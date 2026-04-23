SouthState Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

View PDF SouthState Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

"SouthState opened the year with strong momentum, posting solid balance sheet growth, record pipeline activity, and healthy profitability," said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "On an annualized basis, loans increased 7% and deposits grew 5%, and we continue to attract talented commercial bankers who are helping drive future growth. Asset quality remains strong, with annualized net charge-offs of just 9 basis points. In terms of profitability, we delivered a return on average assets of 1.37%. Over the past year, tangible book value per share increased 14%, even as we repurchased nearly 4% of our shares — underscoring our confidence in SouthState's performance and our commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders."

Highlights of the first quarter of 2026 include:

Returns

Reported diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.28, up 162% year over year on a reported basis and 6% year over year on an adjusted basis

Net Income of $225.8 million

Return on Average Common Equity of 10.1%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 17.6%*

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.37%*

Book Value per Share of $92.21

Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $56.90, an increase of 14% year over year, after raising the dividend by 11%, and repurchasing nearly 4% of the Company's shares

Performance

Net Interest Income of $562 million, an increase of $17 million, or 3%, year over year and a decrease of $20 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter

Noninterest Income of $100 million, an increase of $14 million year over year and a decrease of $6 million compared to the prior quarter, driven primarily by correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.61% of average assets for the first quarter of 2026*

Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP), of 3.78% and 3.79%, respectively

Net charge-offs totaled $10.5 million, or 0.09%* of average loans

$10.8 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.32% of loans

Efficiency Ratio of 51%

Balance Sheet

Loans increased by $898 million, or 7%*, and deposits increased by $730 million, or 5%*; ending loan to deposit ratio of 89%

Total loan yield of 5.96%, down 0.17% from prior quarter

Total deposit cost of 1.76%, down 0.06% from prior quarter

Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.6%, 13.7%, 9.4%, and 11.3%, respectively†

Subsequent Events

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.60 per share, payable on May 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2026

∗ Annualized percentages

† Preliminary

Financial Performance





Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Interest Income































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 721,571

$ 748,106

$ 782,382

$ 746,448

$ 724,640

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities































purchased under agreements to resell



95,258



100,640



99,300



94,056



83,926

Total interest income



816,829



848,746



881,682



840,504



808,566

Interest Expense































Deposits



238,522



250,189



257,271



241,593



245,957

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements































to repurchase, and other borrowings



16,702



17,442



24,714



20,963



18,062

Total interest expense



255,224



267,631



281,985



262,556



264,019

Net Interest Income



561,605



581,115



599,697



577,948



544,547

Provision for credit losses



10,808



6,605



5,085



7,505



100,562

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses



550,797



574,510



594,612



570,443



443,985

Noninterest Income































Operating income



100,098



105,753



99,086



86,817



85,620

Securities losses, net



—



—



—



—



(228,811)

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



—



—



—



—



229,279

Total noninterest income



100,098



105,753



99,086



86,817



86,088

Noninterest Expense































Operating expense



359,524



364,196



351,453



350,682



340,820

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense (8)



—



4,494



20,889



24,379



68,006

FDIC special assessment



—



(3,835)



—



—



—

Total noninterest expense



359,524



364,855



372,342



375,061



408,826

Income before Income Tax Provision



291,371



315,408



321,356



282,199



121,247

Income tax provision



65,551



67,686



74,715



66,975



32,167

Net Income

$ 225,820

$ 247,722

$ 246,641

$ 215,224

$ 89,080



































Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)































Net Income (GAAP)

$ 225,820

$ 247,722

$ 246,641

$ 215,224

$ 89,080

Securities losses, net of tax



—



—



—



—



178,639

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



—



—



—



—



(179,004)

Initial provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans and UFC from Independent, net of tax



—



—



—



—



71,892

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense, net of tax (8)



—



3,529



16,032



18,593



53,094

Deferred tax asset remeasurement



—



—



—



—



5,581

FDIC special assessment, net of tax



—



(3,012)



