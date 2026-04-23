SouthState Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

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SouthState Bank Corporation

Apr 23, 2026, 16:05 ET

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

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SouthState Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
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SouthState Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

"SouthState opened the year with strong momentum, posting solid balance sheet growth, record pipeline activity, and healthy profitability," said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer.  "On an annualized basis, loans increased 7% and deposits grew 5%, and we continue to attract talented commercial bankers who are helping drive future growth.  Asset quality remains strong, with annualized net charge-offs of just 9 basis points.  In terms of profitability, we delivered a return on average assets of 1.37%.  Over the past year, tangible book value per share increased 14%, even as we repurchased nearly 4% of our shares — underscoring our confidence in SouthState's performance and our commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders."

Highlights of the first quarter of 2026 include:

Returns

  • Reported diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.28, up 162% year over year on a reported basis and 6% year over year on an adjusted basis
  • Net Income of $225.8 million
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 10.1%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 17.6%*
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.37%*
  • Book Value per Share of $92.21
  • Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $56.90, an increase of 14% year over year, after raising the dividend by 11%, and repurchasing nearly 4% of the Company's shares

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $562 million, an increase of $17 million, or 3%, year over year and a decrease of $20 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter
  • Noninterest Income of $100 million, an increase of $14 million year over year and a decrease of $6 million compared to the prior quarter, driven primarily by correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.61% of average assets for the first quarter of 2026*
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP), of 3.78% and 3.79%, respectively
  • Net charge-offs totaled $10.5 million, or 0.09%* of average loans
  • $10.8 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.32% of loans
  • Efficiency Ratio of 51%

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased by $898 million, or 7%*, and deposits increased by $730 million, or 5%*; ending loan to deposit ratio of 89%
  • Total loan yield of 5.96%, down 0.17% from prior quarter
  • Total deposit cost of 1.76%, down 0.06% from prior quarter
  • Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.6%, 13.7%, 9.4%, and 11.3%, respectively

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.60 per share, payable on May 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2026

 Annualized percentages
  Preliminary

Financial Performance

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Interest Income















   Loans, including fees (1)

$

721,571

$

748,106

$

782,382

$

746,448

$

724,640

   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities















      purchased under agreements to resell



95,258

100,640

99,300

94,056

83,926

Total interest income

816,829

848,746

881,682

840,504

808,566

Interest Expense















   Deposits



238,522

250,189

257,271

241,593

245,957

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements















       to repurchase, and other borrowings

16,702

17,442

24,714

20,963

18,062

Total interest expense

255,224

267,631

281,985

262,556

264,019

Net Interest Income

561,605

581,115

599,697

577,948

544,547

  Provision for credit losses

10,808

6,605

5,085

7,505

100,562

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses

550,797

574,510

594,612

570,443

443,985

Noninterest Income

















Operating income

100,098

105,753

99,086

86,817

85,620

Securities losses, net









(228,811)

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs









229,279

Total noninterest income

100,098

105,753

99,086

86,817

86,088

Noninterest Expense















Operating expense

359,524

364,196

351,453

350,682

340,820

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense (8)



4,494

20,889

24,379

68,006

FDIC special assessment



(3,835)






Total noninterest expense

359,524

364,855

372,342

375,061

408,826

Income before Income Tax Provision

291,371

315,408

321,356

282,199

121,247

Income tax provision

65,551

67,686

74,715

66,975

32,167

Net Income

$

225,820

$

247,722

$

246,641

$

215,224

$

89,080

















Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)















Net Income (GAAP)

$

225,820

$

247,722

$

246,641

$

215,224

$

89,080

Securities losses, net of tax









178,639

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax









(179,004)

Initial provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans and UFC from Independent, net of tax









71,892

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other

expense, net of tax (8)



3,529

16,032

18,593

53,094

Deferred tax asset remeasurement









5,581

FDIC special assessment, net of tax



(3,012)






Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$

225,820

$

248,239

$

262,673

$

233,817

$

219,282

















   Basic earnings per common share

$

2.29

$

2.48

$

2.44

$

2.12

$

0.88

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.28

$

2.46

$

2.42

$

2.11

$

0.87

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

2.29

$

2.48

$

2.60

$

2.30

$

2.16

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

2.28

$

2.47

$

2.58

$

2.30

$

2.15

   Dividends per common share

$

0.60

$

0.60

$

0.60

$

0.54

$

0.54

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

98,544,242

100,063,315

101,218,431

101,495,456

101,409,624

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

98,922,258

100,618,796

101,735,095

101,845,360

101,828,600

   Effective tax rate

22.50 %

21.46 %

23.25 %

23.73 %

26.53 %

   Adjusted effective tax rate

22.50 %

21.46 %

23.25 %

23.73 %

21.93 %

Performance and Capital Ratios

Three Months Ended



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,



2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

PERFORMANCE RATIOS
















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.37

%

1.47

%

1.49

%

1.34

%

0.56

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.37

%

1.48

%

1.59

%

1.45

%

1.38

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

10.11

%

10.90

%

11.04

%

9.93

%

4.29

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

10.11

%

10.92

%

11.75

%

10.79

%

10.56

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

17.59

%

19.10

%

19.62

%

18.17

%

8.99

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

17.59

%

19.14

%

20.81

%

19.61

%

19.85

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



51.05

%

49.65

%

49.88

%

52.75

%

60.97

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

51.05

%

49.56

%

46.89

%

49.09

%

50.24

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

26.12

%

24.23

%

24.59

%

25.47

%

61.45

%

Book value per common share

$

92.21

$

91.38

$

89.14

$

86.71

$

84.99

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

56.90

$

56.27

$

54.48

$

51.96

$

50.07



















CAPITAL RATIOS
















Equity-to-assets



13.3

%

13.5

%

13.6

%

13.4

%

13.2

%

Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

8.6

%

8.8

%

8.8

%

8.5

%

8.2

%

Tier 1 leverage (6)

9.4

%

9.3

%

9.4

%

9.2

%

8.9

%

Tier 1 common equity (6)



11.3

%

11.4

%

11.5

%

11.2

%

11.0

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)

11.3

%

11.4

%

11.5

%

11.2

%

11.0

%

Total risk-based capital (6)



13.7

%

13.8

%

14.0

%

14.5

%

13.7

%
Balance Sheet


Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Assets















   Cash and due from banks

$

598,218

$

583,375

$

582,792

$

755,798

$

688,153

   Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

2,268,864

2,589,108

2,561,663

2,708,308

2,611,537

Cash and cash equivalents

2,867,082

3,172,483

3,144,455

3,464,106

3,299,690

















Trading securities, at fair value

117,590

110,183

107,519

95,306

107,401

Investment securities:















   Securities held to maturity

2,007,249

2,048,030

2,096,727

2,145,991

2,195,980

   Securities available for sale, at fair value

6,530,348

6,313,756

6,042,800

5,927,867

5,853,369

   Other investments

370,924

353,428

366,218

357,487

345,695

               Total investment securities

8,908,521

8,715,214

8,505,745

8,431,345

8,395,044

Loans held for sale

327,935

345,343

346,673

318,985

357,918

Loans:















Purchased credit deteriorated



2,818,360

2,977,499

3,160,359

3,409,186

3,634,490

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



10,714,489

11,232,414

11,877,828

12,492,553

13,084,853

Non-acquired

35,963,934

34,388,614

32,629,724

31,365,508

30,047,389

    Less allowance for credit losses

(585,882)

(585,197)

(590,133)

(621,046)

(623,690)

