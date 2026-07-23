SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results, Declares an Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend
News provided bySouthState Bank Corporation
Jul 23, 2026, 16:18 ET
WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026.
"We continue to make progress on our priorities of balance sheet growth, opportunistic hiring, active share repurchases and building our artificial intelligence capabilities," said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "The second quarter featured solid loan growth, a stable net interest margin, unchanged deposit costs, and improved efficiency. Asset quality trends also improved, with a decline in non-accruals and charge-offs of just 6 basis points. Over the past year, we've retired nearly 5% of our share count, raised our dividend by 11% and grown tangible book value by 13%. We remain focused on delivering for our shareholders."
Highlights of the second quarter of 2026 include:
Returns
- Reported diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.35, up 11% year over year on a reported basis and 2% year over year on an adjusted basis
- Net Income of $230 million
- Return on Average Common Equity of 10.2%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 17.6%*
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.36%*
- Book Value per Share of $94.17
- Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $58.72, an increase of 13% year over year, after raising the dividend by 11%, and repurchasing nearly 5% of the Company's shares over the past year
Performance
- Net Interest Income of $576 million, an increase of $14 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter
- Noninterest Income of $97 million, a decrease of $3 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to mortgage banking income; Noninterest Income represented 0.57% of average assets for the second quarter of 2026*
- Noninterest Expense of $358 million, a decrease of $2 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to OREO and loan related expense
- Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP), of 3.78%
- Net charge-offs totaled $8 million, or 0.06%* of average loans
- $16 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.30% of loans
- Efficiency Ratio improved to 50% from the prior quarter
Balance Sheet
- Loans increased by $1.4 billion, or 11%*, compared to the prior quarter and increased by $3.6 billion, or 8%, year over year; deposits increased by $474 million, or 3%*, and increased by $2.7 billion, or 5%, year over year; ending loan to deposit ratio of 90%
- Total deposit cost of 1.76%, unchanged from the prior quarter
- Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.7%, 13.5%, 9.4%, and 11.1%, respectively†
Subsequent Events
- The Board of Directors of the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.60 per share to $0.66 per share; the dividend is payable on August 14, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2026
∗ Annualized percentages
† Preliminary
Financial Performance
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
INCOME STATEMENT
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Interest Income
|
Loans, including fees (1)
|
$
|
744,652
|
$
|
721,571
|
$
|
748,106
|
$
|
782,382
|
$
|
746,448
|
$
|
1,466,222
|
$
|
1,471,088
|
Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities
|
purchased under agreements to resell
|
93,607
|
95,258
|
100,640
|
99,300
|
94,056
|
188,866
|
177,982
|
Total interest income
|
838,259
|
816,829
|
848,746
|
881,682
|
840,504
|
1,655,088
|
1,649,070
|
Interest Expense
|
Deposits
|
244,216
|
238,522
|
250,189
|
257,271
|
241,593
|
482,738
|
487,550
|
Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements
|
to repurchase, and other borrowings
