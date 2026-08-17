SouthState Establishes Government Contractor Banking Vertical, Appoints Industry Veteran to Lead Venture

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank today announced its foray into a new vertical, Government Contractor Banking, as well as a veteran banker to lead the new area of expertise.

David Mathis will serve as director of Government Contractor Banking. He and his team will support local markets to advise companies in the government contracting space with various needs, including financing, treasury management, capital markets and mergers and acquisitions.

David Mathis to Lead SouthState GovCon Banking

"Government contractors play a critical role in supporting federal agencies and advancing missions that matter. SouthState's nine-state footprint is home to many ports, military bases and operations that support our nation's armed forces and civil agencies, including NASA, the Department of Justice and the Department of Energy. Expanding into Government Contractor Banking allows SouthState to bring specialized guidance, responsive service and a relationship-first approach to companies operating in this dynamic sector," said Richard Murray, president of SouthState Bank.

Mathis joins SouthState following nearly a decade at MartinFederal Consulting (MartinFed), where he served as CEO for the federal solutions company he successfully sold this year. He led the company to record growth and recognition as one of the fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list and a certified Great Place to Work.

In addition to his executive leadership experience, Mathis spent 25 years as a commercial banker in the North Alabama market with a focus on the government contracting industry. Mathis' blend of banking expertise and first-hand government contracting experience makes him uniquely suited for this role and the ideal candidate to lead this vertical for SouthState.

"I know firsthand the opportunities and complexities government contractors navigate every day. SouthState is building a team that understands this industry and can deliver the banking expertise, strategic perspective and personal partnership these companies need to grow with confidence," Mathis said.

In the Huntsville, Alabama community, Mathis has served in numerous board and leadership positions, including the Huntsville Committee of 100, Southern Development Council, and Huntsville Marina and Port Authority. Volunteer service includes Kairos Prison Ministries and mentoring young professionals.

SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

SOURCE SouthState Bank N.A.