               Loans, net

48,910,901

48,013,330

47,077,778

46,646,201

46,143,042

Premises and equipment, net

993,584

994,176

961,510

964,878

946,334

Bank owned life insurance

1,302,382

1,293,574

1,285,532

1,280,632

1,273,472

Mortgage servicing rights

90,018

84,032

84,491

85,836

87,742

Core deposit and other intangibles

364,686

386,326

409,890

433,458

455,443

Goodwill

3,094,059

3,094,059

3,094,059

3,094,059

3,088,059

Other assets



1,002,465

988,692

1,030,558

1,078,516

981,309

                Total assets

$

67,979,223

$

67,197,412

$

66,048,210

$

65,893,322

$

65,135,454

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















   Noninterest-bearing

$

13,650,799

$

13,375,697

$

13,430,459

$

13,719,030

$

13,757,255

   Interest-bearing



42,224,864

41,770,100

40,642,810

39,977,931

39,580,360

               Total deposits

55,875,663

55,145,797

54,073,269

53,696,961

53,337,615

Federal funds purchased and securities















   sold under agreements to repurchase

643,386

618,215

594,092

630,558

679,337

Other borrowings

696,642

696,536

696,429

1,099,705

752,798

Reserve for unfunded commitments

69,229

69,619

68,538

64,693

62,253

Other liabilities



1,663,387

1,608,137

1,604,756

1,600,271

1,679,090

               Total liabilities

58,948,307

58,138,304

57,037,084

57,092,188

56,511,093

















Shareholders' equity:















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

244,844

247,845

252,723

253,745

253,698

   Surplus

6,332,285

6,480,471

6,647,952

6,679,028

6,667,277

   Retained earnings

2,779,896

2,614,173

2,426,463

2,240,470

2,080,053

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(326,109)

(283,381)

(316,012)

(372,109)

(376,667)

               Total shareholders' equity

9,030,916

9,059,108

9,011,126

8,801,134

8,624,361

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

67,979,223

$

67,197,412

$

66,048,210

$

65,893,322

$

65,135,454

















Common shares issued and outstanding

97,937,653

99,138,204

101,089,231

101,498,000

101,479,065

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three Months Ended


Mar. 31, 2026

Dec. 31, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks


$

1,881,020

$

15,792

3.40 %

$

2,703,627

$

25,580

3.75 %

$

2,199,800

$

22,540

4.16 %

Investment securities

9,221,416

79,466

3.49 %

8,760,360

75,060

3.40 %

8,325,775

61,386

2.99 %

Loans held for sale

223,084

3,732

6.78 %

298,600

5,201

6.91 %

174,833

3,678

8.53 %

Total loans held for investment

48,875,656

717,839

5.96 %

48,109,526

742,905

6.13 %

46,797,045

720,962

6.25 %

     Total interest-earning assets

60,201,176

816,829

5.50 %

59,872,113

848,746

5.62 %

57,497,453

808,566

5.70 %

Noninterest-earning assets



6,726,355






6,767,257






6,785,973





     Total Assets

$

66,927,531





$

66,639,370





$

64,283,426































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):
























Transaction and money market accounts

$

31,499,841

$

172,453

2.22 %

$

30,598,366

$

178,129

2.31 %

$

29,249,015

$

176,949

2.45 %

Savings deposits

2,822,510

1,642

0.24 %

2,834,358

1,827

0.26 %

2,904,961

1,944

0.27 %

Certificates and other time deposits

7,215,388

64,427

3.62 %

7,560,350

70,233

3.69 %

7,165,188

67,064

3.80 %

Federal funds purchased

295,207

2,635

3.62 %

334,401

3,297

3.91 %

323,400

3,479

4.36 %

Repurchase agreements

319,873

1,561

1.98 %

294,259

1,462

1.97 %

298,305

1,430

1.94 %

Other borrowings

696,597

12,506

7.28 %

696,485

12,683

7.22 %

812,136

13,153

6.57 %

     Total interest-bearing liabilities



42,849,416

255,224

2.42 %

42,318,219

267,631

2.51 %

40,753,005

264,019

2.63 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

13,359,214






13,644,784






13,493,329





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

1,661,672






1,656,851






1,618,980





Shareholders' equity

9,057,229






9,019,516






8,418,112





     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

24,078,115






24,321,151






23,530,421





     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

66,927,531





$

66,639,370





$

64,283,426





Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)



$

561,605

3.78 %



$

581,115

3.85 %



$

544,547

3.84 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)