—



—



—

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$ 225,820

$ 248,239

$ 262,673

$ 233,817

$ 219,282



































Basic earnings per common share

$ 2.29

$ 2.48

$ 2.44

$ 2.12

$ 0.88

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.28

$ 2.46

$ 2.42

$ 2.11

$ 0.87

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 2.29

$ 2.48

$ 2.60

$ 2.30

$ 2.16

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 2.28

$ 2.47

$ 2.58

$ 2.30

$ 2.15

Dividends per common share

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



98,544,242



100,063,315



101,218,431



101,495,456



101,409,624

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



98,922,258



100,618,796



101,735,095



101,845,360



101,828,600

Effective tax rate



22.50 %



21.46 %



23.25 %



23.73 %



26.53 %

Adjusted effective tax rate



22.50 %



21.46 %



23.25 %



23.73 %



21.93 %



Performance and Capital Ratios





Three Months Ended







Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,







2026

2025

2025

2025

2025



PERFORMANCE RATIOS

































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.37 %

1.47 %

1.49 %

1.34 %

0.56 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.37 %

1.48 %

1.59 %

1.45 %

1.38 %

Return on average common equity (annualized)



10.11 %

10.90 %

11.04 %

9.93 %

4.29 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



10.11 %

10.92 %

11.75 %

10.79 %

10.56 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



17.59 %

19.10 %

19.62 %

18.17 %

8.99 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



17.59 %

19.14 %

20.81 %

19.61 %

19.85 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



51.05 %

49.65 %

49.88 %

52.75 %

60.97 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



51.05 %

49.56 %

46.89 %

49.09 %

50.24 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



26.12 %

24.23 %

24.59 %

25.47 %

61.45 %

Book value per common share

$ 92.21

$ 91.38

$ 89.14

$ 86.71

$ 84.99



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 56.90

$ 56.27

$ 54.48

$ 51.96

$ 50.07







































CAPITAL RATIOS

































Equity-to-assets



13.3 %

13.5 %

13.6 %

13.4 %

13.2 %

Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



8.6 %

8.8 %

8.8 %

8.5 %

8.2 %

Tier 1 leverage (6)



9.4 %

9.3 %

9.4 %

9.2 %

8.9 %

Tier 1 common equity (6)



11.3 %

11.4 %

11.5 %

11.2 %

11.0 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)



11.3 %

11.4 %

11.5 %

11.2 %

11.0 %

Total risk-based capital (6)



13.7 %

13.8 %

14.0 %

14.5 %

13.7 %



Balance Sheet





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 598,218

$ 583,375

$ 582,792

$ 755,798

$ 688,153

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



2,268,864



2,589,108



2,561,663



2,708,308



2,611,537

Cash and cash equivalents



2,867,082



3,172,483



3,144,455



3,464,106



3,299,690



































Trading securities, at fair value



117,590



110,183



107,519



95,306



107,401

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



2,007,249



2,048,030



2,096,727



2,145,991



2,195,980

Securities available for sale, at fair value



6,530,348



6,313,756



6,042,800



5,927,867



5,853,369

Other investments



370,924



353,428



366,218



357,487



345,695

Total investment securities



8,908,521



8,715,214



8,505,745



8,431,345



8,395,044

Loans held for sale



327,935



345,343



346,673



318,985



357,918

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



2,818,360



2,977,499



3,160,359



3,409,186



3,634,490

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



10,714,489



11,232,414



11,877,828



12,492,553



13,084,853

Non-acquired



35,963,934



34,388,614



32,629,724



31,365,508



30,047,389

Less allowance for credit losses



(585,882)



(585,197)



(590,133)



(621,046)



(623,690)

