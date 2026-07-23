SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results, Declares an Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

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SouthState Bank Corporation

Jul 23, 2026, 16:18 ET

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026.

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SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results
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SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

"We continue to make progress on our priorities of balance sheet growth, opportunistic hiring, active share repurchases and building our artificial intelligence capabilities," said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer.  "The second quarter featured solid loan growth, a stable net interest margin, unchanged deposit costs, and improved efficiency.  Asset quality trends also improved, with a decline in non-accruals and charge-offs of just 6 basis points.  Over the past year, we've retired nearly 5% of our share count, raised our dividend by 11% and grown tangible book value by 13%.  We remain focused on delivering for our shareholders."

Highlights of the second quarter of 2026 include:

Returns

  • Reported diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.35, up 11% year over year on a reported basis and 2% year over year on an adjusted basis
  • Net Income of $230 million
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 10.2%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 17.6%*
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.36%*
  • Book Value per Share of $94.17
  • Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $58.72, an increase of 13% year over year, after raising the dividend by 11%, and repurchasing nearly 5% of the Company's shares over the past year

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $576 million, an increase of $14 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter
  • Noninterest Income of $97 million, a decrease of $3 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to mortgage banking income; Noninterest Income represented 0.57% of average assets for the second quarter of 2026*
  • Noninterest Expense of $358 million, a decrease of $2 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to OREO and loan related expense
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP), of 3.78%
  • Net charge-offs totaled $8 million, or 0.06%* of average loans
  • $16 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.30% of loans
  • Efficiency Ratio improved to 50% from the prior quarter

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased by $1.4 billion, or 11%*, compared to the prior quarter and increased by $3.6 billion, or 8%, year over year; deposits increased by $474 million, or 3%*, and increased by $2.7 billion, or 5%, year over year; ending loan to deposit ratio of 90%
  • Total deposit cost of 1.76%, unchanged from the prior quarter
  • Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.7%, 13.5%, 9.4%, and 11.1%, respectively†

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.60 per share to $0.66 per share; the dividend is payable on August 14, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2026

  Annualized percentages
  Preliminary 

Financial Performance























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2026

2025

Interest Income





















   Loans, including fees (1)

$

744,652

$

721,571

$

748,106

$

782,382

$

746,448

$

1,466,222

$

1,471,088

   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities





















      purchased under agreements to resell



93,607

95,258

100,640

99,300

94,056

188,866

177,982

Total interest income

838,259

816,829

848,746

881,682

840,504

1,655,088

1,649,070

Interest Expense





















   Deposits



244,216

238,522

250,189

257,271

241,593

482,738

487,550

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements





















      to repurchase, and other borrowings

18,094

16,702

17,442

24,714

20,963

34,796

39,025

Total interest expense

262,310

255,224

267,631

281,985

262,556

517,534

526,575

Net Interest Income

575,949

561,605

581,115

599,697

577,948

1,137,554

1,122,495

  Provision for credit losses

15,919

10,808

6,605

5,085

7,505

26,727

108,067

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses

560,030

550,797

574,510

594,612

570,443

1,110,827

1,014,428

Noninterest Income























Operating income

96,726

100,098

105,753

99,086

86,817

196,824

172,437

Securities losses, net













(228,811)

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs













229,279

Total noninterest income

96,726

100,098

105,753

99,086

86,817

196,824

172,905

Noninterest Expense





















Operating expense

357,749

359,524

364,196

351,453

350,682

717,273

691,502

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense (8)





4,494

20,889

24,379



92,385

FDIC special assessment





(3,835)








Total noninterest expense

357,749

359,524

364,855

372,342

375,061

717,273

783,887

Income before Income Tax Provision

299,007

291,371

315,408

321,356

282,199

590,378

403,446

Income tax provision

68,985

65,551

67,686

74,715

66,975

134,536

99,142

Net Income

$

230,022

$

225,820

$

247,722

$

246,641

$

215,224

$

455,842

$

304,304























Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)





