3.79 %






3.86 %






3.85 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)






1.76 %






1.82 %






1.89 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)






1.84 %






1.90 %






1.97 %


























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)



$

38,786





$

50,327





$

61,798


Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment



$

760





$

800





$

784



     • The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $219.0 million as of March 31, 2026.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Three Months Ended


Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Noninterest Income:















   Fees on deposit accounts

$

38,699

$

41,950

$

42,572

$

37,869

$

35,933

   Mortgage banking income

11,016

5,158

5,462

5,936

7,737

   Trust and investment services income

14,471

14,684

14,157

14,419

14,932

   Correspondent banking and capital markets income

24,427

30,638

25,522

19,161

16,715

   Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin

(3,000)

(3,167)

(4,318)

(5,394)

(7,170)

   Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



21,427

27,471

21,204

13,767

9,545

   Bank owned life insurance income

9,494

9,633

10,597

9,153

10,199

   Other

4,991

6,857

5,094

5,673

7,275

   Securities losses, net









(228,811)

   Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs









229,279

         Total Noninterest Income

$

100,098

$

105,753

$

99,086

$

86,817

$

86,088

















Noninterest Expense:















   Salaries and employee benefits

$

205,653

$

202,714

$

199,148

$

200,162

$

195,811

   Occupancy expense

42,302

42,567

40,874

41,507

35,493

   Information services expense

29,704

30,443

28,988

30,155

31,362

   OREO and loan related expense

4,378

867

5,427

2,295

1,784

   Business development and staff related

11,362

13,485

8,907

7,182

6,510

   Amortization of intangibles

21,304

23,417

23,426

24,048

23,831

   Professional fees

5,239

7,410

4,994

4,658

4,709

   Supplies and printing expense

3,254

3,594

3,278

3,970

3,128

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

10,257

9,884

8,374

11,469

11,258

   Advertising and marketing

3,325

4,710

2,980

3,010

2,290

   Other operating expenses

22,746

25,105

25,057

22,226

24,644

   Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



4,494

20,889

24,379

68,006

   FDIC special assessment



(3,835)






         Total Noninterest Expense

$

359,524

$

364,855

$

372,342

$

375,061

$

408,826

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:

Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Construction and land development * †

$

2,592,908

$

2,548,360

$

2,678,971

$

3,323,923

$

3,497,909

Investor commercial real estate*

18,298,938

17,883,913

17,603,205

16,953,410

16,822,119

Commercial owner occupied real estate

7,671,535

7,576,991

7,529,075

7,497,906

7,417,116

Commercial and industrial

9,385,926

9,181,408

8,644,636

8,445,878

8,106,484

Consumer real estate *

10,573,897

10,450,223

10,202,026

10,038,369

9,838,952

Consumer/other

973,579

957,632

1,009,998

1,007,761

1,084,152

Total Loans

$

49,496,783

$

48,598,527

$

47,667,911

$

47,267,247

$

46,766,732

*      Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land

       development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other

       income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

†     Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $360.4 million, $342.8 million, $350.2 million, $371.1 million, and $343.5 million for

       the quarters ended March 31, 2036, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.



Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

DEPOSITS

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

13,650,799

$

13,375,697

$

13,430,459

$

13,719,030

$

13,757,255

Interest-bearing checking

14,119,614

13,838,558

12,906,408

12,607,205

12,034,973

Savings

2,841,408

2,820,621

2,853,410

2,889,670

2,939,407

Money market

18,014,140

17,751,688

17,251,469

16,772,597

17,447,738

Time deposits

7,249,702

7,359,233

7,631,523

7,708,459

7,158,242

Total Deposits

$

55,875,663

$

55,145,797

$

54,073,269

$

53,696,961

$

53,337,615

Asset Quality

Ending Balance


Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-acquired















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$

177,158

$

161,975

$

146,751

$

141,910

$

151,673

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

6,915

2,997

4,352

3,687

3,273

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

8,339

5,273

11,969

17,288

2,290

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



192,412

170,245

163,072

162,885

157,236

Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

116,002

135,179

149,695

151,466

116,691

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

1,986

1,944

891

707

537

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

18,155

3,901

7,147

8,783

5,976

Total acquired nonperforming assets

136,143

141,024

157,733

160,956

123,204

Total nonperforming assets

$

328,555

$

311,269

$

320,805

$

323,841

$

280,440




































Three Months Ended


Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,


2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.18 %

1.20 %

1.24 %

1.31 %

1.33 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,















as a percentage of loans

1.32 %

1.35 %

1.38 %

1.45 %

1.47 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

193.96 %

193.71 %

195.61 %

208.57 %

229.15 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.27 %

0.21 %

0.38 %

Net charge-offs, excluding acquisition date charge-offs, as a percentage

















  of average loans (annualized) *

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.27 %

0.06 %

0.04 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.48 %

0.46 %

0.49 %

0.49 %

0.43 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.61 %

0.62 %

0.63 %

0.63 %

0.58 %

*        Excluding acquisition date charge-offs recorded in connection with the Independent merger.

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the first quarter of 2026:

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Unfunded Commitments ("UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

Non-PCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 12/31/2025

$

516,041

$

69,156

$

585,197

$

69,619

Charge offs

(12,848)



(12,848)


Acquired charge offs

(747)

(839)

(1,586)


Recoveries

2,805



2,805


Acquired recoveries

228

888

1,116


Provision for credit losses

15,140

(3,942)

11,198

(390)

Ending balance 3/31/2026

$

520,619

$

65,263

$

585,882

$

69,229














Period end loans

$

46,678,423

$

2,818,360

$

49,496,783

N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.12 %

2.32 %

1.18 %

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) †











$

12,009,859

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)










0.58 %

†        Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 24, 2026.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations.  The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/.  The conference ID number is 4200408.   Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of April 24, 2026 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.8 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Mar. 31, 2026

Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

Jun. 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

Net income (GAAP)

$

225,820

$

247,722

$

246,641

$

215,224

$

89,080

Provision (recovery) for credit losses

10,808


6,605


5,085


7,505


100,562

Income tax provision

65,551


67,686


74,715


66,975


26,586

Income tax provision - deferred tax asset remeasurement













5,581

Securities losses, net













228,811

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs













(229,279)

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)




4,494


20,889


24,379


68,006

FDIC special assessment




(3,835)









Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

302,179

$

322,672

$

347,330

$

314,083

$

289,347































































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)

Mar. 31, 2026

Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

Jun. 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

561,605

$

581,115

$

599,697

$

577,948

$

544,547

Total average interest-earning assets

60,201,176


59,872,113


58,727,110


57,710,001


57,497,453

NIM, non-tax equivalent

3.78

%

3.85

%

4.05

%

4.02

%

3.84

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)

760


800


718


672


784

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)


$

562,365

$

581,915

$

600,415

$

578,620

$

545,331

NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



3.79

%

3.86

%

4.06

%

4.02

%

3.85

%

































































Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



















Net income (GAAP)

$

225,820

$

247,722

$

246,641

$

215,224

$

89,080

Securities losses, net of tax













178,639

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax













(179,004)

PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax













71,892

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)




3,529


16,032


18,593


53,094

Deferred tax asset remeasurement













5,581

FDIC special assessment, net of tax




(3,012)









Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

225,820

$

248,239

$

262,673

$

233,817

$

219,282





















Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)



















Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

2.29

$

2.48

$

2.44

$

2.12

$

0.88

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax













1.76

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax













(1.77)

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax













0.71

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)




0.03


0.16


0.18


0.52

Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset remeasurement













0.06

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax




(0.03)









Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

2.29

$

2.48

$

2.60

$

2.30

$

2.16





















Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)



















Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

2.28

$

2.46

$

2.42

$

2.11

$

0.87

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax













1.76

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax













(1.76)

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax













0.71

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)




0.04


0.16


0.19


0.52

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement













0.05

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax




(0.03)









Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

2.28

$

2.47

$

2.58

$

2.30

$

2.15





















Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) (2)



















Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.37

%

1.47

%

1.49

%

1.34

%

0.56

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax

%

%

%

%

1.13

%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax

%

%

%

%

(1.13)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

%

0.45

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

%

0.03

%

0.10

%

0.11

%

0.33

%

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement

%

%

%

%

0.04

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

%

(0.02)

%

%

%

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.37

%

1.48

%

1.59

%

1.45

%

1.38

%





















Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (non-GAAP) (2)



















Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.11

%

10.90

%

11.04

%

9.93

%

4.29

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax

%

%

%

%

8.61

%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax

%

%

%

%

(8.63)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

%

3.46

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

%

0.15

%

0.71

%

0.86

%

2.56

%

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement

%

%

%

%

0.27

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

%

(0.13)

%

%

%

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

10.11

%

10.92

%

11.75

%

10.79

%

10.56

%





















Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (3)



















Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.11

%

10.90

%

11.04

%

9.93

%

4.29

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

7.48

%

8.20

%

8.58

%

8.24

%

4.70

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

17.59

%

19.10

%

19.62

%

18.17

%

8.99

%





















Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



















Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.11

%

10.90

%

11.04

%

9.93

%

4.29

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax

%

%

%

%

8.61

%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax

%

%

%

%

(8.63)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

%

3.46

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

%

0.15

%

0.71

%

0.86

%

2.56

%

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement

%

%

%

%

0.27

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

%

(0.13)

%

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets, net of tax

7.48

%

8.22

%

9.06

%

8.82

%

9.29

%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

17.59

%

19.14

%

20.81

%

19.61

%

19.85

%

































































Three Months Ended


Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



















Efficiency ratio



51.05

%

49.65

%

49.88

%

52.75

%

60.97

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses

%

%

%

%

(13.35)

%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs

%

%

%

%

13.39

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)

%

(0.65)

%

(2.99)

%

(3.66)

%

(10.77)

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment

%

0.56

%

%

%

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio



51.05

%

49.56

%

46.89

%

49.09

%

50.24

%





















Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) (3)



















Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

92.21

$

91.38

$

89.14

$

86.71

$

84.99

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(35.31)


(35.11)


(34.66)


(34.75)


(34.92)

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

56.90

$

56.27

$

54.48

$

51.96

$

50.07





















Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) (3)



















Equity-to-assets (GAAP)



13.28

%

13.48

%

13.64

%

13.36

%

13.24

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(4.64)

%

(4.72)

%

(4.83)

%

(4.90)

%

(4.99)

%

Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)



8.64

%

8.76

%

8.81

%

8.46

%

8.25

%



Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications have no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.











Footnotes to tables:








(1)

Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $38.8 million, $50.3 million, $83.0 million, $63.5 million, and $61.8 million during the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.



(2)

Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs, PCL on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments, deferred tax asset remeasurement, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, and FDIC special assessments.  Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense of $4.5 million, $20.9 million, $24.4 million, and $68.0 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively; (b) pre-tax net securities losses of $(228,811) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025; (c) pre-tax gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs of $229,279 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025; (d) pre-tax FDIC special assessment of $(3.8) million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; and (e) deferred tax asset remeasurement of $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.



(3)

The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets.  The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.  Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" provide tables that reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP.



(4)

Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding transaction costs on sale leaseback, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expenses, FDIC special assessment, and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding gains (losses) on sales of securities, net and gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs.  The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $21.3 million, $23.4 million, $23.4 million, $24.0 million, and $23.8 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.



(5)

The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.



(6)

March 31, 2026 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.             



(7)

Loan data excludes loans held for sale.



(8)

Includes pre-tax cyber incident (net reimbursement)/costs of $3,000, $(3.6) million, and $111,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication contain forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management of SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState") and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward looking statements.

Factors that could cause SouthState's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements are discussed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10 K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on SouthState's website (https://southstatecorporation.q4ir.com/SEC-Filings/Documents/default.aspx), and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). SouthState undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements.

SOURCE SouthState Bank Corporation

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