Loans, net



48,910,901



48,013,330



47,077,778



46,646,201



46,143,042

Premises and equipment, net



993,584



994,176



961,510



964,878



946,334

Bank owned life insurance



1,302,382



1,293,574



1,285,532



1,280,632



1,273,472

Mortgage servicing rights



90,018



84,032



84,491



85,836



87,742

Core deposit and other intangibles



364,686



386,326



409,890



433,458



455,443

Goodwill



3,094,059



3,094,059



3,094,059



3,094,059



3,088,059

Other assets



1,002,465



988,692



1,030,558



1,078,516



981,309

Total assets

$ 67,979,223

$ 67,197,412

$ 66,048,210

$ 65,893,322

$ 65,135,454



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 13,650,799

$ 13,375,697

$ 13,430,459

$ 13,719,030

$ 13,757,255

Interest-bearing



42,224,864



41,770,100



40,642,810



39,977,931



39,580,360

Total deposits



55,875,663



55,145,797



54,073,269



53,696,961



53,337,615

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



643,386



618,215



594,092



630,558



679,337

Other borrowings



696,642



696,536



696,429



1,099,705



752,798

Reserve for unfunded commitments



69,229



69,619



68,538



64,693



62,253

Other liabilities



1,663,387



1,608,137



1,604,756



1,600,271



1,679,090

Total liabilities



58,948,307



58,138,304



57,037,084



57,092,188



56,511,093



































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



244,844



247,845



252,723



253,745



253,698

Surplus



6,332,285



6,480,471



6,647,952



6,679,028



6,667,277

Retained earnings



2,779,896



2,614,173



2,426,463



2,240,470



2,080,053

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(326,109)



(283,381)



(316,012)



(372,109)



(376,667)

Total shareholders' equity



9,030,916



9,059,108



9,011,126



8,801,134



8,624,361

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 67,979,223

$ 67,197,412

$ 66,048,210

$ 65,893,322

$ 65,135,454



































Common shares issued and outstanding



97,937,653



99,138,204



101,089,231



101,498,000



101,479,065



Net Interest Income and Margin





Three Months Ended





Mar. 31, 2026

Dec. 31, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 1,881,020

$ 15,792

3.40 %

$ 2,703,627

$ 25,580

3.75 %

$ 2,199,800

$ 22,540

4.16 %

Investment securities



9,221,416



79,466

3.49 %



8,760,360



75,060

3.40 %



8,325,775



61,386

2.99 %

Loans held for sale



223,084



3,732

6.78 %



298,600



5,201

6.91 %



174,833



3,678

8.53 %

Total loans held for investment



48,875,656



717,839

5.96 %



48,109,526



742,905

6.13 %



46,797,045



720,962

6.25 %

Total interest-earning assets



60,201,176



816,829

5.50 %



59,872,113



848,746

5.62 %



57,497,453



808,566

5.70 %

Noninterest-earning assets



6,726,355













6,767,257













6,785,973











Total Assets

$ 66,927,531











$ 66,639,370











$ 64,283,426































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):

















































Transaction and money market accounts

$ 31,499,841

$ 172,453

2.22 %

$ 30,598,366

$ 178,129

2.31 %

$ 29,249,015

$ 176,949

2.45 %

Savings deposits



2,822,510



1,642

0.24 %



2,834,358



1,827

0.26 %



2,904,961



1,944

0.27 %

Certificates and other time deposits



7,215,388



64,427

3.62 %



7,560,350



70,233

3.69 %



7,165,188



67,064

3.80 %

Federal funds purchased



295,207



2,635

3.62 %



334,401



3,297

3.91 %



323,400



3,479

4.36 %

Repurchase agreements



319,873



1,561

1.98 %



294,259



1,462

1.97 %



298,305



1,430

1.94 %

Other borrowings



696,597



12,506

7.28 %



696,485



12,683

7.22 %



812,136



13,153

6.57 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



42,849,416



255,224

2.42 %



42,318,219



267,631

2.51 %



40,753,005



264,019

2.63 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



13,359,214













13,644,784













13,493,329











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



1,661,672













1,656,851













1,618,980











Shareholders' equity



9,057,229













9,019,516













8,418,112











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



24,078,115













24,321,151













23,530,421











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 66,927,531











$ 66,639,370











$ 64,283,426











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)







$ 561,605

3.78 %







$ 581,115

3.85 %







$ 544,547

3.84 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)













3.79 %













3.86 %













3.85 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













1.76 %













1.82 %













1.89 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













1.84 %













1.90 %













1.97 %





















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 38,786











$ 50,327











$ 61,798





Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment







$ 760











$ 800











$ 784







• The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $219.0 million as of March 31, 2026.

