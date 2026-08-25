SouthState Bank Ranked Third Among Largest U.S. Banks in Bank Director's 2026 RankingBanking Study

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank has been named one of the nation's top-performing large banks by Bank Director, earning the No. 3 spot in its 2026 RankingBanking $50 billion and above category.

SouthState Bank Ranked #3 in $50 Billion+ Category by Bank Director Ranking Bankin

SouthState earned the No. 3 position among publicly traded banks with more than $50 billion in assets, following a year in which the company surpassed $67 billion in assets. The ranking was supported by notable profitability and capital performance, including a 1.48% return on average assets, the second highest in its peer group, and an 8.76% tangible common equity ratio, placing SouthState in the top quartile for capital adequacy among banks in the category.

"Being recognized among the top-performing banks in the country reflects the strength of our teams, the discipline of our operating model and the trust our customers place in us every day," said Richard Murray, president of SouthState Bank. "Our local market leadership approach, combined with strong profitability, capital and credit performance, continues to position SouthState to deliver value and results for the customers, communities and shareholders we serve."

The recognition underscores SouthState's balanced performance across the areas Bank Director evaluated, with results that reflected both earnings strength and balance sheet discipline. In addition to ranking near the top of its peer group for return on average assets, SouthState also posted a top-quartile tangible common equity ratio and peer-leading asset quality, demonstrating strength across multiple measures.

Data used in the 2026 RankingBanking analysis of the 300 largest publicly traded banks was collected through S&P Global Market Intelligence and analyzed by Piper Sandler & Co., using calendar year 2025 results. Four metrics were used to assess profitability, capital adequacy and asset quality: core return on average tangible common equity, core return on average total assets, the tangible common equity ratio, and nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate owned. Core ROATCE was a change from previous years when core return on equity was used as one of the criteria. Banks were ranked on each metric. The rankings were added together to achieve a final score. The lower the score, the higher the rank. Banks trading over-the-counter (OTC) were included.

SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

SOURCE SouthState Bank N.A.