (6)



9.4 %

9.4 %

9.3 %

9.4 %

9.2 %









Tier 1 common equity (6)



11.1 %

11.3 %

11.4 %

11.5 %

11.2 %









Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)



11.1 %

11.3 %

11.4 %

11.5 %

11.2 %









Total risk-based capital (6)



13.5 %

13.7 %

13.8 %

14.0 %

14.5 %











Balance Sheet





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 649,079

$ 598,218

$ 583,375

$ 582,792

$ 755,798

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



1,701,233



2,268,864



2,589,108



2,561,663



2,708,308

Cash and cash equivalents



2,350,312



2,867,082



3,172,483



3,144,455



3,464,106



































Trading securities, at fair value



191,094



117,590



110,183



107,519



95,306

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



1,955,754



2,007,249



2,048,030



2,096,727



2,145,991

Securities available for sale, at fair value



6,598,177



6,530,348



6,313,756



6,042,800



5,927,867

Other investments



366,986



370,924



353,428



366,218



357,487

Total investment securities



8,920,917



8,908,521



8,715,214



8,505,745



8,431,345

Loans held for sale



405,441



327,935



345,343



346,673



318,985

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



2,658,792



2,818,360



2,977,499



3,160,359



3,409,186

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



9,921,791



10,714,489



11,232,414



11,877,828



12,492,553

Non-acquired



38,266,289



35,963,934



34,388,614



32,629,724



31,365,508

Less allowance for credit losses



(586,664)



(585,882)



(585,197)



(590,133)



(621,046)

Loans, net



50,260,208



48,910,901



48,013,330



47,077,778



46,646,201

Premises and equipment, net



992,594



993,584



994,176



961,510



964,878

Bank owned life insurance



1,311,197



1,302,382



1,293,574



1,285,532



1,280,632

Mortgage servicing rights



91,442



90,018



84,032



84,491



85,836

Core deposit and other intangibles



343,424



364,686



386,326



409,890



433,458

Goodwill



3,094,059



3,094,059



3,094,059



3,094,059



3,094,059

Other assets



949,340



1,002,465



988,692



1,030,558



1,078,516

Total assets

$ 68,910,028

$ 67,979,223

$ 67,197,412

$ 66,048,210

$ 65,893,322



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 13,451,094

$ 13,650,799

$ 13,375,697

$ 13,430,459

$ 13,719,030

Interest-bearing



42,898,716



42,224,864



41,770,100



40,642,810



39,977,931

Total deposits



56,349,810



55,875,663



55,145,797



54,073,269



53,696,961

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



569,486



643,386



618,215



594,092



630,558

Other borrowings



996,749



696,642



696,536



696,429



1,099,705

Reserve for unfunded commitments



76,525



69,229



69,619



68,538



64,693

Other liabilities



1,785,990



1,663,387



1,608,137



1,604,756



1,600,271

Total liabilities



59,778,560



58,948,307



58,138,304



57,037,084



57,092,188



































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



242,428



244,844



247,845



252,723



253,745

Surplus



6,247,484



6,332,285



6,480,471



6,647,952



6,679,028

Retained earnings



2,951,691



2,779,896



2,614,173



2,426,463



2,240,470

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(310,135)



(326,109)



(283,381)



(316,012)



(372,109)

Total shareholders' equity



9,131,468



9,030,916



9,059,108



9,011,126



8,801,134

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 68,910,028

$ 67,979,223

$ 67,197,412

$ 66,048,210

$ 65,893,322



































Common shares issued and outstanding



96,971,142



97,937,653



99,138,204



101,089,231



101,498,000



Net Interest Income and Margin





Three Months Ended





Jun. 30, 2026

Mar. 31, 2026

Jun. 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 1,386,864

$ 12,236

3.54 %

$ 1,881,020

$ 15,792

3.40 %

$ 1,884,133

$ 19,839

4.22 %

Investment securities



9,213,359



81,371

3.54 %



9,221,416



79,466

3.49 %



8,513,439



74,217

3.50 %

Loans held for sale



286,422



4,602

6.44 %



223,084



3,732

6.78 %



283,017



4,829

6.84 %

Total loans held for investment



50,247,114



740,050

5.91 %



48,875,656



717,839

5.96 %



47,029,412



741,619

6.33 %

Total interest-earning assets



61,133,759



838,259

5.50 %



60,201,176



816,829

5.50 %



57,710,001



840,504

5.84 %

Noninterest-earning assets



6,694,407













6,726,355













6,840,880











Total Assets

$ 67,828,166











$ 66,927,531











$ 64,550,881































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):

















