Noninterest Income and Expense





Three Months Ended





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Noninterest Income:































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 38,699

$ 41,950

$ 42,572

$ 37,869

$ 35,933

Mortgage banking income



11,016



5,158



5,462



5,936



7,737

Trust and investment services income



14,471



14,684



14,157



14,419



14,932

Correspondent banking and capital markets income



24,427



30,638



25,522



19,161



16,715

Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin



(3,000)



(3,167)



(4,318)



(5,394)



(7,170)

Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



21,427



27,471



21,204



13,767



9,545

Bank owned life insurance income



9,494



9,633



10,597



9,153



10,199

Other



4,991



6,857



5,094



5,673



7,275

Securities losses, net



—



—



—



—



(228,811)

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



—



—



—



—



229,279

Total Noninterest Income

$ 100,098

$ 105,753

$ 99,086

$ 86,817

$ 86,088



































Noninterest Expense:































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 205,653

$ 202,714

$ 199,148

$ 200,162

$ 195,811

Occupancy expense



42,302



42,567



40,874



41,507



35,493

Information services expense



29,704



30,443



28,988



30,155



31,362

OREO and loan related expense



4,378



867



5,427



2,295



1,784

Business development and staff related



11,362



13,485



8,907



7,182



6,510

Amortization of intangibles



21,304



23,417



23,426



24,048



23,831

Professional fees



5,239



7,410



4,994



4,658



4,709

Supplies and printing expense



3,254



3,594



3,278



3,970



3,128

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



10,257



9,884



8,374



11,469



11,258

Advertising and marketing



3,325



4,710



2,980



3,010



2,290

Other operating expenses



22,746



25,105



25,057



22,226



24,644

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



—



4,494



20,889



24,379



68,006

FDIC special assessment



—



(3,835)



—



—



—

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 359,524

$ 364,855

$ 372,342

$ 375,061

$ 408,826



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Construction and land development * †

$ 2,592,908

$ 2,548,360

$ 2,678,971

$ 3,323,923

$ 3,497,909

Investor commercial real estate*



18,298,938



17,883,913



17,603,205



16,953,410



16,822,119

Commercial owner occupied real estate



7,671,535



7,576,991



7,529,075



7,497,906



7,417,116

Commercial and industrial



9,385,926



9,181,408



8,644,636



8,445,878



8,106,484

Consumer real estate *



10,573,897



10,450,223



10,202,026



10,038,369



9,838,952

Consumer/other



973,579



957,632



1,009,998



1,007,761



1,084,152

Total Loans

$ 49,496,783

$ 48,598,527

$ 47,667,911

$ 47,267,247

$ 46,766,732



* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans. † Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $360.4 million, $342.8 million, $350.2 million, $371.1 million, and $343.5 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2036, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

DEPOSITS

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 13,650,799

$ 13,375,697

$ 13,430,459

$ 13,719,030

$ 13,757,255

Interest-bearing checking



14,119,614



13,838,558



12,906,408



12,607,205



12,034,973

Savings



2,841,408



2,820,621



2,853,410



2,889,670



2,939,407

Money market



18,014,140



17,751,688



17,251,469



16,772,597



17,447,738

Time deposits



7,249,702



7,359,233



7,631,523



7,708,459



7,158,242

Total Deposits

$ 55,875,663

$ 55,145,797

$ 54,073,269

$ 53,696,961

$ 53,337,615



Asset Quality





Ending Balance





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$ 177,158

$ 161,975

$ 146,751

$ 141,910

$ 151,673

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



6,915



2,997



4,352



3,687



3,273

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



8,339



5,273



11,969



17,288



2,290

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



192,412



170,245



163,072



162,885



157,236

Acquired































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



116,002



135,179



149,695



151,466



116,691

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



1,986



1,944



891



707



537

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



18,155



3,901



7,147



8,783



5,976

Total acquired nonperforming assets



136,143



141,024



157,733



160,956



123,204

Total nonperforming assets

$ 328,555

$ 311,269

$ 320,805

$ 323,841

$ 280,440









































































Three Months Ended





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,





2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.18 %



1.20 %



1.24 %



1.31 %



1.33 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,































as a percentage of loans



1.32 %



1.35 %



1.38 %



1.45 %



1.47 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



193.96 %



193.71 %



195.61 %



208.57 %



229.15 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.09 %



0.09 %



0.27 %



0.21 %



0.38 %

Net charge-offs, excluding acquisition date charge-offs, as a percentage































of average loans (annualized) *



0.09 %



0.09 %



0.27 %



0.06 %



0.04 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.48 %



0.46 %



0.49 %



0.49 %



0.43 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.61 %



0.62 %



0.63 %



0.63 %



0.58 %



* Excluding acquisition date charge-offs recorded in connection with the Independent merger.

