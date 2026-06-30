SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CELEBRATES AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY WITH CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES FROM SEA TO SHINING SEA

"Southwest Airlines is proud to honor this incredible milestone for America with Independence One, and since we unveiled the new livery in April, we've seen a lot of Heart for the design and interest in where it is flying," said Whitney Eichinger, Senior Vice President & Chief Communications Officer. "We are excited to partner with FlightAware to make tracking our new livery easier, whether you are flying Southwest or plane spotting from the ground."

In addition to tracking the high-flying salute to America's 250th anniversary, Southwest will celebrate with collector's items and festive moments.

Beginning July 1, Southwest Pilots can share the new "America Trio" aircraft trading cards featuring Independence One, Liberty One, and Freedom One. Customers can request the keepsake cards, if available, from a Pilot on their next flight.

Also, Customers traveling through the nation's capital will enjoy decorations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) starting July 1, and Southwest will participate in America's Block Party hosted by America250 in New York City on July 4.

For more than 55 years, Southwest Airlines® has given People the freedom to fly and now carries more travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline¹—connecting cities, states, and stories across the country.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 120 airports across 12 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. By empowering its more than 73,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 134 million Customers carried in 2025. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q4 2025 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of March 31, 2026

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.