|
18,094
|
16,702
|
17,442
|
24,714
|
20,963
|
34,796
|
39,025
|
Total interest expense
|
262,310
|
255,224
|
267,631
|
281,985
|
262,556
|
517,534
|
526,575
|
Net Interest Income
|
575,949
|
561,605
|
581,115
|
599,697
|
577,948
|
1,137,554
|
1,122,495
|
Provision for credit losses
|
15,919
|
10,808
|
6,605
|
5,085
|
7,505
|
26,727
|
108,067
|
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
|
560,030
|
550,797
|
574,510
|
594,612
|
570,443
|
1,110,827
|
1,014,428
|
Noninterest Income
|
Operating income
|
96,726
|
100,098
|
105,753
|
99,086
|
86,817
|
196,824
|
172,437
|
Securities losses, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(228,811)
|
Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
229,279
|
Total noninterest income
|
96,726
|
100,098
|
105,753
|
99,086
|
86,817
|
196,824
|
172,905
|
Noninterest Expense
|
Operating expense
|
357,749
|
359,524
|
364,196
|
351,453
|
350,682
|
717,273
|
691,502
|
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense (8)
|
—
|
—
|
4,494
|
20,889
|
24,379
|
—
|
92,385
|
FDIC special assessment
|
—
|
—
|
(3,835)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total noninterest expense
|
357,749
|
359,524
|
364,855
|
372,342
|
375,061
|
717,273
|
783,887
|
Income before Income Tax Provision
|
299,007
|
291,371
|
315,408
|
321,356
|
282,199
|
590,378
|
403,446
|
Income tax provision
|
68,985
|
65,551
|
67,686
|
74,715
|
66,975
|
134,536
|
99,142
|
Net Income
|
$
|
230,022
|
$
|
225,820
|
$
|
247,722
|
$
|
246,641
|
$
|
215,224
|
$
|
455,842
|
$
|
304,304
|
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)
|
Net Income (GAAP)
|
$
|
230,022
|
$
|
225,820
|
$
|
247,722
|
$
|
246,641
|
$
|
215,224
|
$
|
455,842
|
$
|
304,304
|
Securities losses, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
178,639
|
Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(179,004)
|
Initial provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans and UFC from
|
Independent, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
71,892
|
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense,
|
net of tax (8)
|
—
|
—
|
3,529
|
16,032
|
18,593
|
—
|
71,687
|
Deferred tax asset remeasurement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,581
|
FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
(3,012)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
230,022
|
$
|
225,820
|
$
|
248,239
|
$
|
262,673
|
$
|
233,817
|
$
|
455,842
|
$
|
453,099
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$
|
2.36
|
$
|
2.29
|
$
|
2.48
|
$
|
2.44
|
$
|
2.12
|
$
|
4.66
|
$
|
3.00
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
2.35
|
$
|
2.28
|
$
|
2.46
|
$
|
2.42
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
4.64
|
$
|
2.99
|
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)
|
$
|
2.36
|
$
|
2.29
|
$
|
2.48
|
$
|
2.60
|
$
|
2.30
|
$
|
4.66
|
$
|
4.47
|
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)
|
$
|
2.35
|
$
|
2.28
|
$
|
2.47
|
$
|
2.58
|
$
|
2.30
|
$
|
4.64
|
$
|
4.45
|
Dividends per common share
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
1.20
|
$
|
1.08
|
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
97,300,899
|
98,544,242
|
100,063,315
|
101,218,431
|
101,495,456
|
97,919,136
|
101,452,777
|
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
97,676,767
|
98,922,258
|
100,618,796
|
101,735,095
|
101,845,360
|
98,292,252
|
101,835,756
|
Effective tax rate
|
23.07 %
|
22.50 %
|
21.46 %
|
23.25 %
|
23.73 %
|
22.79 %
|
24.57 %
|
Adjusted effective tax rate
|
23.07 %
|
22.50 %
|
21.46 %
|
23.25 %
|
23.73 %
|
22.79 %
|
23.19 %
Performance and Capital Ratios
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.37
|
%
|
1.47
|
%
|
1.49
|
%
|
1.34
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
0.95
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.37
|
%
|
1.48
|
%
|
1.59
|
%
|
