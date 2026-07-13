SOUTHWEST AIRLINES TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON JULY 23, 2026

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Southwest Airlines Co.

Jul 13, 2026, 16:45 ET

DALLAS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its second quarter 2026 financial results. Details are as follows:

When:

Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time
   

Web Address:     

http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found on the homepage or by clicking "Calendar" under the "News & Events" header. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

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