Transaction and money market accounts

$ 32,098,340

$ 180,220

2.25 %

$ 31,499,841

$ 172,453

2.22 %

$ 28,986,998

$ 173,481

2.40 %

Savings deposits



2,817,269



1,638

0.23 %



2,822,510



1,642

0.24 %



2,921,780



2,012

0.28 %

Certificates and other time deposits



7,184,745



62,358

3.48 %



7,215,388



64,427

3.62 %



7,177,451



66,100

3.69 %

Federal funds purchased



289,337



2,616

3.63 %



295,207



2,635

3.62 %



360,588



3,943

4.39 %

Repurchase agreements



293,341



1,477

2.02 %



319,873



1,561

1.98 %



287,341



1,462

2.04 %

Other borrowings



851,660



14,001

6.59 %



696,597



12,506

7.28 %



821,545



15,558

7.60 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



43,534,692



262,310

2.42 %



42,849,416



255,224

2.42 %



40,555,703



262,556

2.60 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



13,521,146













13,359,214













13,643,265











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



1,719,228













1,661,672













1,659,331











Shareholders' equity



9,053,100













9,057,229













8,692,582











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



24,293,474













24,078,115













23,995,178











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 67,828,166











$ 66,927,531











$ 64,550,881











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)







$ 575,949

3.78 %







$ 561,605

3.78 %







$ 577,948

4.02 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)













3.78 %













3.79 %













4.02 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













1.76 %













1.76 %













1.84 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













1.84 %













1.84 %













1.94 %





















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 33,054











$ 38,786











$ 63,507





Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment







$ 751











$ 760











$ 672









• The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $185.9 million as of June 30, 2026.

Noninterest Income and Expense





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2026

2025

Noninterest Income:











































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 41,568

$ 38,699

$ 41,950

$ 42,572

$ 37,869

$ 80,267

$ 73,802

Mortgage banking income



4,890



11,016



5,158



5,462



5,936



15,906



13,673

Trust and investment services income



15,164



14,471



14,684



14,157



14,419



29,635



29,351

Correspondent banking and capital markets income



24,839



24,427



30,638



25,522



19,161



49,266



35,876

Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin



(4,028)



(3,000)



(3,167)



(4,318)



(5,394)



(7,028)



(12,564)

Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



20,811



21,427



27,471



21,204



13,767



42,238



23,312

Bank owned life insurance income



9,624



9,494



9,633



10,597



9,153



19,118



19,352

Other



4,669



4,991



6,857



5,094



5,673



9,660



12,947

Securities losses, net



—



—



—



—



—



—



(228,811)

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



—



—



—



—



—



—



229,279

Total Noninterest Income

$ 96,726

$ 100,098

$ 105,753

$ 99,086

$ 86,817

$ 196,824

$ 172,905















































Noninterest Expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 205,377

$ 205,653

$ 202,714

$ 199,148

$ 200,162

$ 411,030

$ 395,973

Occupancy expense



43,878



42,302



42,567



40,874



41,507



86,180



77,000

Information services expense



29,136



29,704



30,443



28,988



30,155



58,840



61,517

OREO and loan related expense



952



4,378



867



5,427



2,295



5,330



4,079

Business development and staff related



10,639



11,362



13,485



8,907



7,182



22,001



13,692

Amortization of intangibles



21,041



21,304



23,417



23,426



24,048



42,345



47,879

Professional fees



5,090



5,239



7,410



4,994



4,658



10,329



9,367

Supplies and printing expense



3,885



3,254



3,594



3,278



3,970



7,139



7,098

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



10,753



10,257



9,884



8,374



11,469



21,010



22,727

Advertising and marketing



3,836



3,325



4,710



2,980



3,010



7,161



5,300

Other operating expenses



23,162



22,746



25,105



25,057



22,226



45,908



46,870

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



—



—



4,494



20,889



24,379



—



92,385

FDIC special assessment



—



—



(3,835)



—



—



—



—

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 357,749

$ 359,524

$ 364,855

$ 372,342

$ 375,061

$ 717,273

$ 783,887



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Construction and land development * †

