SOUTHWEST AIRLINES HITS A HIGH NOTE: 15 YEARS OF LIVE AT 35 CELEBRATED WITH PLAIN WHITE T'S AT 35,000 FEET

Band returns to the skies performing hit song "Hey There Delilah" in a nostalgic nod to the program's beginnings during the airline's 55th year of service

DALLAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is celebrating its signature Live at 35® program that brings live pop-up performances to Customers onboard flights at 35,000 feet. To mark the occasion, the Plain White T's took to the skies and surprised Southwest® Customers by singing their hit song, "Hey There Delilah," which continues to draw crowds and resurface on TikTok with billions of plays. The Plain White T's were one of the first artists to perform onboard a Southwest flight when the airline launched the program 15 years ago.

"At Southwest, we're proud to deliver our signature Hospitality in unexpected ways with surprise performances at 35,000 feet," said Sabrina Callahan, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Marketing Officer. "Through Live at 35 and the personality of our incredible Crew, we've created moments that turn flights into lasting memories from the minute our Customers step onboard."

Past Live at 35 performances have featured independent artists and mainstream musicians, and the airline plans to dial up the experiences in the coming months, with more artists performing at new heights. The Plain White T's recent performance included Tom Higgenson as lead singer and guitarist, accompanied by Tim Lopez on lead vocals and guitar, Mike Retondo on backing vocals and bass, and De'Mar Hamilton on percussion.

"We've played a lot of venues over time, and I speak for all of us when I say there is nothing like hearing a plane full of people singing along with your music at 35,000 feet," said Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T's. "We had the opportunity to perform inflight with Southwest over a decade ago, and while that can feel like it was a million years ago, not much has changed. We loved making history with Southwest and their welcoming team."

Southwest Airlines® is building on 55 years of service with continued, feedback-driven enhancements aiming to bring more comfort, choice, and signature Hospitality to every flight. From assigned seating to ongoing investments in the cabin experience, the airline is continuing to deliver meaningful updates across the entire Customer journey. Currently, Southwest Customers can enjoy fast, free WiFi¹ for Rapid Rewards® members thanks to T-Mobile®, with Starlink set to debut this summer. Starting on Thursday, June 18, the airline is introducing Siete® Mini Grain Free Mexican Wedding Cookies along with Cherry Coke™ Zero Sugar², reflecting Southwest's commitment to listening, evolving, and delivering a consistently enjoyable experience from takeoff to touchdown.

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ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 122 airports across 12 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline³. By empowering its more than 73,000⁴ People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 134 million Customers carried in 2025. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Where available. Available only on WiFi enabled designated aircraft. Excluding Hawaii interisland flights, complimentary non-alcoholic drinks and snacks are served on select flights 251 miles or more. Extra Legroom premium snacks will be served on select flights 301 miles or more. Service may also be limited at the discretion of Southwest Airlines®. Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q4 2025 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of March 31, 2026.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.