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the first quarter of 2026:





Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Unfunded Commitments ("UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

Non-PCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 12/31/2025

$ 516,041

$ 69,156

$ 585,197

$ 69,619

Charge offs



(12,848)



—



(12,848)



—

Acquired charge offs



(747)



(839)



(1,586)



—

Recoveries



2,805



—



2,805



—

Acquired recoveries



228



888



1,116



—

Provision for credit losses



15,140



(3,942)



11,198



(390)

Ending balance 3/31/2026

$ 520,619

$ 65,263

$ 585,882

$ 69,229





























Period end loans

$ 46,678,423

$ 2,818,360

$ 49,496,783



N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.12 %



2.32 %



1.18 %



N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) †



















$ 12,009,859

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.58 %



† Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 24, 2026. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/. The conference ID number is 4200408. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of April 24, 2026 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.8 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Mar. 31, 2026



Dec. 31, 2025



Sep. 30, 2025



Jun. 30, 2025



Mar. 31, 2025

Net income (GAAP)

$ 225,820



$ 247,722



$ 246,641



$ 215,224



$ 89,080

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



10,808





6,605





5,085





7,505





100,562

Income tax provision



65,551





67,686





74,715





66,975





26,586

Income tax provision - deferred tax asset remeasurement



—





—





—





—





5,581

Securities losses, net



—





—





—





—





228,811

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



—





—





—





—





(229,279)

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



—





4,494





20,889





24,379





68,006

FDIC special assessment



—





(3,835)





—





—





—

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$ 302,179



$ 322,672



$ 347,330



$ 314,083



$ 289,347































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)

Mar. 31, 2026



Dec. 31, 2025



Sep. 30, 2025



Jun. 30, 2025



Mar. 31, 2025

Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 561,605



$ 581,115



$ 599,697



$ 577,948



$ 544,547

Total average interest-earning assets



60,201,176





59,872,113





58,727,110





57,710,001





57,497,453

NIM, non-tax equivalent



3.78 %



3.85 %



4.05 %



4.02 %



3.84 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)



760





800





718





672





784

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$ 562,365



$ 581,915



$ 600,415



$ 578,620



$ 545,331

NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



3.79 %



3.86 %



4.06 %



4.02 %



3.85 %

































































































































Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2026



2025



2025



2025



2025

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)







































Net income (GAAP)

$ 225,820



$ 247,722



$ 246,641



$ 215,224



$ 89,080

Securities losses, net of tax



—





—





—





—





178,639

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



—





—





—





—





(179,004)

PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





—





71,892

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



—





3,529





16,032





18,593





53,094

Deferred tax asset remeasurement



—





—





—





—





5,581

FDIC special assessment, net of tax



—





(3,012)





—





—





—

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 225,820



$ 248,239



$ 262,673



$ 233,817



$ 219,282











































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)







































Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$ 2.29



$ 2.48



$ 2.44



$ 2.12



$ 0.88

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



—





—





—





—





1.76

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



—





—





—





—





(1.77)

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





—





0.71

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



—





0.03





0.16





0.18





0.52

Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset remeasurement



—





—





—





—





0.06

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



—





(0.03)





—





—





—

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$ 2.29



$ 2.48



$ 2.60



$ 2.30



$ 2.16











































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)







































Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 2.28



$ 2.46



$ 2.42



$ 2.11



$ 0.87

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



—





—





—





—





1.76

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



—





—





—





—





(1.76)

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





—





0.71

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



—





0.04





0.16





0.19





0.52

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement



—





—





—





—





0.05

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



—





(0.03)