Net Income (GAAP)

$

230,022

$

225,820

$

247,722

$

246,641

$

215,224

$

455,842

$

304,304

Securities losses, net of tax













178,639

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax













(179,004)

Initial provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans and UFC from























Independent, net of tax













71,892

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense,























net of tax (8)





3,529

16,032

18,593



71,687

Deferred tax asset remeasurement













5,581

FDIC special assessment, net of tax





(3,012)








Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$

230,022

$

225,820

$

248,239

$

262,673

$

233,817

$

455,842

$

453,099























   Basic earnings per common share

$

2.36

$

2.29

$

2.48

$

2.44

$

2.12

$

4.66

$

3.00

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.35

$

2.28

$

2.46

$

2.42

$

2.11

$

4.64

$

2.99

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

2.36

$

2.29

$

2.48

$

2.60

$

2.30

$

4.66

$

4.47

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

2.35

$

2.28

$

2.47

$

2.58

$

2.30

$

4.64

$

4.45

   Dividends per common share

$

0.60

$

0.60

$

0.60

$

0.60

$

0.54

$

1.20

$

1.08

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

97,300,899

98,544,242

100,063,315

101,218,431

101,495,456

97,919,136

101,452,777

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

97,676,767

98,922,258

100,618,796

101,735,095

101,845,360

98,292,252

101,835,756

   Effective tax rate

23.07 %

22.50 %

21.46 %

23.25 %

23.73 %

22.79 %

24.57 %

   Adjusted effective tax rate

23.07 %

22.50 %

21.46 %

23.25 %

23.73 %

22.79 %

23.19 %

Performance and Capital Ratios

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,



2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2026

2025

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.36

%

1.37

%

1.47

%

1.49

%

1.34

%

1.36

%

0.95

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.36

%

1.37

%

1.48

%

1.59

%

1.45

%

1.36

%

1.42

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

10.19

%

10.11

%

10.90

%

11.04

%

9.93

%

10.15

%

7.17

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

10.19

%

10.11

%

10.92

%

11.75

%

10.79

%

10.15

%

10.68

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

17.62

%

17.59

%

19.10

%

19.62

%

18.17

%

17.60

%

13.73

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

17.62

%

17.59

%

19.14

%

20.81

%

19.61

%

17.60

%

19.72

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



50.00

%

51.05

%

49.65

%

49.88

%

52.75

%

50.52

%

56.75

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

50.00

%

51.05

%

49.56

%

46.89

%

49.09

%

50.52

%

49.65

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

25.31

%

26.12

%

24.23

%

24.59

%

25.47

%

25.71

%

36.00

%

Book value per common share

$

94.17

$

92.21

$

91.38

$

89.14

$

86.71





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

58.72

$

56.90

$

56.27

$

54.48

$

51.96



























CAPITAL RATIOS




















Equity-to-assets



13.3

%

13.3

%

13.5

%

13.6

%

13.4

%




Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

8.7

%

8.6

%

8.8

%

8.8

%

8.5

%




Tier 1 leverage (6)

9.4

%

9.4

%

9.3

%

9.4

%

9.2

%




Tier 1 common equity (6)



11.1

%

11.3

%

11.4

%

11.5

%

11.2

%




Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)

11.1

%

11.3

%

11.4

%

11.5

%

11.2

%




Total risk-based capital (6)



13.5

%

13.7

%

13.8

%

14.0

%

14.5

%




Balance Sheet

Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Assets















Cash and due from banks

$

649,079

$

598,218

$

583,375

$

582,792

$

755,798

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

1,701,233

2,268,864

2,589,108

2,561,663

2,708,308

         Cash and cash equivalents

2,350,312

2,867,082

3,172,483

3,144,455

3,464,106

















Trading securities, at fair value

191,094

117,590

110,183

107,519

95,306

Investment securities:















   Securities held to maturity

1,955,754

2,007,249

2,048,030

2,096,727

2,145,991

   Securities available for sale, at fair value

6,598,177

6,530,348

6,313,756

6,042,800

5,927,867

   Other investments

366,986

370,924

353,428

366,218

357,487

         Total investment securities

8,920,917

8,908,521

8,715,214

8,505,745

8,431,345

Loans held for sale

405,441

327,935

345,343

346,673

318,985

Loans:















Purchased credit deteriorated



2,658,792

2,818,360

2,977,499

3,160,359

3,409,186

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



9,921,791

10,714,489

11,232,414

11,877,828

12,492,553

Non-acquired

38,266,289

35,963,934

34,388,614

32,629,724

31,365,508

   Less allowance for credit losses

(586,664)

(585,882)

(585,197)

(590,133)

(621,046)

         Loans, net

50,260,208

48,910,901

48,013,330

47,077,778

46,646,201

Premises and equipment, net

992,594

993,584

994,176

961,510

964,878

Bank owned life insurance

1,311,197

1,302,382

1,293,574

1,285,532

1,280,632

Mortgage servicing rights

91,442

90,018

84,032

84,491

85,836

Core deposit and other intangibles

343,424

364,686

386,326

409,890

433,458

Goodwill

3,094,059

3,094,059

3,094,059

3,094,059

3,094,059

Other assets



949,340

1,002,465

988,692

1,030,558

1,078,516

              Total assets

$

68,910,028

$

67,979,223

$

67,197,412

$

66,048,210

$

65,893,322

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















   Noninterest-bearing

$

13,451,094

$

13,650,799

$

13,375,697

$

13,430,459

$

13,719,030

   Interest-bearing



42,898,716

42,224,864

41,770,100

40,642,810

39,977,931

         Total deposits

56,349,810

55,875,663

55,145,797

54,073,269

53,696,961

Federal funds purchased and securities















   sold under agreements to repurchase

569,486

643,386

618,215

594,092

630,558

Other borrowings

996,749

696,642

696,536

696,429

1,099,705

Reserve for unfunded commitments

76,525

69,229

69,619

68,538

64,693

Other liabilities



1,785,990

1,663,387

1,608,137

1,604,756

1,600,271

              Total liabilities

59,778,560

58,948,307

58,138,304

57,037,084

57,092,188

















Shareholders' equity:















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

242,428

244,844

247,845

252,723

253,745

   Surplus

6,247,484

6,332,285

6,480,471

6,647,952

6,679,028

   Retained earnings

2,951,691

2,779,896

2,614,173

2,426,463

2,240,470

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(310,135)

(326,109)

(283,381)

(316,012)

(372,109)

              Total shareholders' equity

9,131,468

9,030,916

9,059,108

9,011,126

8,801,134

              Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

68,910,028

$

67,979,223

$

67,197,412

$

66,048,210

$

65,893,322

















Common shares issued and outstanding

96,971,142

97,937,653

99,138,204

101,089,231

101,498,000

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three Months Ended


Jun. 30, 2026

Mar. 31, 2026

Jun. 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks


$

1,386,864

$

12,236

3.54 %

$

1,881,020

$

15,792

3.40 %

$

1,884,133

$

19,839

4.22 %

Investment securities

9,213,359

81,371

3.54 %

9,221,416

79,466

3.49 %

8,513,439

74,217

3.50 %

Loans held for sale

286,422

4,602

6.44 %

223,084

3,732

6.78 %

283,017

4,829

6.84 %

Total loans held for investment

50,247,114

740,050

5.91 %

48,875,656

717,839

5.96 %

47,029,412

741,619

6.33 %

     Total interest-earning assets

61,133,759

838,259

5.50 %

60,201,176

816,829

5.50 %

57,710,001

840,504

5.84 %

Noninterest-earning assets



6,694,407






6,726,355






6,840,880





     Total Assets

$

67,828,166





$

66,927,531





$

64,550,881































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):
