$ 2,982,968

$ 2,592,908

$ 2,548,360

$ 2,678,971

$ 3,323,923

Investor commercial real estate*



18,656,455



18,298,938



17,883,913



17,603,205



16,953,410

Commercial owner occupied real estate



7,852,391



7,671,535



7,576,991



7,529,075



7,497,906

Commercial and industrial



9,378,444



9,385,926



9,181,408



8,644,636



8,445,878

Consumer real estate *



11,034,102



10,573,897



10,450,223



10,202,026



10,038,369

Consumer/other



942,512



973,579



957,632



1,009,998



1,007,761

Total Loans

$ 50,846,872

$ 49,496,783

$ 48,598,527

$ 47,667,911

$ 47,267,247







* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans. † Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $358.4 million, $360.4 million, $342.8 million, $350.2 million, and $371.1 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2036, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

DEPOSITS

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 13,451,094

$ 13,650,799

$ 13,375,697

$ 13,430,459

$ 13,719,030

Interest-bearing checking



14,710,312



14,119,614



13,838,558



12,906,408



12,607,205

Savings



2,796,845



2,841,408



2,820,621



2,853,410



2,889,670

Money market



17,531,137



18,014,140



17,751,688



17,251,469



16,772,597

Time deposits



7,860,422



7,249,702



7,359,233



7,631,523



7,708,459

Total Deposits

$ 56,349,810

$ 55,875,663

$ 55,145,797

$ 54,073,269

$ 53,696,961



Asset Quality





Ending Balance





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$ 171,264

$ 177,158

$ 161,975

$ 146,751

$ 141,910

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



2,961



6,915



2,997



4,352



3,687

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



11,722



8,339



5,273



11,969



17,288

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



185,947



192,412



170,245



163,072



162,885

Acquired































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



99,352



116,002



135,179



149,695



151,466

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



835



1,986



1,944



891



707

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



1,254



18,155



3,901



7,147



8,783

Total acquired nonperforming assets



101,441



136,143



141,024



157,733



160,956

Total nonperforming assets

$ 287,388

$ 328,555

$ 311,269

$ 320,805

$ 323,841









































Three Months Ended





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,





2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.15 %



1.18 %



1.20 %



1.24 %



1.31 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,































as a percentage of loans



1.30 %



1.32 %



1.35 %



1.38 %



1.45 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



213.79 %



193.96 %



193.71 %



195.61 %



208.57 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.06 %



0.09 %



0.09 %



0.27 %



0.21 %

Net charge-offs, excluding acquisition date charge-offs, as a percentage































of average loans (annualized) *



0.06 %



0.09 %



0.09 %



0.27 %



0.06 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.42 %



0.48 %



0.46 %



0.49 %



0.49 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.54 %



0.61 %



0.62 %



0.63 %



0.63 %





* Excluding acquisition date charge-offs recorded in connection with the Independent merger.

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the second quarter of 2026:





Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Unfunded Commitments ("UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

Non-PCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 3/31/2026

$ 520,619

$ 65,263

$ 585,882

$ 69,229

Charge offs



(10,335)



—



(10,335)



—

Acquired charge offs



(246)



(1,161)



(1,407)



—

Recoveries



2,150



—



2,150



—

Acquired recoveries



320



1,431



1,751



—

Provision for credit losses



13,984



(5,361)



8,623



7,296

Ending balance 6/30/2026

$ 526,492

$ 60,172

$ 586,664

$ 76,525





























Period end loans

$ 48,188,080

$ 2,658,792

$ 50,846,872



N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.09 %



2.26 %



1.15 %



N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) †



















$ 12,824,707

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.60 %





† Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2026. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (833) 461-5787 within the US. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers. The conference ID number is 404525610. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. A replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of July 24, 2026 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.8 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.











































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2026



Mar. 31, 2026



Dec. 31, 2025



Sep. 30, 2025



Jun. 30, 2025

Net income (GAAP)

$ 230,022



$ 225,820



$ 247,722



$ 246,641



$ 215,224

Provision for credit losses



15,919





10,808





6,605





5,085





7,505

Income tax provision



68,985





65,551





67,686





74,715





66,975

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



—





—





4,494





20,889





24,379

FDIC special assessment



—





—





(3,835)





—





—

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$ 314,926



$ 302,179



$ 322,672



$ 347,330



$ 314,083













































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2026



Mar. 31, 2026



Dec. 31, 2025



Sep. 30, 2025



Jun. 30, 2025

Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 575,949



$ 561,605



$ 581,115



$ 599,697



$ 577,948

Total average interest-earning assets



61,133,759





60,201,176





59,872,113





58,727,110





57,710,001

NIM, non-tax equivalent



3.78 %



3.78 %



3.85 %



4.05 %



4.02 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)



751





760





800





718





672

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$ 576,700



$ 562,365



$ 581,915



$ 600,415



$ 578,620

NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



3.78 %



3.79 %



3.86 %



4.06 %



4.02 %