1.45
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.42
|
%
|
Return on average common equity (annualized)
|
10.19
|
%
|
10.11
|
%
|
10.90
|
%
|
11.04
|
%
|
9.93
|
%
|
10.15
|
%
|
7.17
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)
|
10.19
|
%
|
10.11
|
%
|
10.92
|
%
|
11.75
|
%
|
10.79
|
%
|
10.15
|
%
|
10.68
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)
|
17.62
|
%
|
17.59
|
%
|
19.10
|
%
|
19.62
|
%
|
18.17
|
%
|
17.60
|
%
|
13.73
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)
|
17.62
|
%
|
17.59
|
%
|
19.14
|
%
|
20.81
|
%
|
19.61
|
%
|
17.60
|
%
|
19.72
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|
50.00
|
%
|
51.05
|
%
|
49.65
|
%
|
49.88
|
%
|
52.75
|
%
|
50.52
|
%
|
56.75
|
%
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)
|
50.00
|
%
|
51.05
|
%
|
49.56
|
%
|
46.89
|
%
|
49.09
|
%
|
50.52
|
%
|
49.65
|
%
|
Dividend payout ratio (5)
|
25.31
|
%
|
26.12
|
%
|
24.23
|
%
|
24.59
|
%
|
25.47
|
%
|
25.71
|
%
|
36.00
|
%
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
94.17
|
$
|
92.21
|
$
|
91.38
|
$
|
89.14
|
$
|
86.71
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
|
$
|
58.72
|
$
|
56.90
|
$
|
56.27
|
$
|
54.48
|
$
|
51.96
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
Equity-to-assets
|
13.3
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
13.5
|
%
|
13.6
|
%
|
13.4
|
%
|
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)
|
8.7
|
%
|
8.6
|
%
|
8.8
|
%
|
8.8
|
%
|
8.5
|
%
|
Tier 1 leverage (6)
|
9.4
|
%
|
9.4
|
%
|
9.3
|
%
|
9.4
|
%
|
9.2
|
%
|
Tier 1 common equity (6)
|
11.1
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
11.4
|
%
|
11.5
|
%
|
11.2
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)
|
11.1
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
11.4
|
%
|
11.5
|
%
|
11.2
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital (6)
|
13.5
|
%
|
13.7
|
%
|
13.8
|
%
|
14.0
|
%
|
14.5
|
%
Balance Sheet
|
Ending Balance
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
BALANCE SHEET
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
649,079
|
$
|
598,218
|
$
|
583,375
|
$
|
582,792
|
$
|
755,798
|
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks
|
1,701,233
|
2,268,864
|
2,589,108
|
2,561,663
|
2,708,308
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
2,350,312
|
2,867,082
|
3,172,483
|
3,144,455
|
3,464,106
|
Trading securities, at fair value
|
191,094
|
117,590
|
110,183
|
107,519
|
95,306
|
Investment securities:
|
Securities held to maturity
|
1,955,754
|
2,007,249
|
2,048,030
|
2,096,727
|
2,145,991
|
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
6,598,177
|
6,530,348
|
6,313,756
|
6,042,800
|
5,927,867
|
Other investments
|
366,986
|
370,924
|
353,428
|
366,218
|
357,487
|
Total investment securities
|
8,920,917
|
8,908,521
|
8,715,214
|
8,505,745
|
8,431,345
|
Loans held for sale
|
405,441
|
327,935
|
345,343
|
346,673
|
318,985
|
Loans:
|
Purchased credit deteriorated
|
2,658,792
|
2,818,360
|
2,977,499
|
3,160,359
|
3,409,186
|
Purchased non-credit deteriorated
|
9,921,791
|
10,714,489
|
11,232,414
|
11,877,828
|
12,492,553
|
Non-acquired
|
38,266,289
|
35,963,934
|
34,388,614
|
32,629,724
|
31,365,508
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
(586,664)
|
(585,882)
|
(585,197)
|
(590,133)
|
(621,046)
|
Loans, net
|
50,260,208
|
48,910,901
|
48,013,330
|
47,077,778
|
46,646,201
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
992,594
|
993,584
|
994,176
|
961,510
|
964,878
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
1,311,197
|
1,302,382
|
1,293,574
|
1,285,532
|
1,280,632
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
91,442
|
90,018
|
84,032
|
84,491
|
85,836
|
Core deposit and other intangibles
|
343,424
|
364,686
|
386,326
|
409,890
|
433,458
|
Goodwill
|
3,094,059
|
3,094,059
|
3,094,059
|
3,094,059
|
3,094,059
|
Other assets