Transaction and money market accounts

$

32,098,340

$

180,220

2.25 %

$

31,499,841

$

172,453

2.22 %

$

28,986,998

$

173,481

2.40 %

Savings deposits

2,817,269

1,638

0.23 %

2,822,510

1,642

0.24 %

2,921,780

2,012

0.28 %

Certificates and other time deposits

7,184,745

62,358

3.48 %

7,215,388

64,427

3.62 %

7,177,451

66,100

3.69 %

Federal funds purchased

289,337

2,616

3.63 %

295,207

2,635

3.62 %

360,588

3,943

4.39 %

Repurchase agreements

293,341

1,477

2.02 %

319,873

1,561

1.98 %

287,341

1,462

2.04 %

Other borrowings

851,660

14,001

6.59 %

696,597

12,506

7.28 %

821,545

15,558

7.60 %

     Total interest-bearing liabilities



43,534,692

262,310

2.42 %

42,849,416

255,224

2.42 %

40,555,703

262,556

2.60 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

13,521,146






13,359,214






13,643,265





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

1,719,228






1,661,672






1,659,331





Shareholders' equity

9,053,100






9,057,229






8,692,582





     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

24,293,474






24,078,115






23,995,178





     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

67,828,166





$

66,927,531





$

64,550,881





Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)



$

575,949

3.78 %



$

561,605

3.78 %



$

577,948

4.02 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)








3.78 %






3.79 %






4.02 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)






1.76 %






1.76 %






1.84 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)






1.84 %






1.84 %






1.94 %


























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)



$

33,054





$

38,786





$

63,507


Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment



$

751





$

760





$

672



•   The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $185.9 million as of June 30, 2026.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2026

2025

Noninterest Income:





















   Fees on deposit accounts

$

41,568

$

38,699

$

41,950

$

42,572

$

37,869

$

80,267

$

73,802

   Mortgage banking income

4,890

11,016

5,158

5,462

5,936

15,906

13,673

   Trust and investment services income

15,164

14,471

14,684

14,157

14,419

29,635

29,351

   Correspondent banking and capital markets income

24,839

24,427

30,638

25,522

19,161

49,266

35,876

   Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin

(4,028)

(3,000)

(3,167)

(4,318)

(5,394)

(7,028)

(12,564)

   Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



20,811

21,427

27,471

21,204

13,767

42,238

23,312

   Bank owned life insurance income

9,624

9,494

9,633

10,597

9,153

19,118

19,352

   Other

4,669

4,991

6,857

5,094

5,673

9,660

12,947

   Securities losses, net













(228,811)

   Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs













229,279

         Total Noninterest Income

$

96,726

$

100,098

$

105,753

$

99,086

$

86,817

$

196,824

$

172,905























Noninterest Expense:





















   Salaries and employee benefits

$

205,377

$

205,653

$

202,714

$

199,148

$

200,162

$

411,030

$

395,973

   Occupancy expense

43,878

42,302

42,567

40,874

41,507

86,180

77,000

   Information services expense

29,136

29,704

30,443

28,988

30,155

58,840

61,517

   OREO and loan related expense

952

4,378

867

5,427

2,295

5,330

4,079

   Business development and staff related

10,639

11,362

13,485

8,907

7,182

22,001

13,692

   Amortization of intangibles

21,041

21,304

23,417

23,426

24,048

42,345

47,879

   Professional fees

5,090

5,239

7,410

4,994

4,658

10,329

9,367

   Supplies and printing expense

3,885

3,254

3,594

3,278

3,970

7,139

7,098

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

10,753

10,257

9,884

8,374

11,469

21,010

22,727

   Advertising and marketing

3,836

3,325

4,710

2,980

3,010

7,161

5,300

   Other operating expenses

23,162

22,746

25,105

25,057

22,226

45,908

46,870

   Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)





