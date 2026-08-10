Southwest Airlines Appoints Jason Liberty and Varun Krishna to Board of Directors

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced Jason Liberty, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Caribbean Group, and Varun Krishna, Chief Executive Officer, Rocket Companies, will join the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The Board determined that adding two directors with extensive public company leadership experience and deep expertise in technology, digital innovation, commercial strategy, and financial leadership will further strengthen the Board as Southwest continues executing its strategic priorities and driving value for Shareholders.

"Jason and Varun are exceptional leaders who bring complementary experience leading complex, customer-focused companies through periods of growth, innovation, and transformation," said Doug Brooks, independent Chair of the Board. "Their perspectives will be valuable as Southwest continues to advance its strategic plan and deliver long-term value for our Shareholders."

"Southwest is one of the most respected and recognizable brands in travel, with a strong culture, a proud history, and exciting opportunities ahead," said Liberty. "I look forward to working with the Board and Leadership Team as the Company continues evolving its customer experience and positioning itself for sustained, long-term success."

"Southwest has a remarkable legacy of democratizing travel and building deep loyalty with Customers and Employees," said Krishna. "As a loyal customer, I'm honored to join the Board and contribute as Southwest continues innovating to serve Customers and build on its successes."

Liberty has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Caribbean Group since 2025, after serving as Chief Executive Officer beginning in 2022 and as Chief Financial Officer for nine years before that. During more than two decades with Royal Caribbean Group, he has held multiple senior leadership roles spanning finance, strategy, technology, legal, shared services, and business operations. His broader industry leadership includes serving as Chair of the Cruise Lines International Association, the leading trade organization for the global cruise industry.

Krishna is the Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Companies, a financial technology platform that includes Rocket Mortgage, Redfin, and other consumer finance offerings. At Rocket Companies, Krishna is responsible for guiding business strategy and overseeing how Rocket's brands and products work together as an integrated platform. Before joining Rocket, Krishna held senior executive roles at Intuit, where he oversaw the organization's end-to-end suite of consumer and tax products and services. Prior to Intuit, Krishna held leadership positions at PayPal, Groupon, and Microsoft.

"On behalf of the Board and the Southwest Leadership Team, I'm pleased to welcome Jason and Varun," said Bob Jordan, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice Chairman of the Board. "Jason brings significant travel industry, operational, and financial leadership experience, while Varun brings deep expertise in digital products, innovation, and customer engagement. Together, their perspectives will strengthen our Board as we continue enhancing the Customer experience, improving performance, and executing our strategic priorities."

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 12 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline.1 By empowering its more than 73,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 134 million Customers carried in 2025. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

1 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q4 2025

2 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of June 30, 2026.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to (i) the Company's initiatives, strategic priorities, focus areas, core strengths, goals, and opportunities, including driving and delivering long-term value for Shareholders, advancing the Company's strategic plan, positioning the Company for sustained, long-term success, and improving performance; (ii) the Company's expectations with respect to strengthening the Board with complementary experience and perspectives; and (iii) the Company's expectations with respect to evolving and enhancing the Customer experience, innovating to serve Customers, and building on the Company's successes. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current estimates, intentions, beliefs, expectations, goals, strategies, and projections for the future and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by them. Factors include, among others, (i) the impact of geopolitical conflicts, fears or actual outbreaks of diseases, extreme or severe weather and natural disasters, actions of competitors (including, without limitation, pricing, scheduling, capacity, and network decisions, and consolidation and alliance activities), governmental actions, consumer perception, consumer uncertainties with respect to trade policies or government shutdowns (including the imposition of tariffs), economic conditions, banking conditions, fears or actual acts of terrorism or war, sociodemographic trends, and other factors beyond the Company's control, on consumer behavior and the Company's results of operations and business decisions, plans, strategies, and results; (ii) the Company's ability to timely and effectively implement, transition, operate, and maintain the necessary information technology systems and infrastructure to support its operations and initiatives; (iii) consumer behavior and response with respect to the Company's commercial products and policies; (iv) the impact of fuel price changes, fuel price volatility, and fuel availability on the Company's business plans and results of operations; (v) the impact of governmental regulations and other governmental actions, including with respect to government shutdowns, as well as the Company's ability to obtain any required governmental approvals, on the Company's business plans, results, and operations; (vi) the Company's dependence on The Boeing Company ("Boeing") and Boeing suppliers with respect to the Company's aircraft deliveries, Boeing MAX 7 aircraft certifications, fleet and capacity plans, operations, maintenance, strategies, and goals; (vii) the Company's dependence on the Federal Aviation Administration with respect to, among other things, the certification of the Boeing MAX 7 aircraft; (viii) the Company's dependence on other third parties, in particular with respect to its technology plans, its plans and expectations related to revenue management, online travel agencies, operational reliability, fuel supply, maintenance, Global Distribution Systems, environmental sustainability, and the impact on the Company's operations and results of operations of any third-party delays or nonperformance; (ix) the Company's ability to timely and effectively prioritize its initiatives and focus areas and related expenditures; (x) the impact of labor matters on the Company's business decisions, plans, strategies, and results; (xi) the Company's ability to obtain and maintain adequate infrastructure and equipment to support its operations and initiatives; (xii) the Company's dependence on its workforce, including its ability to employ and retain sufficient numbers of qualified Employees with appropriate skills and expertise to effectively and efficiently maintain its operations and execute the Company's plans, strategies, and initiatives; (xiii) the cost and effects of the actions of activist shareholders; and (xiv) other factors, as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.