|
949,340
|
1,002,465
|
988,692
|
1,030,558
|
1,078,516
|
Total assets
|
$
|
68,910,028
|
$
|
67,979,223
|
$
|
67,197,412
|
$
|
66,048,210
|
$
|
65,893,322
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$
|
13,451,094
|
$
|
13,650,799
|
$
|
13,375,697
|
$
|
13,430,459
|
$
|
13,719,030
|
Interest-bearing
|
42,898,716
|
42,224,864
|
41,770,100
|
40,642,810
|
39,977,931
|
Total deposits
|
56,349,810
|
55,875,663
|
55,145,797
|
54,073,269
|
53,696,961
|
Federal funds purchased and securities
|
sold under agreements to repurchase
|
569,486
|
643,386
|
618,215
|
594,092
|
630,558
|
Other borrowings
|
996,749
|
696,642
|
696,536
|
696,429
|
1,099,705
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
76,525
|
69,229
|
69,619
|
68,538
|
64,693
|
Other liabilities
|
1,785,990
|
1,663,387
|
1,608,137
|
1,604,756
|
1,600,271
|
Total liabilities
|
59,778,560
|
58,948,307
|
58,138,304
|
57,037,084
|
57,092,188
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares
|
242,428
|
244,844
|
247,845
|
252,723
|
253,745
|
Surplus
|
6,247,484
|
6,332,285
|
6,480,471
|
6,647,952
|
6,679,028
|
Retained earnings
|
2,951,691
|
2,779,896
|
2,614,173
|
2,426,463
|
2,240,470
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(310,135)
|
(326,109)
|
(283,381)
|
(316,012)
|
(372,109)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
9,131,468
|
9,030,916
|
9,059,108
|
9,011,126
|
8,801,134
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
68,910,028
|
$
|
67,979,223
|
$
|
67,197,412
|
$
|
66,048,210
|
$
|
65,893,322
|
Common shares issued and outstanding
|
96,971,142
|
97,937,653
|
99,138,204
|
101,089,231
|
101,498,000
Net Interest Income and Margin
|
Three Months Ended
|
Jun. 30, 2026
|
Mar. 31, 2026
|
Jun. 30, 2025
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
YIELD ANALYSIS
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Interest-Earning Assets:
|
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks
|
$
|
1,386,864
|
$
|
12,236
|
3.54 %
|
$
|
1,881,020
|
$
|
15,792
|
3.40 %
|
$
|
1,884,133
|
$
|
19,839
|
4.22 %
|
Investment securities
|
9,213,359
|
81,371
|
3.54 %
|
9,221,416
|
79,466
|
3.49 %
|
8,513,439
|
74,217
|
3.50 %
|
Loans held for sale
|
286,422
|
4,602
|
6.44 %
|
223,084
|
3,732
|
6.78 %
|
283,017
|
4,829
|
6.84 %
|
Total loans held for investment
|
50,247,114
|
740,050
|
5.91 %
|
48,875,656
|
717,839
|
5.96 %
|
47,029,412
|
741,619
|
6.33 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
61,133,759
|
838,259
|
5.50 %
|
60,201,176
|
816,829
|
5.50 %
|
57,710,001
|
840,504
|
5.84 %
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
6,694,407
|
6,726,355
|
6,840,880
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
67,828,166
|
$
|
66,927,531
|
$
|
64,550,881
|
Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):
|
Transaction and money market accounts
|
$
|
32,098,340
|
$
|
180,220
|
2.25 %
|
$
|
31,499,841
|
$
|
172,453
|
2.22 %
|
$
|
28,986,998
|
$
|
173,481
|
2.40 %
|
Savings deposits
|
2,817,269
|
1,638
|
0.23 %
|
2,822,510
|
1,642
|
0.24 %
|
2,921,780
|
2,012
|
0.28 %
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
7,184,745
|
62,358
|
3.48 %
|
7,215,388
|
64,427
|
3.62 %
|
7,177,451
|
66,100
|
3.69 %
|
Federal funds purchased
|
289,337
|
2,616
|
3.63 %
|
295,207
|
2,635
|
3.62 %
|
360,588
|
3,943
|
4.39 %
|
Repurchase agreements
|
293,341
|
1,477
|
2.02 %
|
319,873
|
1,561
|
1.98 %
|
287,341
|
1,462
|
2.04 %
|
Other borrowings
|
851,660
|
14,001
|
6.59 %
|
696,597
|
12,506
|
7.28 %
|
821,545
|
15,558
|
7.60 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
43,534,692
|
262,310
|
2.42 %
|
42,849,416
|
255,224
|
2.42 %
|
40,555,703
|
262,556
|
2.60 %
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
13,521,146
|
13,359,214
|
13,643,265
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
1,719,228
|
1,661,672
|
1,659,331
|
Shareholders' equity