4,494

20,889

24,379



92,385

   FDIC special assessment





(3,835)








         Total Noninterest Expense

$

357,749

$

359,524

$

364,855

$

372,342

$

375,061

$

717,273

$

783,887

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Construction and land development * †

$

2,982,968

$

2,592,908

$

2,548,360

$

2,678,971

$

3,323,923

Investor commercial real estate*

18,656,455

18,298,938

17,883,913

17,603,205

16,953,410

Commercial owner occupied real estate

7,852,391

7,671,535

7,576,991

7,529,075

7,497,906

Commercial and industrial

9,378,444

9,385,926

9,181,408

8,644,636

8,445,878

Consumer real estate *

11,034,102

10,573,897

10,450,223

10,202,026

10,038,369

Consumer/other

942,512

973,579

957,632

1,009,998

1,007,761

Total Loans

$

50,846,872

$

49,496,783

$

48,598,527

$

47,667,911

$

47,267,247


*     

Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

†     

Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $358.4 million, $360.4 million, $342.8 million, $350.2 million, and $371.1 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2036, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.



















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

DEPOSITS

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

13,451,094

$

13,650,799

$

13,375,697

$

13,430,459

$

13,719,030

Interest-bearing checking

14,710,312

14,119,614

13,838,558

12,906,408

12,607,205

Savings

2,796,845

2,841,408

2,820,621

2,853,410

2,889,670

Money market

17,531,137

18,014,140

17,751,688

17,251,469

16,772,597

Time deposits

7,860,422

7,249,702

7,359,233

7,631,523

7,708,459

Total Deposits

$

56,349,810

$

55,875,663

$

55,145,797

$

54,073,269

$

53,696,961

Asset Quality

Ending Balance


Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-acquired















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$

171,264

$

177,158

$

161,975

$

146,751

$

141,910

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

2,961

6,915

2,997

4,352

3,687

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

11,722

8,339

5,273

11,969

17,288

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



185,947

192,412

170,245

163,072

162,885

Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

99,352

116,002

135,179

149,695

151,466

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

835

1,986

1,944

891

707

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

1,254

18,155

3,901

7,147

8,783

Total acquired nonperforming assets

101,441

136,143

141,024

157,733

160,956

Total nonperforming assets

$

287,388

$

328,555

$

311,269

$

320,805

$

323,841



















Three Months Ended


Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,


2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.15 %

1.18 %

1.20 %

1.24 %

1.31 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,















as a percentage of loans

1.30 %

1.32 %

1.35 %

1.38 %

1.45 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

213.79 %

193.96 %

193.71 %

195.61 %

208.57 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.06 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.27 %

0.21 %

Net charge-offs, excluding acquisition date charge-offs, as a percentage

















  of average loans (annualized) *

0.06 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.27 %

0.06 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.42 %

0.48 %

0.46 %

0.49 %

0.49 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.54 %

0.61 %

0.62 %

0.63 %

0.63 %

*        Excluding acquisition date charge-offs recorded in connection with the Independent merger.

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the second quarter of 2026:

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Unfunded Commitments ("UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

Non-PCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 3/31/2026

$

520,619

$

65,263

$

585,882

$

69,229

Charge offs

(10,335)



(10,335)


Acquired charge offs

(246)

(1,161)

(1,407)


Recoveries

2,150



2,150


Acquired recoveries

320

1,431

1,751


Provision for credit losses

13,984

(5,361)

8,623

7,296

Ending balance 6/30/2026

$

526,492

$

60,172

$

586,664

$

76,525














Period end loans

$

48,188,080

$

2,658,792

$

50,846,872

N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.09 %

2.26 %

1.15 %

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) †











$

12,824,707

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)










0.60 %

†        Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2026.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (833) 461-5787 within the US. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers.  The conference ID number is 404525610.   Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  A replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of July 24, 2026 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.8 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee.  The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.



