—





—





—

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$ 2.28



$ 2.47



$ 2.58



$ 2.30



$ 2.15











































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) (2)







































Return on average assets (GAAP)



1.37 %



1.47 %



1.49 %



1.34 %



0.56 % Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



1.13 % Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



(1.13) % Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.45 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



— %



0.03 %



0.10 %



0.11 %



0.33 % Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.04 % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



— %



(0.02) %



— %



— %



— % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.37 %



1.48 %



1.59 %



1.45 %



1.38 %









































Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (non-GAAP) (2)







































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



10.11 %



10.90 %



11.04 %



9.93 %



4.29 % Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



8.61 % Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



(8.63) % Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



3.46 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



— %



0.15 %



0.71 %



0.86 %



2.56 % Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.27 % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



— %



(0.13) %



— %



— %



— % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)



10.11 %



10.92 %



11.75 %



10.79 %



10.56 %









































Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (3)







































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



10.11 %



10.90 %



11.04 %



9.93 %



4.29 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



7.48 %



8.20 %



8.58 %



8.24 %



4.70 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



17.59 %



19.10 %



19.62 %



18.17 %



8.99 %









































Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (2) (3)







































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



10.11 %



10.90 %



11.04 %



9.93 %



4.29 % Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



8.61 % Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



(8.63) % Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



3.46 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



— %



0.15 %



0.71 %



0.86 %



2.56 % Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.27 % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



— %



(0.13) %



— %



— %



— % Effect to adjust for intangible assets, net of tax



7.48 %



8.22 %



9.06 %



8.82 %



9.29 % Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)



17.59 %



19.14 %



20.81 %



19.61 %



19.85 %

































































































































Three Months Ended





Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2026



2025



2025



2025



2025

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) (4)







































Efficiency ratio



51.05 %



49.65 %



49.88 %



52.75 %



60.97 % Effect to adjust for securities losses



— %



— %



— %



— %



(13.35) % Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



— %



— %



— %



— %



13.39 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



— %



(0.65) %



(2.99) %



(3.66) %



(10.77) % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment



— %



0.56 %



— %



— %



— % Adjusted efficiency ratio



51.05 %



49.56 %



46.89 %



49.09 %



50.24 %









































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) (3)







































Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 92.21



$ 91.38



$ 89.14



$ 86.71



$ 84.99

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(35.31)





(35.11)





(34.66)





(34.75)





(34.92)

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 56.90



$ 56.27



$ 54.48



$ 51.96



$ 50.07











































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) (3)







































Equity-to-assets (GAAP)



13.28 %



13.48 %



13.64 %



13.36 %



13.24 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(4.64) %



(4.72) %



(4.83) %



(4.90) %



(4.99) % Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)



8.64 %



8.76 %



8.81 %



8.46 %



8.25 %







Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications have no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.





















Footnotes to tables:















(1) Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $38.8 million, $50.3 million, $83.0 million, $63.5 million, and $61.8 million during the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.





(2) Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs, PCL on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments, deferred tax asset remeasurement, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, and FDIC special assessments. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense of $4.5 million, $20.9 million, $24.4 million, and $68.0 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively; (b) pre-tax net securities losses of $(228,811) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025; (c) pre-tax gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs of $229,279 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025; (d) pre-tax FDIC special assessment of $(3.8) million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; and (e) deferred tax asset remeasurement of $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





(3) The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" provide tables that reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP.





(4) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding transaction costs on sale leaseback, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expenses, FDIC special assessment, and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding gains (losses) on sales of securities, net and gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs. The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $21.3 million, $23.4 million, $23.4 million, $24.0 million, and $23.8 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.





(5) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.





(6) March 31, 2026 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.





(7) Loan data excludes loans held for sale.





(8) Includes pre-tax cyber incident (net reimbursement)/costs of $3,000, $(3.6) million, and $111,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication contain forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management of SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState") and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward looking statements.

Factors that could cause SouthState's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements are discussed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10 K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on SouthState's website (https://southstatecorporation.q4ir.com/SEC-Filings/Documents/default.aspx), and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). SouthState undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements.

SOURCE SouthState Bank Corporation