|
9,053,100
|
9,057,229
|
8,692,582
|
Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity
|
24,293,474
|
24,078,115
|
23,995,178
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
67,828,166
|
$
|
66,927,531
|
$
|
64,550,881
|
Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)
|
$
|
575,949
|
3.78 %
|
$
|
561,605
|
3.78 %
|
$
|
577,948
|
4.02 %
|
Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)
|
3.78 %
|
3.79 %
|
4.02 %
|
Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)
|
1.76 %
|
1.76 %
|
1.84 %
|
Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)
|
1.84 %
|
1.84 %
|
1.94 %
|
Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)
|
$
|
33,054
|
$
|
38,786
|
$
|
63,507
|
Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment
|
$
|
751
|
$
|
760
|
$
|
672
|
• The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $185.9 million as of June 30, 2026.
Noninterest Income and Expense
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Noninterest Income:
|
Fees on deposit accounts
|
$
|
41,568
|
$
|
38,699
|
$
|
41,950
|
$
|
42,572
|
$
|
37,869
|
$
|
80,267
|
$
|
73,802
|
Mortgage banking income
|
4,890
|
11,016
|
5,158
|
5,462
|
5,936
|
15,906
|
13,673
|
Trust and investment services income
|
15,164
|
14,471
|
14,684
|
14,157
|
14,419
|
29,635
|
29,351
|
Correspondent banking and capital markets income
|
24,839
|
24,427
|
30,638
|
25,522
|
19,161
|
49,266
|
35,876
|
Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin
|
(4,028)
|
(3,000)
|
(3,167)
|
(4,318)
|
(5,394)
|
(7,028)
|
(12,564)
|
Total correspondent banking and capital markets income
|
20,811
|
21,427
|
27,471
|
21,204
|
13,767
|
42,238
|
23,312
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
9,624
|
9,494
|
9,633
|
10,597
|
9,153
|
19,118
|
19,352
|
Other
|
4,669
|
4,991
|
6,857
|
5,094
|
5,673
|
9,660
|
12,947
|
Securities losses, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(228,811)
|
Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
229,279
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
$
|
96,726
|
$
|
100,098
|
$
|
105,753
|
$
|
99,086
|
$
|
86,817
|
$
|
196,824
|
$
|
172,905
|
Noninterest Expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$
|
205,377
|
$
|
205,653
|
$
|
202,714
|
$
|
199,148
|
$
|
200,162
|
$
|
411,030
|
$
|
395,973
|
Occupancy expense
|
43,878
|
42,302
|
42,567
|
40,874
|
41,507
|
86,180
|
77,000
|
Information services expense
|
29,136
|
29,704
|
30,443
|
28,988
|
30,155
|
58,840
|
61,517
|
OREO and loan related expense
|
952
|
4,378
|
867
|
5,427
|
2,295
|
5,330
|
4,079
|
Business development and staff related
|
10,639
|
11,362
|
13,485
|
8,907
|
7,182
|
22,001
|
13,692
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
21,041
|
21,304
|
23,417
|
23,426
|
24,048
|
42,345
|
47,879
|
Professional fees
|
5,090
|
5,239
|
7,410
|
4,994
|
4,658
|
10,329
|
9,367
|
Supplies and printing expense
|
3,885
|
3,254
|
3,594
|
3,278
|
3,970
|
7,139
|
7,098
|
FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges
|
10,753
|
10,257
|
9,884
|
8,374
|
11,469
|
21,010
|
22,727
|
Advertising and marketing
|
3,836
|
3,325
|
4,710
|
2,980
|
3,010
|
7,161
|
5,300
|
Other operating expenses
|
23,162
|
22,746
|
25,105
|
25,057
|
22,226
|
45,908
|
46,870
|
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)
|
—
|
—
|
4,494
|
20,889
|
24,379
|
—
|
92,385
|
FDIC special assessment
|
—
|
—
|
(3,835)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
$
|
357,749
|
$
|
359,524
|
$
|
364,855
|
$
|
372,342
|
$
|
375,061
|
$
|
717,273
|
$
|
783,887
Loans and Deposits
The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:
|
Ending Balance
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
Construction and land development * †
|
$
|
2,982,968
|
$
|
2,592,908
|
$
|
2,548,360
|
$
|
2,678,971
|
$
|
3,323,923
|
Investor commercial real estate*
|
18,656,455
|
18,298,938
|
17,883,913
|
17,603,205
|
16,953,410
|
Commercial owner occupied real estate
|
7,852,391
|
7,671,535
|
7,576,991
|
7,529,075
|
7,497,906
|
Commercial and industrial
|
9,378,444
|
9,385,926
|
9,181,408
|
8,644,636
|
8,445,878
|
Consumer real estate *
|
11,034,102
|
10,573,897
|
10,450,223
|
10,202,026
|
10,038,369
|
Consumer/other
|
942,512
|
973,579
|
957,632
|
1,009,998
|
1,007,761
|
Total Loans
|
$
|
50,846,872
|
$
|
49,496,783
|
$
|
48,598,527
|
$
|
47,667,911
|
$
|
47,267,247
|
*
|
Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.
|
†
|
Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $358.4 million, $360.4 million, $342.8 million, $350.2 million, and $371.1 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2036, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
|
Ending Balance
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
DEPOSITS
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
Noninterest-bearing checking
|
$
|
13,451,094
|
$
|
13,650,799
|
$
|
13,375,697
|
$
|
13,430,459
|
$
|
13,719,030
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
14,710,312
|
14,119,614
|
13,838,558
|
12,906,408
|
12,607,205
|
Savings
|
2,796,845
|
2,841,408
|
2,820,621
|
2,853,410
|
2,889,670
|
Money market
|
17,531,137
|
18,014,140
|
17,751,688
|
17,251,469
|
16,772,597
|
Time deposits
|
7,860,422
|
7,249,702
|
7,359,233
|
7,631,523
|
7,708,459
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
56,349,810
|
$
|
55,875,663
|
$
|
55,145,797
|
$
|
54,073,269
|
$
|
53,696,961
Asset Quality
|
Ending Balance
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:
|
Non-acquired
|
Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual
|
$
|
171,264
|
$
|
177,158
|
$
|
161,975
|
$
|
146,751
|
$
|
141,910
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
2,961
|
6,915
|
2,997
|
4,352
|
3,687
|
Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets
|
11,722
|
8,339
|
5,273
|
11,969
|
17,288
|
Total non-acquired nonperforming assets
|
185,947
|
192,412
|
170,245
|
163,072
|
162,885
|
Acquired
|
Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual
|
99,352
|
116,002
|
135,179
|
149,695
|
151,466
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
835
|
1,986
|
1,944
|
891
|
707
|
Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets
|
1,254
|
18,155
|
3,901
|
7,147
|
8,783
|
Total acquired nonperforming assets
|
101,441
|
136,143
|
141,024
|
157,733
|
160,956
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
287,388
|
$
|
328,555
|
$
|
311,269
|
$
|
320,805
|
$
|
323,841
|
Three Months Ended
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans
|
1.15 %
|
1.18 %
|
1.20 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.31 %
|
Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,
|
as a percentage of loans
|
1.30 %
|
1.32 %
|
1.35 %
|
1.38 %
|
1.45 %
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
|
213.79 %
|
193.96 %
|
193.71 %
|
195.61 %
|
208.57 %
|
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)
|
0.06 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.21 %
|
Net charge-offs, excluding acquisition date charge-offs, as a percentage
|
of average loans (annualized) *
|
0.06 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.06 %
|
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
|
0.42 %
|
0.48 %
|
0.46 %
|
0.49 %
|
0.49 %
|
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans
|
0.54 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.62 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.63 %
|
* Excluding acquisition date charge-offs recorded in connection with the Independent merger.
Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")
Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the second quarter of 2026:
|
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Unfunded Commitments ("UFC")
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Non-PCD ACL
|
PCD ACL
|
Total ACL
|
UFC
|
Ending balance 3/31/2026
|
$
|
520,619
|
$
|
65,263
|
$
|
585,882
|
$
|
69,229
|
Charge offs
|
(10,335)
|
—
|
(10,335)
|
—
|
Acquired charge offs
|
(246)
|
(1,161)
|
(1,407)
|
—
|
Recoveries
|
2,150
|
—
|
2,150
|
—
|
Acquired recoveries
|
320
|
1,431
|
1,751
|
—
|
Provision for credit losses
|
13,984
|
(5,361)
|
8,623
|
7,296
|
Ending balance 6/30/2026
|
$
|
526,492
|
$
|
60,172
|
$
|
586,664
|
$
|
76,525
|
Period end loans
|
$
|
48,188,080
|
$
|
2,658,792
|
$
|
50,846,872
|
N/A
|
Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans
|
1.09 %
|
2.26 %
|
1.15 %
|
N/A
|
Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) †
|
$
|
12,824,707
|
Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)
|
0.60 %
|
† Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2026. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (833) 461-5787 within the US. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers. The conference ID number is 404525610. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. A replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of July 24, 2026 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.
SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.8 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)
|
Jun. 30, 2026
|
Mar. 31, 2026
|
Dec. 31, 2025
|
Sep. 30, 2025
|
Jun. 30, 2025
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
230,022
|
$
|
225,820
|
$
|
247,722
|
$
|
246,641
|
$
|
215,224
|
Provision for credit losses
|
15,919
|
10,808
|
6,605
|
5,085
|
7,505
|
Income tax provision
|
68,985
|
65,551
|
67,686
|
74,715
|
66,975
|
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)
|
—
|
—
|
4,494
|
20,889
|
24,379
|
FDIC special assessment
|
—
|
—
|
(3,835)
|
—
|
—
|
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
314,926
|
$
|
302,179
|
$
|
322,672
|
$
|
347,330
|
$
|
314,083
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)
|
Jun. 30, 2026
|
Mar. 31, 2026
|
Dec. 31, 2025
|
Sep. 30, 2025
|
Jun. 30, 2025
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
575,949
|
$
|
561,605
|
$
|
581,115
|
$
|
599,697
|
$
|
577,948
|
Total average interest-earning assets
|
61,133,759
|
60,201,176
|
59,872,113
|
58,727,110
|
57,710,001
|
NIM, non-tax equivalent
|
3.78
|
%
|
3.78
|
%
|
3.85
|
%
|
4.05
|
%
|
4.02
|
%
|
Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)
|
751
|
760
|
800
|
718
|
672
|
Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
576,700
|
$
|
562,365
|
$
|
581,915
|
$
|
600,415
|
$
|
578,620
|
NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)
|
3.78
|
%
|
3.79
|
%
|
3.86
|
%
|
4.06
|
%
|
4.02
|
%
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
230,022
|
$
|
225,820
|
$
|
247,722
|
$
|
246,641
|
$
|
215,224
|
$
|
455,842
|
$
|
304,304
|
Securities losses, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
178,639
|
Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(179,004)
|
PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
71,892
|
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense,
|
net of tax (8)
|
—
|
—
|
3,529
|
16,032
|
18,593
|
—
|
71,687
|
Deferred tax asset remeasurement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,581
|
FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
(3,012)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
230,022
|
$
|
225,820
|
$
|
248,239
|
$
|
262,673
|
$
|
233,817
|
$
|
455,842
|
$
|
453,099
|
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)
|
Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)
|
$
|
2.36
|
$
|
2.29
|
$
|
2.48
|
$
|
2.44
|
$
|
2.12
|
$
|
4.66
|
$
|
3.00
|
Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1.76
|
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1.76)
|
Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.71
|
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related
|
and other expense, net of tax (8)
|
—
|
—
|
0.03
|
0.16
|
0.18
|
—
|
0.70
|
Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset remeasurement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.06
|
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
(0.03)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2.36
|
$
|
2.29
|
$
|
2.48
|
$
|
2.60
|
$
|
2.30
|
$
|
4.66
|
$
|
4.47
|
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)
|
Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)
|
$
|
2.35
|
$
|
2.28
|
$
|
2.46
|
$
|
2.42
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
4.64
|
$
|
2.99
|
Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1.76
|
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1.76)
|
Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.71
|
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related
|
and other expense, net of tax (8)
|
—
|
—
|
0.04
|
0.16
|
0.19
|
—
|
0.70
|
Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.05
|
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
(0.03)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2.35
|
$
|
2.28
|
$
|
2.47
|
$
|
2.58
|
$
|
2.30
|
$
|
4.64
|
$
|
4.45
|
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) (2)
|
Return on average assets (GAAP)
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.37
|
%
|
1.47
|
%
|
1.49
|
%
|
1.34
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
0.95
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.56
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(0.56)
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.23
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related
|
and other expense, net of tax (8)
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.11
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.22
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.02
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(0.02)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.37
|
%
|
1.48
|
%
|
1.59
|
%
|
1.45
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.42
|
%
|
Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (non-GAAP) (2)
|
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
|
10.19
|
%
|
10.11
|
%
|
10.90
|
%
|
11.04
|
%
|
9.93
|
%
|
10.15
|
%
|
7.17
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
4.21
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(4.22)
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
1.69
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related
|
and other expense, net of tax (8)
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.71
|
%
|
0.86
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
1.70
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.13
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(0.13)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
|
10.19
|
%
|
10.11
|
%
|
10.92
|
%
|
11.75
|
%
|
10.79
|
%
|
10.15
|
%
|
10.68
|
%
|
Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (3)
|
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
|
10.19
|
%
|
10.11
|
%
|
10.90
|
%
|
11.04
|
%
|
9.93
|
%
|
10.15
|
%
|
7.17
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
|
7.43
|
%
|
7.48
|
%
|
8.20
|
%
|
8.58
|
%
|
8.24
|
%
|
7.45
|
%
|
6.56
|
%
|
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
17.62
|
%
|
17.59
|
%
|
19.10
|
%
|
19.62
|
%
|
18.17
|
%
|
17.60
|
%
|
13.73
|
%
|
Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (2) (3)
|
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
|
10.19
|
%
|
10.11
|
%
|
10.90
|
%
|
11.04
|
%
|
9.93
|
%
|
10.15
|
%
|
7.17
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
4.21
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(4.22)
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
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