(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2026

Mar. 31, 2026

Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

Jun. 30, 2025

Net income (GAAP)

$

230,022

$

225,820

$

247,722

$

246,641

$

215,224

Provision for credit losses

15,919


10,808


6,605


5,085


7,505

Income tax provision

68,985


65,551


67,686


74,715


66,975

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)







4,494


20,889


24,379

FDIC special assessment







(3,835)






Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

314,926

$

302,179

$

322,672

$

347,330

$

314,083





















(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2026

Mar. 31, 2026

Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

Jun. 30, 2025

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

575,949

$

561,605

$

581,115

$

599,697

$

577,948

Total average interest-earning assets

61,133,759


60,201,176


59,872,113


58,727,110


57,710,001

NIM, non-tax equivalent

3.78

%

3.78

%

3.85

%

4.05

%

4.02

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)

751


760


800


718


672

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)


$

576,700

$

562,365

$

581,915

$

600,415

$

578,620

NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



3.78

%

3.79

%

3.86

%

4.06

%

4.02

%































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2026

2025

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



























Net income (GAAP)

$

230,022

$

225,820

$

247,722

$

246,641

$

215,224

$

455,842

$

304,304

Securities losses, net of tax



















178,639

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



















(179,004)

PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



















71,892

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense,





























net of tax (8)







3,529


16,032


18,593





71,687

Deferred tax asset remeasurement



















5,581

FDIC special assessment, net of tax







(3,012)












Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

230,022

$

225,820

$

248,239

$

262,673

$

233,817

$

455,842

$

453,099





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)



























Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

2.36

$

2.29

$

2.48

$

2.44

$

2.12

$

4.66

$

3.00

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



















1.76

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



















(1.76)

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



















0.71

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





























and other expense, net of tax (8)







0.03


0.16


0.18





0.70

Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset remeasurement



















0.06

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax







(0.03)












Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

2.36

$

2.29

$

2.48

$

2.60

$

2.30

$

4.66

$

4.47





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)



























Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

2.35

$

2.28

$

2.46

$

2.42

$

2.11

$

4.64

$

2.99

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



















1.76

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



















(1.76)

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



















0.71

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





























and other expense, net of tax (8)







0.04


0.16


0.19





0.70

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement



















0.05

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax







(0.03)












Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

2.35

$

2.28

$

2.47

$

2.58

$

2.30

$

4.64

$

4.45





























Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) (2)



























Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.36

%

1.37

%

1.47

%

1.49

%

1.34

%

1.36

%

0.95

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.56

%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax

%

%

%

%

%

%

(0.56)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.23

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





























and other expense, net of tax (8)

%

%

0.03

%

0.10

%

0.11

%

%

0.22

%

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.02

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

%

%

(0.02)

%

%

%

%

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.36

%

1.37

%

1.48

%

1.59

%

1.45

%

1.36

%

1.42

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (non-GAAP) (2)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.19

%

10.11

%

10.90

%

11.04

%

9.93

%

10.15

%

7.17

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax

%

%

%

%

%

%

4.21

%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax

%

%

%

%

%

%

(4.22)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

%

%

%

1.69

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





























and other expense, net of tax (8)

%

%

0.15

%

0.71

%

0.86

%

%

1.70

%

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.13

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

%

%

(0.13)

%

%

%

%

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

10.19

%

10.11

%

10.92

%

11.75

%

10.79

%

10.15

%

10.68

%





























Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.19

%

10.11

%

10.90

%

11.04

%

9.93

%

10.15

%

7.17

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

7.43

%

7.48

%

8.20

%

8.58

%

8.24

%

7.45

%

6.56

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

17.62

%

17.59

%

19.10

%

19.62

%

18.17

%

17.60

%

13.73

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.19

%

10.11

%

10.90

%

11.04

%

9.93

%

10.15

%

7.17

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax

%

%

%

%

%

%

4.21

%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax

%

%

%

%

%

%

(4.22)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax